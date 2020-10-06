Where Do I Vote Early in Ohio?

Early voting for the 2020 election is about to begin in the state of Ohio. Registered voters may cast their ballots early in-person at county boards of elections between October 6 and November 2. This option may be especially preferable for voters who are considered higher-risk for developing severe complications from the coronavirus and want to avoid a crowd on election day.

Absentee ballots can also be filled out in advance and dropped off at these locations. The addresses are listed below.

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio was October 5. If you’re reading this before midnight, register at VoteOhio.gov.

Here’s what you need to know:

Early Voting Expands to Weekend Hours in the Final Two Weeks Before the Election

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, “all registered voters may request and vote an absentee ballot in person at their county board of elections or early voting center as designated by the county.” That means early in-person voters do not have to request an absentee ballot through the mail first; you can fill out the necessary form in-person.

The Ohio Secretary of State has the absentee ballot application form available on its website here. Voters need to bring proof of identification such as a driver’s license, military ID, utility bill, bank statement or another government document that shows your name and current address.

Early voting hours are set by the Secretary of State’s office. Polling locations will be open on weekdays during regular business hours until October 23. Weekend hours will be added beginning on October 24. It’s also worth noting that on November 2, polling locations will close at 2 p.m.

The available times to vote early are as follows:

October 6 – 16

(Weekdays Only – Monday through Friday)

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 19 – 23

(Monday through Friday)

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

October 26 -30

(Monday through Friday)

8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 2

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

If you do plan to mail your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted. Or, drop it off at the county board of elections before the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on November 3.

More Than 2 Million Ohioans Had Requested Absentee Ballots as of September 25

We are 1 month from Election Day! We are #ReadyForNovember — are you? Visit https://t.co/TI8p9denz4 and make your voting plan🗳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EerFlV2Zoh — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) October 3, 2020

The number of Ohioans who vote absentee for the 2020 election was expected to surpass recent elections. As of September 25, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, county boards of elections had received more than two million absentee ballot applications. LaRose said that at the same time during the 2016 election, 957,260 Ohioans had requested absentee ballots.

Data available on the Secretary of State’s website shows that during the 2016 presidential election, the total number of absentee ballots cast in-person and by mail was 1,890,069. The final number counted was 1,879,630. That means more than 10,000 absentee ballots were not accepted in Ohio that year. The data also shows that more than 665,000 Ohio voters requested and cast an absentee ballot in-person.

Fewer people cast absentee ballots during the 2018 election, but that is to be expected as midterm elections generally attract a smaller number of pf voters. More than 1.3 million Ohioans voted absentee in 2018. The Ohio Secretary of State has this type of election data available on its website dating back to the 1940s. See it here.

Voters Are Encouraged to Wear a Mask at the Polling Station

Poll workers are required to wear masks, according to the Ohio Voting Safety Plan. The plan instructs boards of elections to have extra masks available for voters who may not have one. However, while voters are encouraged to wear facial coverings, a person who refuses to wear a mask will still be able to vote. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office explained on its website:

All voters will be encouraged to wear a mask, just as the vast majority of Ohioans do at the grocery store or a restaurant. It’s important to note that while the Secretary of State may put requirements in place for election officials, no one can or should be able to prevent electors from casting their ballot, even if the elector chooses not to follow the recommendations in place to protect poll workers and other voters.

The safety plan also instructs poll workers to remain at least six feet away from each other and voters. Workers must also clean the voting machines between uses. The guide also says that “all election officials must be equipped with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol for use at each step in the voting process where the election officials are interacting with voters.”

