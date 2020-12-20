WATCH: Woman Dragged Through WinCo Grocery Store in California Over Tequila Bottle

Viral videos captured the disturbing scene of a woman being dragged through a grocery store in Visalia, California. The woman was identified by ABC7 as Victoria Vargas, 27. Jail records confirm that she’s being held under a string of possible charges.

Marie Edinger, a journalist with KMPH-TV, wrote on Twitter on December 19, 2020, “FOX26 News viewer Nayeli Robles sent me this video, showing another angle of an incident we reported on earlier in the week. This woman was dragged out of the WinCo Foods on Caldwell Ave. in Visalia after being accused of stealing tequila.”

Here’s that video:

FOX26 News viewer Nayeli Robles sent me this video, showing another angle of an incident we reported on earlier in the week.

— Marie Edinger KMPH (@MarieEdinger) December 20, 2020

The video shows the woman on the ground while a man in a red shirt grabs her. Another woman yells at him. Vargas remains on the ground for the duration of the video as skirmishes break out around her. A man grabs the woman by the arm and drags her toward the end of the video.

Visalia is a city in California located about 43 miles south of Fresno.

A Local Television Station Says the Men in the Video Are Security Guards

A separate video shows Vargas being dragged through the store as she cries.

Another video run by Fox26 News and ABC7 shows the woman being dragged through the store as two men each hold one of her arms. ”You guys can’’t drag her. It’s illegal,” a man says as the woman screams.

According to ABC7, the men dragging the unidentified women are security guards who work for WinCo. The Visalia Police Department told KMPH-TV that the woman and a man with her were accused of stealing tequila, and an altercation erupted between them and security personnel.

An Eyewitness Says the Woman Was ‘Pleading for Help’

An eyewitness felt the woman was in pain.

“She was screaming really loud,” Marvin Lopez Rangel, who recorded the video, told ABC7 of the woman who was dragged. “She was pleading for help. It sounded like she was actually in pain.” He added, “There has to be a certain level of decency that we shall treat all people. WinCo was not being that — definitely not.”

Online jail records for Tulare County show that Vargas is being held on the following possible charges:

PC211-SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY

PC182(A)(1)-CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A CRIME

PC4573-BRING DRUGS INTO A JAIL

HS11550(A)-UNDER INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PC1203.3-REVOCATION OF PROBATION

PC148.9(A)-GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER

As of December 19, she was still being held in the jail, online records show.

Her bond amount is $60,000. ABC7 says the man with her at the store is Raul Luna, 25. The possible charges for Luna, who is also being held in the jail, are as follows:

PC211-SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY

VC14601.2(A)-DRIVING WHEN PRIVILEGE SUSPENDED FOR PRIOR DUI CON

PC148.9(A)-GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER

He is being held on $105,000 bail, according to jail records.

The comment thread filled up under the ABC7 tweet of the story, with some people showing no sympathy for the suspect because she was accused of stealing.

We reached out to WinCo’s director of corporate communications for response, and we will update this story if one is received.

