How to Watch Yankees Online Without Cable

The expectations never change for the New York Yankees, so a World Series is the goal for the Bronx Bombers as they enter the 2021 season looking to get over the hump from good to great.

In 2021, Yankees games will be locally televised on YES Network, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on YES), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Yankees game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes YES Network, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Yankees game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while YES Network and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Yankees game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Yankees games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Yankees games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Yankees games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Yankees games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Yankees games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Yankees 2021 Season Preview

Manager: Aaron Boone, 4th season (236-148)

2020 finish: 33-27 record, 2nd in AL East; Lost in ALDS to Rays

Key additions: Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon

Notable losses: Adam Ottavino, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ, James Paxton

The Yankees have put together some solid seasons over the past few years but have been unable to get over the hump in the postseason, with a World Series drought dating back to 2009 — a rarity for the big-spending Bronx Bombers.

“We have been short the last few years, but I do feel like we have a really good team,” Yankees veteran Brett Gardner said. “I like our chances. Just take one day at a time. Get guys healthy and let’s see where this takes us. I expect this to be a fun year.”

Coming off a 103-win season in 2019, the Yankees finished the condensed season 33-27 last time out, falling to the eventual World Series runner-up Rays in the American League Divisional Series.

“We understand we’re a talented team, but we also understand we haven’t done anything yet,” manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post. “We hope we started to lay a foundation to be a championship club. A lot of guys have been here now for a few years and experienced a lot of highs and playoff success, playoff failures and disappointing ends to the season. We’ve gone through a lot as a team and we’ve added to the mix some ingredients we think can get us over the hump. I’ve felt this way the last couple years: We have a very hungry group and we want to kick the door in in the worst kind of way.”

Gardner, who is the longest-tenured Yankee on the roster, understands best the championship or bust mentality that comes with playing in the pinstripes.

“Our expectations with the Yankees never really change,” Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankee. “Every year, we’ve got our eyes set on the ultimate prize. It’s been way too long since we’ve been back to the World Series. We’ve come up short the last few years. I feel we have a really good team and I like our chances. … I expect it to be a fun year.”

The big addition this offseason for the Yankees was Corey Kluber, who will be No. 2 in the rotation behind Gerrit Cole. The Yankees are playing it slow with another one of their big offseason additions Jameson Taillon, who is coming off Tommy John Surgery.

“I’m totally on board with it,” Taillon said. “We’ve discussed not putting a hard innings limit on me, but at the same time, it comes with the understanding that early in the year, let’s get creative and see if there’s a way to save some bullets — ease into the year, ease into cold weather, ease into competition. I’m excited for whenever my name is called.”

The Yankees are projected to win the AL East, per Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections. The projection has the Yankees going 97-65. The Yankees are behind only the Dodgers (+400) when it comes to odds to win the World Series, coming in at +500, per Odds Shark.