The early voting locations for each of Ohio’s 88 counties are listed below:

Adams County

Adams County Board of Elections

215 N Cross St. Room 103

West Union OH 45693

Allen County

Allen County Board of Elections

204 N Main St

Lima OH 45801

Ashland County

Ashland County Board of Elections

110 Cottage St Ste 106

Ashland OH 44805

Ashtabula County

Ashtabula County Early Voting Center

71 N Chestnut St

Jefferson OH 44047

Athens County

Athens County Board of Elections

15 S Court St Room 130

Athens OH 45701

Auglaize County

Auglaize County Board of Elections

209 S Blackhoof St Ste 205

Wapakoneta OH 45895

Belmont County

Belmont County Board of Elections

52180 National Rd

St Clairsville OH 43950

Brown County

Brown County Board of Elections

800 Mt Orab Pike Ste 111

Georgetown OH 45121

Butler County

Butler County Board of Elections

1802 Princeton Rd Ste 600

Hamilton OH 45011

Carroll County

Carroll County Board of Elections

119 S Lisbon St Ste 102

Carrollton OH 44615

Champaign County

Champaign County Board of Elections

1512 S US Hwy 68 Ste L100

Urbana OH 43078

Clark County

Early Vote Center

300 South Fountain Ave

Springfield OH 45506

Clermont County

Clermont County Board of Elections

76 S Riverside Dr

Batavia OH 45103

Clinton County

Clinton County Board of Elections

111 S Nelson Ave Ste 4

Wilmington OH 45177

Columbiana County

Columbiana County Board of Elections

7989 Dickey Dr Ste 3

Lisbon OH 44432

Coshocton County

Coshocton County Board of Elections

724 S 7th St Room 100

Coshocton OH 43812

Crawford County

Crawford County Board of Elections

112 E Mansfield St Ste A

Bucyrus OH 44820

Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

2925 Euclid Ave

Cleveland OH 44115

Darke County

Darke County Board of Elections

300 Garst Ave

Greenville OH 45331

Defiance County

Defiance County Board of Elections

1300 E Second St Ste 103

Defiance OH 43512

Delaware County

Delaware County Board of Elections

2079 US Highway 23 N

PO Box 8006

Delaware OH 43015

Erie County

Erie County Board of Elections

2900 Columbus Ave Room 101

Sandusky OH 44870

Fairfield County

Fairfield County Board of Elections

951 Liberty Dr

Lancaster OH 43130

Fayette County

Fayette County Board of Elections

135 South Main St

Washington Court House OH 43160

Franklin County

Franklin County Board of Elections

1700 Morse Rd

Columbus OH 43229

Fulton County

Fulton County Board of Elections

135 Courthouse Plaza

Wauseon OH 43567

Gallia County

Gallia County Board of Elections

18 Locust St 2nd Floor

Gallipolis OH 45631

Geauga County

Geauga County Board of Elections

470 Center St Building 6A

Chardon OH 44024

Greene County

Greene County Board of Elections

551 Ledbetter Rd

Xenia OH 45385

Guernsey County

Guernsey County Board of Elections

627 Wheeling Ave Ste 101

Cambridge OH 43725

Hamilton County

Hamilton County Board of Elections

4700 Smith Rd

Cincinnati OH 45212

Hancock County

Hancock County Board of Elections

201 E Lincoln St Rear

Findlay OH 45840

Hardin County

Hardin County Board of Elections

1 Courthouse Sq Ste 40

Kenton OH 43326

Harrison County

Harrison County Board of Elections

538 N Main St Ste B

Cadiz OH 43907

Henry County

Henry County Board of Elections

1827 Oakwood Ave

Napoleon OH 43545

Highland County

Highland County Board of Elections

1575 North High St Ste 200

Hillsboro OH 45133

Hocking County

Hocking County Board of Elections

93 W Hunter St

Logan OH 43138

Holmes County

Holmes County Board of Elections

75 E Clinton St Ste 108

Millersburg OH 44654

Huron County

Huron County Board of Elections

180 Milan Ave

Norwalk OH 44857

Jackson County

Jackson County Board of Elections

275 Portsmouth St Ste 2

Jackson OH 45640

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Board of Elections

500 Market St Ste 1

Steubenville OH 43952

Knox County

Knox County Board of Elections

104 E Sugar St

Mount Vernon OH 43050

Lake County

Lake County Board of Elections

105 Main St Ste 107

Painesville OH 44077

