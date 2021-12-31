Wisconsin vs ASU Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Wisconsin Badgers (8-4) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) clash in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Wisconsin vs Arizona State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Arizona State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Arizona State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Wisconsin vs Arizona State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Wisconsin vs Arizona State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Arizona State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Las Vegas Bowl 2021 Preview

Wisconsin had won seven in a row before losing in the Big Ten Championship game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 23-13. The Badgers gained just 62 yards rushing and 3.9 yards per play in the loss, and head coach Paul Chryst knows that won’t be enough against Arizona State.

“When you’re in the red zone, you’ve got to score touchdowns and give yourself more opportunities,” Chryst said about his team’s loss in the Big Ten Championship. “You’ve got to be better on third down. And certainly we didn’t run the ball very effectively, consistently. We missed some opportunities. We’ve got to play better football. We’ve got to play better offensively.”

As they have been for the latter part of the season, the Badgers will be led on offense by running back Braelon Allen, who amassed 1,109 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground while averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry this season.

Wisconsin is scoring 25.8 points a game on offense, while allowing 16.4 points a game on a defense that boasts one of the best linebacking corps in the nation.

On the other side, the Sun Devils won three of their last four games, the most recent of which was a 38-15 beatdown of Arizona on November 27.

Arizona State will be without several key players on both sides of the ball after they declared for the NFL draft in this one, however. Running back Rachaad White, cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Jack Jones and offensive lineman Dohnovan West will all miss this game, and linebacker Darien Butler is a question mark, but ASU head coach Herm Edwards says he’s not overly concerned about any changes to the roster.

“We’ve kind of been that way all year,” Edwards said. “We didn’t have the same roster when we left training camp when the season started. Obviously going into this bowl game, it’s now the same roster we had during the season but that’s fine. We’ll play the players we have.”

“It’s happened every year we’ve gone to a bowl — we’ve been missing some players,” Edwards added. “It’s just the way it is, so you don’t worry about it. You just don’t. You allow the guys who have been backing them up to get an opportunity now to play in a bowl game. And they’re excited about playing.”

ASU is led on offense by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who completed 66% of his passes for 2,222 yard, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Sun Devils averaged 29.7 points a game on offense while surrendering 20.9 points per contest on defense.