Where Do I Vote Early in Ohio?

Early voting for the 2020 election is about to begin in the state of Ohio. Registered voters may cast their ballots early in-person at county boards of elections between October 6 and November 2. This option may be especially preferable for voters who are considered higher-risk for developing severe complications from the coronavirus and want to avoid a crowd on election day.
Absentee ballots can also be filled out in advance and dropped off at these locations. The addresses are listed below.
The deadline to register to vote in Ohio was October 5. If you’re reading this before midnight, register at VoteOhio.gov.
Here’s what you need to know:
Early Voting Expands to Weekend Hours in the Final Two Weeks Before the Election
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, “all registered voters may request and vote an absentee ballot in person at their county board of elections or early voting center as designated by the county.” That means early in-person voters do not have to request an absentee ballot through the mail first; you can fill out the necessary form in-person.
The Ohio Secretary of State has the absentee ballot application form available on its website here. Voters need to bring proof of identification such as a driver’s license, military ID, utility bill, bank statement or another government document that shows your name and current address.
Early voting hours are set by the Secretary of State’s office. Polling locations will be open on weekdays during regular business hours until October 23. Weekend hours will be added beginning on October 24. It’s also worth noting that on November 2, polling locations will close at 2 p.m.
The available times to vote early are as follows:
October 6 – 16
(Weekdays Only – Monday through Friday)
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
October 19 – 23
(Monday through Friday)
8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 24
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 25
1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
October 26 -30
(Monday through Friday)
8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 31
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 1
1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, November 2
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
If you do plan to mail your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted. Or, drop it off at the county board of elections before the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on November 3.
More Than 2 Million Ohioans Had Requested Absentee Ballots as of September 25
The number of Ohioans who vote absentee for the 2020 election was expected to surpass recent elections. As of September 25, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, county boards of elections had received more than two million absentee ballot applications. LaRose said that at the same time during the 2016 election, 957,260 Ohioans had requested absentee ballots.
Data available on the Secretary of State’s website shows that during the 2016 presidential election, the total number of absentee ballots cast in-person and by mail was 1,890,069. The final number counted was 1,879,630. That means more than 10,000 absentee ballots were not accepted in Ohio that year. The data also shows that more than 665,000 Ohio voters requested and cast an absentee ballot in-person.
Fewer people cast absentee ballots during the 2018 election, but that is to be expected as midterm elections generally attract a smaller number of pf voters. More than 1.3 million Ohioans voted absentee in 2018. The Ohio Secretary of State has this type of election data available on its website dating back to the 1940s. See it here.
Voters Are Encouraged to Wear a Mask at the Polling Station
Poll workers are required to wear masks, according to the Ohio Voting Safety Plan. The plan instructs boards of elections to have extra masks available for voters who may not have one. However, while voters are encouraged to wear facial coverings, a person who refuses to wear a mask will still be able to vote. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office explained on its website:
All voters will be encouraged to wear a mask, just as the vast majority of Ohioans do at the grocery store or a restaurant. It’s important to note that while the Secretary of State may put requirements in place for election officials, no one can or should be able to prevent electors from casting their ballot, even if the elector chooses not to follow the recommendations in place to protect poll workers and other voters.
The safety plan also instructs poll workers to remain at least six feet away from each other and voters. Workers must also clean the voting machines between uses. The guide also says that “all election officials must be equipped with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol for use at each step in the voting process where the election officials are interacting with voters.”
