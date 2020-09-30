When Is the Next Presidential Debate?

Tonight is the first Presidential debate, but how long do you have to wait until the next one? There are two more debates and one vice presidential debate.

The Next Debate Is the Vice Presidential Debate on October 7

After tonight, the vice presidential debate is next on Wednesday, October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator for this debate will be Susan Page of USA Today. The debate will start at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The vice presidential debate will be held at the Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium’s Kingsbury Hall on Presidents Circle. On the debate webpage, in answering why the debate is at the University of Utah, the page notes

The U strives to be a model public university in delivering unmatched value in higher education and health care, while making social, economic and cultural contributions that improve the quality of life throughout the state, nation and the world. It has vast experience assisting with organization, fundraising, management, security and execution of major events, including the 2002 Winter Olympics. Both the opening and closing ceremonies were hosted on campus, as well as the housing accommodations necessary for the entire Olympic Village. This was during a time of heightened security needs following the 9/11 attacks just months before.

A ticket portal for current University of Utah students opened today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 300 registrants will be chosen randomly to move on to the next round. The exact number of tickets that will ultimately be available isn’t yet known.

The Next Presidential Debate Is October 15

Thursday, October 15 is the second presidential debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The moderator for this debate will be Steve Scully of C-SPAN. This debate will be in a town hall type format at the third-largest performing arts center in the United States. The center is currently celebrating its 14th anniversary. It’s located in downtown Miami on Biscayne Boulevard.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The moderator for this debate will be Kristen Welker of NBC. Belmont University is two miles from downtown Nashville and hosted the 2008 town hall presidential debate.

President Dr. Bob Fisher said about Belmont hosting a debate: “Hosting the 2008 Town Hall Presidential Debate put Belmont University at the center of one of the most historic presidential elections in American history. To be selected again is a great honor, and I’m confident that together—with the support of the Nashville community—we will once again exceed expectations in producing this internationally important event.”

This year there are three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate. This is the typical standard recently for presidential debates, in contrast to the numerous debates hosted by the Democratic National Convention last year.

Although Trump had tweeted about wanting to debate Biden on Joe Rogan’s podcast, there’s no reason to believe that will happen. Rogan had said he would like to host a debate, but the Commission on Presidential Debates selects debate locations, not presidential candidates.

