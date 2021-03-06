How to Watch Western Illinois vs South Dakota St Football

South Dakota State looks to rebound from its first loss of the season as it hosts 0-1 Western Illinois on Saturday.

Western Illinois vs South Dakota State Preview

South Dakota State won its opener against Northern Iowa but wasn’t able to string together wins, dropping a matchup against North Dakota last week 28-17. The Jackrabbits held the lead at the half against the Fighting Hawks but were outscored 21-3 in the second half.

“I thought (UND) did a great job scheme-wise, but I was most impressed with the physical part of the game,” South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said. “We expect that out of UND. It’s kind of their mentality. This is old-school football. They’ll run the ball, play hard-nosed defense and be sound in special teams.”

Freshman Mark Gronowski continued his strong play for the Jackrabbits under center, passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns. But unlike last week, Gronowski tossed a pair of critical interceptions. Running back Pierre Strong Jr. notched 95 yards on 17 carries.

Western Ilinois dropped its opener against Missouri State, getting outscored 16-7 in the second half. With no rush offense to speak of — DeShon Gavin was the leader with 22 yards on six carries — the offensive load fell on quarterback Connor Sampson. He threw 46 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed a pair of interceptions.

“The biggest thing that was so glaring for us was the way our guys battled and the effort they played with was there, I was so proud of them and a lot of different phases of the game there were a lot of moments we showed resilience,” Western Illinois coach Jared Elliott. “I think the biggest thing was that is only the bare minimum to win though.

“For us as a team to step back and watch and see what it takes to win, how you win games, it comes down to guys playing with consistency and discipline and great technique and fundamentals. The biggest thing at the end of the day is you have to eliminate the self-inflicted wounds. For our guys to see that, there’s a lot of growth so I’m excited for another opportunity and the chance to go out again and be better, that’s our goal and intent, and go get this done.”

Elliott is excited to see his team compete at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

“I think it is a good thing for our team, it’s a great place to play a college football game, a great setting, the time that your players do have to spend together and be together to be successful on game day is good,” Elliott said. “We’re excited about it, it’s a great opportunity for us to show some major strides from Week 1 to Week 2.”

South Dakota State — still ranked as a top 10 FCS squad — is a 26-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 47 points.