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Board of Elections

111 S Fourth St

Ironton OH 45638

Licking County

Licking County Board of Elections

20 S Second St

Newark OH 43055

Logan County

Logan County Board of Elections

225 S Main St

Bellefontaine OH 43311

Lorain County

Lorain County Board of Elections

1985 North Ridge Rd East

Lorain OH 44055

Lucas County

Early Vote Center

1301 Monroe St

Toledo OH 43604

Madison County

Madison County Board of Elections

1423 State Route 38 SE

London OH 43140

Mahoning County

Mahoning County Board of Elections

345 Oak Hill Ave

Youngstown OH 44502

Marion County

Early Vote Center

240 West Church St

Marion OH 43302

Medina County

Medina County Board of Elections

3800 Stonegate Dr Ste C

Medina OH 44256

Meigs County

Meigs County Board of Elections

113 E Memorial Dr Ste A

Pomeroy OH 45769

Mercer County

Mercer County Board of Elections

101 N Main St

Celina OH 45822

Miami County

Miami County Board of Elections

215 W Main St

Troy OH 45373

Monroe County

Monroe County Board of Elections

117 North Main St Ste 12

Woodsfield OH 43793

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Board of Elections

451 W Third St

Dayton OH 45422

Morgan County

Morgan County Board of Elections

155 E Main St Room 157

McConnelsville OH 43756

Morrow County

Morrow County Board of Elections

619 W Marion Rd Room 146A

Mt. Gilead OH 43338

Muskingum County

Muskingum County Board of Elections

627 Market St

Zanesville OH 43701

Noble County

Noble County Board of Elections

140 Courthouse

Caldwell OH 43724

Ottawa County

Ottawa County Board of Elections

8444 W SR 163

Oak Harbor OH 43449

Paulding County

Paulding County Board of Elections

105 E Perry St

Paulding OH 45879

Perry County

Perry County Board of Elections

200 S Jackson St

New Lexington OH 43764

Pickaway County

Pickaway County Board of Elections

141 West Main St

Circleville OH 43113

Pike County

Pike County Board of Elections

230 Waverly Plaza Ste 1100

Waverly OH 45690

Portage County

Portage County Board of Elections

449 S Meridian St

Ravenna OH 44266

Preble County

Preble County Board of Elections

101 E Main St Ste 105

Eaton OH 45320

Putnam County

Putnam County Board of Elections

575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd Ste 2

Ottawa OH 45875

Richland County

Richland County Board of Elections

1495 W Longview Ave

Mansfield OH 44906

Ross County

Ross County Board of Elections

475 Western Ave Ste D

Chillicothe OH 45601

Sandusky County

Sandusky County Board of Elections

2020 Countryside Dr

Fremont OH 43420

Scioto County

Scioto County Board of Elections

602 7th Street Room 105

Portsmouth OH 45662

Seneca County

Seneca County Board of Elections

71 S Washington St Ste 1101

Tiffin OH 44883

Shelby County

Shelby County Board of Elections

230 East Court St

Sidney OH 45365

Stark County

Stark County Board of Elections

3525 Regent Ave NE

Canton OH 44705

Summit County

Early Vote Center

500 Grant St

Akron OH 44311

Trumbull County

Trumbull County Board of Elections

2947 Youngstown Rd SE

Warren OH 44484

Tuscarawas County

Tuscarawas County Board of Elections

101 E High Ave

New Philadelphia OH 44663

Union County

Union County Board of Elections

835 E 5th St

Marysville OH 43040

Van Wert County

Van Wert County Board of Elections

1362 East Ervin Rd

Van Wert OH 45891

Vinton County

Vinton County Board of Elections

31935 SR 93

McArthur OH 45651

Warren County

Warren County Board of Elections

520 Justice Dr

Lebanon OH 45036

Washington County

Washington County Board of Elections

204 Davis Ave Ste B

Marietta OH 45750

Wayne County

Wayne County Board of Elections

200 Vanover St

Wooster OH 44691

Williams County

Williams County Board of Elections

1425 E High St

Bryan OH 43506

Wood County

Wood County Board of Elections

One Courthouse Sq

Bowling Green OH 43402

Wyandot County

Wyandot County Board of Elections

350 N Warpole St

Upper Sandusky OH 43351

READ NEXT: Dr. Sean Conley, the White House Physician: 5 Fast Facts