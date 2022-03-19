Where to Watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough in US

Boro host Chelsea in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup over at Riverside Stadium. The winner of this match would reach the semifinal of the tournament that will be played on April 16.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Preview

After some controversy as to how this match was desired to be played by Chelsea, the reigning European champs to not get their wish and will have fans at the venue. Between that, the ticket fiasco, and the matters that have affected Chelsea in the past couple of weeks, now the focus of this tie will be on what happens on the pitch.

With Chelsea, they are now fully focused on what could be a potential second trophy of the season after remaining in the fight for a potential third Champions League crown. Their 2-1 victory against Lille put them has them in the quarterfinals of that competition.

Chelsea have gone on to progress from 15 of their last 19 FA Cup quarter-final ties. They are only surpassed by Everton (26), Manchester United and Arsenal (both 30) reaching the final four on more occasions than the Blues in the competition’s history (25 times).

Meanwhile for Thomas Tuchel, he continues to show his prowess in cup competitions. The German coach progressed from each of his last seven ties at the quarterfinal stage across all competitions dating back to his time as PSG boss. If uses that time, his run in cup lay is quite impressive. He has reached this stage of the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Champions League on two occasions. In the meantime, he has reached the FA Cup and League Cup once.

Middlesbrough come into this match knocking on the door of a playoff spot in the Championship. They find themselves in seventh place with 59 points and their last two matches saw them climb into this spot with Queen’s Park Rangers feeling the pressure in that last playoff position.

More important, the FA Cup level saw them eliminate both Spurs and Manchester United to help them get to this stage of the competition.

For Boro, a win would end a 16-year hoodoo dating back to the first Jose Mourinho era where they beat them on two occasions. Since then, the Blues won the last eight matches in all competitions without conceding a single goal in the process.

This said, the current trends do not favor the home side. In their history, Middlesbrough have never won against reigning European champions in 20 previous encounters (D7 L13). They have the infamous label of being the English side with the most futile record against teams with this distinction. The last time that Boro found themselves in this situation was back in February 2013 when they lost to Chelsea in this same competition.