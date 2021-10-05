How to Watch Wizards vs Rockets Preseason Game Online

The new-look Washington Wizards kick off the preseason against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday in a tilt at the Toyota Center.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Southwest (in local markets; Rockets broadcast), and it will also be available on NBA League Pass for everyone outside of the Rockets market. Games on League Pass are usually only available to out-of-market viewers, but this one will also be available for those in the Wizards market.

Here’s a full rundown of how to watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Rockets online:

Wizards vs Rockets Preview

The Wizards had a busy offseason, trading away former MVP Russell Westbrook to the Lakers and building a new roster around superstar guard Bradley Beal. New pieces in Washington include Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and Spencer Dinwiddie.

“It’s a new group – essentially a new team. Having those guys on the floor together, whether it’s drills or open run, getting the opportunity know each other on and off the court, but also developing an understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, where a guy likes his shots, what kind of actions does he prefer – some of the simple details. What box does he like to post on? All those little things you pick up as a player,” head coach Wes Unsled Jr. said. “We’re just allowing guys to feel it, play together and learn each other.”

Washington finished last season 34–38, surging down the stretch. The Wizards bounced Indiana in the play-in game but were bounced by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

The Rockets are in the midst of a major rebuild after finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season. Houston is looking to build around No.2 overall pick Jalen Green, who has already flashed some major upside as a future star in the league.

“There’s a few things. There’s an almost quiet confidence they all have. LeBron had it when he first came in,” Rockets second-year coach Stephen Silas said. “He just had a confident swagger but not in a loud kind of way. Luka was very much the same. Steph was supremely confident when he was a rookie but didn’t really wear it on his sleeve. They just had it. It was one of the things that made those guys really, really good. I see that in Jalen, his quiet confidence, and his ability to just know if he puts the work in, he’s going to be really good.

The elephant in the room for the Rockets is veteran guard John Wall, who is owed a boatload of cash but not expected to play for Houston this season as they work to find a trade. The five-time All-Star is due more than $44 million this season.

Injury report

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (knee, out), Deni Avdija (ankle, out), Rui Hachimura (personal, out)

Rockets: John Wall (personal, out)