How to Watch YES Network Without Cable 2021

While the presence of regional sports networks in streaming services has become much more rare, there is now a cable-free solution for those who live in New York City and other local markets who want to watch the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty or New York City FC on YES Network: AT&T TV.

AT&T TV is currently the only streaming service that includes YES Network in its channel packages.

Here’s everything you need to know to sign up for a free trial and watch a live stream of YES on your computer, phone, Roku or other streaming device:

YES is only available in select markets. You can check here if it’s available in your area

AT&T TV offers four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” YES is included in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial:

Note: The free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days.

After signing up for AT&T TV, you can watch a live stream of YES Network on the AT&T TV app (full device compatibility below) or the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

How Much Do the AT&T TV Packages With YES Cost?

As previously mentioned, there are three AT&T TV channel packages that include YES Network:

Choice: $84.99 per month; includes YES, ESPN, Fox, FS1, MLB Network, NBA League Pass, one year of HBO Max. 90+ total channels

Ultimate: $94.99 per month; includes everything in the “Choice” package plus NHL Network, Golf Channel and more. 130+ total channels

Premier: $139.99 per month; includes everything in the “Ultimate” package plus HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime and more. 140+ total channels

Again, no matter what channel package or add-ons you pick, new subscribers will pay $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days.

After that, you can still cancel whenever you want. Just like with all streaming services, there’s no annual contract.

What Streaming Devices Can You Watch YES On?

Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch YES Network on the AT&T TV app, which is currently available on the following streaming devices:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Samsung Smart TV

Android phone or tablet

iPhone or iPad

You can also watch on your computer via a Chrome or Safari browser.

How to Watch YES if You’re Out of Market

Of course, you’ll only get YES on AT&T TV if you’re in a local market.

You can’t necessarily watch a full 24/7 live stream of YES if you’re out of market, but if you’re here looking to watch Yankees games, here are some ways you can watch most games (both the YES and opposing team broadcasts are available via these options) from an out-of-market location:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just one team’s games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch the YES broadcast of Yankees games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch one team’s games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch the YES broadcast of Yankees games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