The early voting locations for each of Ohio’s 88 counties are listed below:
Adams County
Adams County Board of Elections
215 N Cross St. Room 103
West Union OH 45693
Allen County
Allen County Board of Elections
204 N Main St
Lima OH 45801
Ashland County
Ashland County Board of Elections
110 Cottage St Ste 106
Ashland OH 44805
Ashtabula County
Ashtabula County Early Voting Center
71 N Chestnut St
Jefferson OH 44047
Athens County
Athens County Board of Elections
15 S Court St Room 130
Athens OH 45701
Auglaize County
Auglaize County Board of Elections
209 S Blackhoof St Ste 205
Wapakoneta OH 45895
Belmont County
Belmont County Board of Elections
52180 National Rd
St Clairsville OH 43950
Brown County
Brown County Board of Elections
800 Mt Orab Pike Ste 111
Georgetown OH 45121
Butler County
Butler County Board of Elections
1802 Princeton Rd Ste 600
Hamilton OH 45011
Carroll County
Carroll County Board of Elections
119 S Lisbon St Ste 102
Carrollton OH 44615
Champaign County
Champaign County Board of Elections
1512 S US Hwy 68 Ste L100
Urbana OH 43078
Clark County
Early Vote Center
300 South Fountain Ave
Springfield OH 45506
Clermont County
Clermont County Board of Elections
76 S Riverside Dr
Batavia OH 45103
Clinton County
Clinton County Board of Elections
111 S Nelson Ave Ste 4
Wilmington OH 45177
Columbiana County
Columbiana County Board of Elections
7989 Dickey Dr Ste 3
Lisbon OH 44432
Coshocton County
Coshocton County Board of Elections
724 S 7th St Room 100
Coshocton OH 43812
Crawford County
Crawford County Board of Elections
112 E Mansfield St Ste A
Bucyrus OH 44820
Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
2925 Euclid Ave
Cleveland OH 44115
Darke County
Darke County Board of Elections
300 Garst Ave
Greenville OH 45331
Defiance County
Defiance County Board of Elections
1300 E Second St Ste 103
Defiance OH 43512
Delaware County
Delaware County Board of Elections
2079 US Highway 23 N
PO Box 8006
Delaware OH 43015
Erie County
Erie County Board of Elections
2900 Columbus Ave Room 101
Sandusky OH 44870
Fairfield County
Fairfield County Board of Elections
951 Liberty Dr
Lancaster OH 43130
Fayette County
Fayette County Board of Elections
135 South Main St
Washington Court House OH 43160
Franklin County
Franklin County Board of Elections
1700 Morse Rd
Columbus OH 43229
Fulton County
Fulton County Board of Elections
135 Courthouse Plaza
Wauseon OH 43567
Gallia County
Gallia County Board of Elections
18 Locust St 2nd Floor
Gallipolis OH 45631
Geauga County
Geauga County Board of Elections
470 Center St Building 6A
Chardon OH 44024
Greene County
Greene County Board of Elections
551 Ledbetter Rd
Xenia OH 45385
Guernsey County
Guernsey County Board of Elections
627 Wheeling Ave Ste 101
Cambridge OH 43725
Hamilton County
Hamilton County Board of Elections
4700 Smith Rd
Cincinnati OH 45212
Hancock County
Hancock County Board of Elections
201 E Lincoln St Rear
Findlay OH 45840
Hardin County
Hardin County Board of Elections
1 Courthouse Sq Ste 40
Kenton OH 43326
Harrison County
Harrison County Board of Elections
538 N Main St Ste B
Cadiz OH 43907
Henry County
Henry County Board of Elections
1827 Oakwood Ave
Napoleon OH 43545
Highland County
Highland County Board of Elections
1575 North High St Ste 200
Hillsboro OH 45133
Hocking County
Hocking County Board of Elections
93 W Hunter St
Logan OH 43138
Holmes County
Holmes County Board of Elections
75 E Clinton St Ste 108
Millersburg OH 44654
Huron County
Huron County Board of Elections
180 Milan Ave
Norwalk OH 44857
Jackson County
Jackson County Board of Elections
275 Portsmouth St Ste 2
Jackson OH 45640
Jefferson County
Jefferson County Board of Elections
500 Market St Ste 1
Steubenville OH 43952
Knox County
Knox County Board of Elections
104 E Sugar St
Mount Vernon OH 43050
Lake County
Lake County Board of Elections
105 Main St Ste 107
