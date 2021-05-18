Wizards vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference is on the line as the Washington Wizards (34-38) and Boston Celtics (36-36) clash on Monday at TD Garden.

Wizards vs Celtics Preview

The Wizards enter the play-in tournament as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 17 of their final 23 games to lock up the No. 8 seed. The final magic act for Washington was a comeback win in their regular-season finale, knocking off the Charlotte Hornets.

“This game kind of mimicked our season,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks told reporters after the game. “A lot of crazy things happened to us. We were getting punched left and right and we just somehow kept battling and coming up with a play here and a play there. They had us on the ropes early. They had us on the ropes [in the] middle of the game. They had us on the ropes toward the end.

“But we just kept getting up and fighting for one another. I’ve been talking about brotherhood for a while now. This group gives a really cool definition of brotherhood, and I can see it firsthand.”

Triple-double king Russell Westbrook has helped keep the Wizards on track with star guard Bradley Beal nursing a hamstring injury. Beal played 35 minutes in Washington’s final game but said he’s still not 100 percent.

“There’s no setbacks which is good,” Beal said. “I didn’t injure it any worse than what it was. Obviously it still probably won’t be 100 percent. It is just a matter of managing it as best I can.”

Brooks commended both Beal and Westbrook for setting the tone for a turnaround in Washington, snapping a two-year playoff drought.

“I cannot say enough about Brad’s toughness,” Brooks said. “He is so skilled and athletic, but the four years I’ve been here, there’s not a lot of guys who have his mental toughness, his focus and his determination. He’s been put in very difficult positions over the last three years because of injuries and he had to lead our group by himself. Now he has a partner.”

The Celtics have stumbled down the stretch, losing five of their last six with All-Star Jaylen Brown out.

“We’ll be prepared,” coach Brad Stevens said. “I mean, I have no doubt about that.”

Boston is a two-point home favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 232.5 points.

