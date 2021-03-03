Where to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka Cricket in USA

The West Indies plays its first first T20 match of the year against Sri Lanka at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Preview

The last time these two squads faced off, the West Indies topped Sri Lanka, winning 2-0. The match took place almost a year ago, and Sri Lanka hasn’t played any T20 matches since. Now, both teams will have one eye on the World Cup later this year while having both feet firmly planted in the T20s.

This will be the first of three matches in the T20 series between these two teams, and the West Indies have come out on top in each of the last four meetings. West Indies standout Chris Gayle said heading into the match that he’s excited to return to action after a brief absence, and he also laid his goals out plainly for everyone to see. “That’s actually the goal I’m setting in my head — winning the T20 World Cup,” Gayle said. “I want to win the series. I want to get off to a good start. It’s really good to be back. Hopefully I can perform, help the team, and put the team in a winning position,” he added.

Here’s a look at both rosters, as well as the predicted starting lineups for both squads:

Sri Lanka Full Squad:

Angelo Mathews (stand-in captain in case of absence Dasun Shanaka), Dasun Shanaka (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.

SL Starting XI: Angelo Mathews (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilake, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

West Indies Full Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

WI Starting XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair.

Here’s a preview of the upcoming matchups between these two squads this spring:

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Schedule

T20Is:

March 3, 1st T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 5, 2nd T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 7, 3rd T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

ODIs:

March 10, 1st ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

March 12, 2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

March 14, 3rd ODI a-Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Warm-up Match

March 17-18, Two-day warm-up match – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Tests