Painesville OH 44077
Lawrence County
Lawrence County Board of Elections
111 S Fourth St
Ironton OH 45638
Licking County
Licking County Board of Elections
20 S Second St
Newark OH 43055
Logan County
Logan County Board of Elections
225 S Main St
Bellefontaine OH 43311
Lorain County
Lorain County Board of Elections
1985 North Ridge Rd East
Lorain OH 44055
Lucas County
Early Vote Center
1301 Monroe St
Toledo OH 43604
Madison County
Madison County Board of Elections
1423 State Route 38 SE
London OH 43140
Mahoning County
Mahoning County Board of Elections
345 Oak Hill Ave
Youngstown OH 44502
Marion County
Early Vote Center
240 West Church St
Marion OH 43302
Medina County
Medina County Board of Elections
3800 Stonegate Dr Ste C
Medina OH 44256
Meigs County
Meigs County Board of Elections
113 E Memorial Dr Ste A
Pomeroy OH 45769
Mercer County
Mercer County Board of Elections
101 N Main St
Celina OH 45822
Miami County
Miami County Board of Elections
215 W Main St
Troy OH 45373
Monroe County
Monroe County Board of Elections
117 North Main St Ste 12
Woodsfield OH 43793
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Board of Elections
451 W Third St
Dayton OH 45422
Morgan County
Morgan County Board of Elections
155 E Main St Room 157
McConnelsville OH 43756
Morrow County
Morrow County Board of Elections
619 W Marion Rd Room 146A
Mt. Gilead OH 43338
Muskingum County
Muskingum County Board of Elections
627 Market St
Zanesville OH 43701
Noble County
Noble County Board of Elections
140 Courthouse
Caldwell OH 43724
Ottawa County
Ottawa County Board of Elections
8444 W SR 163
Oak Harbor OH 43449
Paulding County
Paulding County Board of Elections
105 E Perry St
Paulding OH 45879
Perry County
Perry County Board of Elections
200 S Jackson St
New Lexington OH 43764
Pickaway County
Pickaway County Board of Elections
141 West Main St
Circleville OH 43113
Pike County
Pike County Board of Elections
230 Waverly Plaza Ste 1100
Waverly OH 45690
Portage County
Portage County Board of Elections
449 S Meridian St
Ravenna OH 44266
Preble County
Preble County Board of Elections
101 E Main St Ste 105
Eaton OH 45320
Putnam County
Putnam County Board of Elections
575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd Ste 2
Ottawa OH 45875
Richland County
Richland County Board of Elections
1495 W Longview Ave
Mansfield OH 44906
Ross County
Ross County Board of Elections
475 Western Ave Ste D
Chillicothe OH 45601
Sandusky County
Sandusky County Board of Elections
2020 Countryside Dr
Fremont OH 43420
Scioto County
Scioto County Board of Elections
602 7th Street Room 105
Portsmouth OH 45662
Seneca County
Seneca County Board of Elections
71 S Washington St Ste 1101
Tiffin OH 44883
Shelby County
Shelby County Board of Elections
230 East Court St
Sidney OH 45365
Stark County
Stark County Board of Elections
3525 Regent Ave NE
Canton OH 44705
Summit County
Early Vote Center
500 Grant St
Akron OH 44311
Trumbull County
Trumbull County Board of Elections
2947 Youngstown Rd SE
Warren OH 44484
Tuscarawas County
Tuscarawas County Board of Elections
101 E High Ave
New Philadelphia OH 44663
Union County
Union County Board of Elections
835 E 5th St
Marysville OH 43040
Van Wert County
Van Wert County Board of Elections
1362 East Ervin Rd
Van Wert OH 45891
Vinton County
Vinton County Board of Elections
31935 SR 93
McArthur OH 45651
Warren County
Warren County Board of Elections
520 Justice Dr
Lebanon OH 45036
Washington County
Washington County Board of Elections
204 Davis Ave Ste B
Marietta OH 45750
Wayne County
Wayne County Board of Elections
200 Vanover St
Wooster OH 44691
Williams County
Williams County Board of Elections
1425 E High St
Bryan OH 43506
Wood County
Wood County Board of Elections
One Courthouse Sq
Bowling Green OH 43402
Wyandot County
Wyandot County Board of Elections
350 N Warpole St
Upper Sandusky OH 43351
