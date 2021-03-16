Wisconsin vs Minnesota Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Fresh off two thrilling overtime semifinals, the top two seeds in the Big Ten Tournament – No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 2 Minnesota – will meet in the 2021 men’s hockey championship game on Tuesday in South Bend, Indiana.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Big Ten Hockey Championship Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers (20-8-1) and Minnesota Gophers (22-6-0) will have a tough act to follow when they meet for the Big Ten Conference tournament title on Tuesday in South Bend, Indiana.

Both teams won dramatic, come-from-behind semifinal round games in overtime in the semifinal round on Monday to set-up the marquee matchup in the final between two of the top five teams in the nation.

In Monday’s first semifinal round game, Wisconsin faced two third-period deficits against fifth-seeded Penn State. The tournament’s top seed responded both times with game-tying goals, including one from sophomore sensation Cole Caufield that knotted the game at three apiece at 14:07 in the third period.

Caufield ended Penn State’s dream of a Cinderella run, scoring the game-winning goal at 6:50 in overtime. The goals were numbers 26 and 27 on the season for Caufield, who leads the nation in goals scored by nine. To no surprise, the sophomore is up for the conference’s Player of the Year award.

📽️: Cole Caufield with the heart breaker 💔 Next stop: BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/NBKN7U2LSz — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 15, 2021

Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun had 43 saves on the night. Team captain Ty Emberson and freshman forward Sam Stange each scored a goal in the contest that gave Wisconsin its first 20 win campaign since the 2016-2017 season.

In the semifinal round nightcap, second-seeded Minnesota overcame a two-goal third-period deficit en route to a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over third-seeded Michigan. It was the Gophers’ second overtime win in as many nights, having beaten Michigan State, 2-1, in an extra period the previous night in the quarterfinals.

Minnesota trailed 2-0 heading to the third period but fought their way back with goals from junior Nathan Burke at 4:07 and junior Sampo Ranta’s equalizer at 15:34. Ranta, the team leader with 18 goals, scored the game-winner the night prior against Michigan State in OT.

On this night, it was junior Sammy Walker’s turn to be in the spotlight, as he netted the game-winner at 6:00 of the extra period.

WE'RE GOING TO THE 'SHIP!!!! pic.twitter.com/LY61Vtp8wQ — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 16, 2021

Gophers’ goaltender Jack LaFontaine had another stellar performance, stopping 35 shots. The senior leads the nation in wins with 20 and has now allowed two goals or fewer in 26 of his last 30 starts. LaFontaine’s magical senior season could end with some serious hardware, as he is a candidate for the Hobey Baker Award and a finalist for the Mike Richter Award and Senior CLASS Award.

Wisconsin went 3-1 against Minnesota during the 2020-2021 regular season, outscoring the Gophers 18-8 in the four contests.