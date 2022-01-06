‘Women of the Movement’ Streaming: How to Watch Emmett Till Series

The debut season of new anthology series “Women of the Movement” is based on the real-life story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley. The six-episode series premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of "Women of the Movement" episodes online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Women of the Movement” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Women of the Movement” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Women of the Movement” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Women of the Movement” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

In 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of talking to a white woman, Carolyn Bryant, in a Mississippi grocery store and was subsequently hunted down and brutally lynched by two men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, would go on to risk her life seeking justice for her son. “Women of the Movement” is a dramatization of their story, airing in conjunction with a new docu-series called “Let the World See” about Till’s murder and Till-Mobley’s work as a civil rights activist.

“Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today,” reads the ABC press release about “Women of the Movement.”

The series stars Tony-winning actress Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant, Tonya Pinkins as Alma, and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

The premiere episode is titled “Mother and Son” and its description reads, “Mamie Till Mobley, a young mother living a simple life in Chicago, begrudgingly lets her adventurous 14-year-old son, Emmett, go on vacation with his great uncle and cousins to Mississippi. Days after his arrival, tragedy strikes, and Mamie is faced with a mother’s worst nightmare when her son goes missing.”

Airing directly after the premiere is episode two, titled “Only Skin.” Its description reads, “After receiving the call that her son was kidnapped by white men in Mississippi, Mamie rallies her community in Chicago to bring Emmett home. As a result, Mamie is thrust into the spotlight while facing unimaginable tragedy.”

On Thursday, January 13 comes episodes three and four, titled “Let the People See,” whose description reads, “After her son’s body is recovered in Mississippi, Mamie insists on having a public wake with an open casket to ensure that he did not die in vain. The case becomes national news, which puts pressure on Mississippi officials to do the unthinkable — go to trial,” and “Manhunt,” whose description reads, “A historic trial begins, and on the eve of her testimony, Mamie must face the three people responsible for her son’s murder, while also facing some ugly truths in the Jim Crow South.”

“Women of the Movement” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC, airing back-to-back episodes for three weeks. “Let the World See” airs the same night at 10 p.m.