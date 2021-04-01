How to Watch White Sox Games Online Without Cable 2021

Looking to build off their first postseason appearance in over a decade last year, the Chicago White Sox enter the 2021 season with one of the league’s most feared lineups and legitimate AL pennant aspirations.

In 2021, White Sox games will be locally televised on NBC Sports Chicago, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports Chicago), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every White Sox game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and 110-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Starter” channel package. MLB Network is included in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

The “Starter” package costs $64.99 per month, and “Sports Plus” is $10.99 per month, but both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every White Sox game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV’s “Starter” package also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour lookback feature, which allows you to watch most games and events with three days even if you didn’t record them.

AT&T TV offers four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while NBC Sports Chicago and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every White Sox game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, Fox, FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV.

Hulu With Live TV costs either $64.99 per month (includes ads with Hulu’s on-demand content) or $70.99 per month (ad-free), but it comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every White Sox game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market White Sox games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch White Sox games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market White Sox games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch White Sox games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many White Sox games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

White Sox 2021 Season Preview

The White Sox went 35-25 last season, finishing second in the AL Central. Chicago ultimately lost in the AL Wild Card Series to the Oakland Athletics, 2-1, and it saw a great deal of change this offseason in the hopes of elevating the team to the next level.

Out is former manager Rick Renteria, who the Sox let go with a year remaining on his contract. In is 76-year-old former Cardinals skipper Tony La Russa, who has not led a ball club since 2011. La Russa inherits a solid core, highlighted by first baseman José Abreu, the reigning AL MVP. Abreu is joined by shortstop Tim Anderson, second baseman Nick Madrigal and centerfielder Luis Robert, all of whom had promising 2020 campaigns.

Abreu hit .317, with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs, while Madrigal hit a team-high .340 in a season shortened due to a separated shoulder. He should be back to full strength and will be a key player to watch. Anderson was second on the team in batting average, hitting .322, and he led the team in runs scored with 45.

The Sox suffered a huge loss when starting left fielder Eloy Jimenez tore his left pectoral tendon during a Cactus League game while trying to rob a hitter of a home run. Jimenez will miss approximately six months with the injury, although he’s getting a second opinion this week.

“Eloy is tied for first with the best productive hitter we have on the team,” La Russa told the Chicago Sun-Times. “How do you replace him?”

“Eloy is a big part of this team,” third baseman Yoan Moncada added, according to the Chicago Tribune. “He’s one of our keys. We are going to miss him. I wish him the best. But you know what? We all have to do our job. It’s on us to try not to do too much. We have to [hit] to our capabilities.”

Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel both return for Chicago after leading the rotation last year. Keuchel had a 1.99 ERA, going 6-2 on the season in 11 starts, while Giolito finished the year with a 3.48 ERA and a 4-3 record in his 12 starts.

Here’s a look at what the team should look like this season:

Starting Rotation: Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease and Carlos Rodon.

Bullpen: Liam Hendricks (closer) Aaron Bummer, Michael Kopech, Garrett Crochet, Evan Marshall, Matt Foster, Nik Turley, Codi Heuer.

Projected Lineup:

SS Tim Anderson

RF Adam Eaton

C Yasmani Grandal

1B Jose Abreu

LF Leury Garcia, Andrew Vaughn or Adam Engel will likely replace Eloy Jimenez

3B Yoan Moncada

CF Luis Robert

DH Zack Collins

2B Nick Madrigal

