Where to Watch Yale vs Princeton Football 2021

The Yale Bulldogs (5–3, 4–1 Ivy) will head to Powers Field at Princeton Stadium to take on the Tigers (7–1, 4–1 Ivy) in a huge conference showdown.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV anywhere

Yale vs Princeton Preview

Along with Dartmouth, these two teams sit atop the Ivy League conference. Thus, there’s a ton at stake for the winner of this one.

The Bulldogs have won three in a row, most recently taking down Brown, 63-38, last weekend. QB Nolan Grooms completed 18 of 26 passes for 330 yards and three TDs, wideout Melvin Rouse II caught five passes for 119 yards and a score, and running back Spencer Alston chipped in 84 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a dominant performance by the offense. Yale is averaging 31.0 points on offense, while allowing 22.3 points a game on defense, and it’s going up against a Princeton squad that is scoring 33.1 ppg and surrendering a measly 17.5.

“They’re a veteran team and they’re a team that has had a lot of experience,” Yale head coach Tony Reno said about Princeton. “They’ve been a top level team in our league and a championship team in our league over the last five, six years … they’ve got a great program and I’ve got a lot of respect for (Princeton head coach) Bob (Surace).”

Princeton is coming off its first and only loss of the year, falling 31-7 to a tough Dartmouth squad last week. Tigers QB Cole Smith completed 21 of 32 passes for 171 yards and an interception, but the team couldn’t overcome a slow start that saw them gain just 19 yards in the first quarter.

“There’s constant growth and learning throughout the season,” Princeton coach Bob Surace said after the loss. “Educationally, after every game, we’ll go through our errors and fix what we need to correct. We do that in the early afternoon and then you put it to rest, and you move forward to the next week. And it’s no different after you beat Harvard or Cornell or lose to Dartmouth.”

The Tigers are the favorites here, but Surace knows there are no guarantees in a tough Ivy League conference.

“Our league is a very strong league. Yale is a terrific opponent,” Surace added. “They’re great competitors. They’re well-coached. They’re very talented. They play hard and I think there’s a great deal of respect on both sides because of the challenges that arise when you play a team that’s that good.”

Considering its most recent laws came to Dartmouth, Princeton cannot afford to lose another conference game if it wants to remain in contention for the Ivy League title, so this game is a must win for the Tigers.