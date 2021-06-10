Where to Watch West Indies vs South Africa Cricket in USA

The West Indies cricket team will host that of South Africa for a test series at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia, with the first test taking place from June 10-14 and the second running from June 18-22.

West Indies vs South Africa Preview

The Proteas last visited the West Indies in 2016, when Australia triumphed in a tri-nation series of ODIs. South Africa’s last bilateral tour of the West Indies came in 2010; the Proteas swept both T20 matches and all five ODIs before taking two of three tests, with the second resulting in a draw.

“I am very excited to be going to the West Indies because I have never been there‚” Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje said, according to South Africa’s Sunday Times.

He added: “I have heard lots of stories about the conditions in the West Indies and I am not too sure how it is going to be with fast bowling‚ but I am excited to go.

“It is not easy knowing that conditions may not favour you as a bowler‚ but all in all it is just about doing the basics right.

“If we can get the basics right‚ concentrate more and try to hit top of off-stump for longer periods‚ hopefully something will happen for us.

“Even though the conditions may not favour us fast bowlers‚ I think we can still do a good job if we do our basics right.”

The 27-year-old quickie garnered a quartet of awards from Cricket South Africa on Monday: men’s cricketer of the year, test cricketer of the year, fans’ player of the year, and players’ player of the year. He shared that last one with batsman Aiden Markram, who’ll also suit up against the West Indies.

“I didn’t think about the awards because it has been such an up and down season,” Nortje said, per the Sunday Times.

“But getting six nominations was awesome. I had a decent season and I was only focused on the next game every time.”

The Proteas last played in April, when they hosted Pakistan. The Shaheens took two of three ODIs and three of four T20 matches. Markram led his side with 179 runs in the T20 series.

The Windies haven’t played since they welcomed Sri Lanka in March. They claimed two of three T20 matches before sweeping a trio of ODIs and a pair of tests. Fast bowler Kemar Roach led the Windies with 9 wickets across the tests, and captain Kraigg Brathwaite accounted for a team-high 237 runs.

“The improvement I would like to see for this series is our ability to take 20 wickets,” West Indies coach Phil Simmons said, according to Reuters.

He added: “Our fast bowling department has been strong for long now. They are the ones that have kept us in matches, bowling out teams when it did not appear likely.”

