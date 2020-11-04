Water Pipe Burst Delays Georgia Absentee Votes: Report

Due to a water pipe burst in Fulton County’s State Farm Arena, election results for that Georgia count will be delayed, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday.

Fulton is Georgia’s largest county which means this will slow down the statewide results in a tightly contested state.

The burst happened in a room where absentee ballots were being counted, however, no ballots were damaged, per AJC reporter Ben Brasch.

Fulton County election officials refused to immediately return a request for comment.

Officials were hoping to count at least three-quarters of the mail-in ballots between 10 and 11 p.m., but the pipe burst could have made that impossible.

Because of this, the county may not be able to get these results in until Friday, elections board member Mark Wingate told the newspaper.

Candidates Head-to-Head in Georgia

For more than almost three decades, Georgia has been a red state, supporting the Republican Republican candidate in a presidential race.

This year is a little different. Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are head to head in Georgia.

Georgia polls will begin to close at 7 p.m. ET., but some counties, including Fulton County, have extended their voting hours due to the water burst.

“I think the sooner we can get results that are accurate out to everyone, I think that helps calm things down. And it really just gives people that sense of comfort that there is a safe, secure assessment process in place,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told ABC News earlier in the week.

Candidates Visit Georgia

Ahead of November 3rd’s Election Day, both parties campaign aggressively in the state. Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, stopped by on Sunday, just a few days after Biden had visited. Trump held one of his 32 rallies in the state in Rome, Georgia on Sunday as well. He managed to hold 32 rallies in five days. And former President Barack Obama dropped by on Monday to support Biden.

“We win Georgia, we win everything,” Biden said at his drive-in rally in Georgia last week via USA Today.

Georgia is still considered an unfamiliar position of a battleground state. Just like North Carolina, Texas, and Arizona, Georgia is a state whose culture seems to be changing as younger, diverse, and more progressive voters move in on the urban areas. This could outweigh more rural and conservative voters.

Brief History of Georgia Voting

According to Decision Desk HQ, shows Trump with a slight lead over the Democratic Party. Trump is leading the Peach State with 56.87% of the votes while Biden trails not too far behind at 42.15%.

Since 1992, Georgia hasn’t gone for the Democratic candidate when Bill Clinton ran for president the first time around. In Clinton’s reelection campaign, the state supported Republican Bob Dole, but he lost.

Prior to the 2016 election results, polling showed Trump leading Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton. He then went on to win the state by 5 percentage points.

In the state of Georgia alone, more than 3.9 million people voted early, close to the total number of votes cast in 2016 when about 4.1 million voted. Early in-person voting ended Friday and there are at least another 2 million voters expected on Election Day.

