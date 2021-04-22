Wisconsin vs Texas Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The undefeated top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers face-off with the fourth-ranked Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Final Four on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wisconsin vs Texas Volleyball Preview

The No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Badgers (18-0, 15-0 Big Ten) take on the fourth-ranked Texas Longhorns (26-1, 16-0 Big 12) in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Final Four on Thursday.

Wisconsin, who is playing in their second consecutive Final Four, will be looking to take home their first national title in program history. Texas, who advanced to their ninth Final Four in 13 years, will be seeking their fourth national championship.

The Badgers overcame their toughest match of the season to advance to the national semifinals when they rallied from a fifth-set deficit to defeat No. 8 Florida (30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12) in the regional final.

Unbeaten Wisconsin was extended to a fifth set for the first time all season on Monday, where their opponent recorded more kills, a higher hitting percentage, more aces, more assists, more blocks and more digs. The Badgers overcame a season-low hit percentage of .153 and a 9-6 deficit in the final set, finishing the match on a 9-3 run to capture the decisive set.

“They gave us everything we could handle,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said. “It’s a match that our players will remember for the rest of their lives. They dug in there down by (three) in the fifth set. They just made a lot of plays. They didn’t give up on themselves and they gave themselves a chance.”

Big Ten Setter of the Year, senior Sydney Hilley had 49 assists and 17 digs for the Badgers in the win. Hilley was joined by seniors Dana Rettke and Lauren Barnes on the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America first-team. Rettke became the first Wisconsin women’s player to earn four first-team All-America honors.

Texas punched their ticket to the Final Four with a 3-1 win (25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21) over No. 5 Nebraska in the regional final on Monday. The victory was the 100th all-time NCAA Tournament win for Texas, which ranks them fourth in NCAA Division I history.

The Longhorns produced 8 service aces in the win over Nebraska, which is tied for the third-most in a match this season.

Sophomore Skylar Fields led the way for Texas with 18 kills and a .630 hitting percentage. Big 12 Player of the Year, junior Logan Eggleston had 18 kills and five service aces.

Eggleston and junior Brionne Butler were named to the AVCA All-America first-team. Butler leads the nation with 142 total blocks.

The winner of the Wisconsin-Texas match will meet the winner of No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Washington in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Game on Saturday.

