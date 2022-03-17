How to Watch ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Online Free

New mockumentary comedy “Welcome to Flatch” premieres Thursday, March 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Welcome to Flatch” streaming online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch "Welcome to Flatch" live on the FuboTV app. If you can't watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch "Welcome to Flatch" live on the DirecTV Stream app. If you can't watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch "Welcome to Flatch" live on the Vidgo app.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch "Welcome to Flatch" live on the Sling TV app. If you can't watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch "Welcome to Flatch" live on the Hulu app. If you can't watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to "Enhanced Cloud DVR," which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Welcome to Flatch’ Preview





Welcome To Flatch (FOX) Trailer HD – Seann William Scott, Aya Cash comedy series Inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format, “This Country,” WELCOME TO FLATCH (fka “This Country”) is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City,” “The Greatest Showman”) and directed and executive-produced by Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig (“The Office,” “Bridesmaids”). When a documentary crew sets out to… 2021-05-17T21:41:29Z

Inspired by the BBC’s “This Country” series, “Welcome to Flatch” is a new mockumentary comedy set in a small town that could be Anywhere, USA.

The FOX press release reads:

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

The series stars Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega and newcomers Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.

The characters are as follows:

Cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Straley), who let the documentary crew in on their lives and local current events.

Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Scott), the local minister who also attempts to guide Kelly and Shrub.

Cheryl Peterson (Cash), the editor of the local newspaper who moved to Flatch with Binghoffer and then got dumped.

Mickey St. Jean (Linville), who relentlessly attempts to become Shrub’s best friend.

Nadine Garcia-Parney (Ortega), Kelly’s frenemy who runs the Flatch Historical Society.

Mandy Matthews (Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms.

The premiere episode is titled “Pilot” and its description reads, “The whole town attends the annual Scarecrow Festival, where cousins and best friends Kelly and Shrub compete in the festival events.”

The BBC series on which inspired “Welcome to Flatch” was “This Country,” which aired on BBC Three from 2017 to 2020. It won eight BAFTAs and The Daily Telegraph’s critic called it “the funniest thing on television at the moment” and the “best British comedy since ‘The Office.'” The series was filmed on location in a small England town called Northleach; “Welcome to Flatch” is similarly filmed in a small town in North Carolina.

“Welcome to Flatch” is written and executive produced by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City,” “The Greatest Showman) and is directed and executive produced by Emmy nominee Paul Feig, who also wrote two episodes.

“Welcome to Flatch” airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.