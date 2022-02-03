How to Watch Olympics Women’s Moguls Online Without Cable

The Olympics women’s freestyle skiing moguls get underway on Thursday in Beijing.

The first qualifying runs (Thursday, 5 a.m. ET start time), second qualifying runs (Sunday, 5 a.m. ET) and finals (Sunday, 6:30 a.m. ET) will all be televised on USA Network, with the exception of the first hour of second qualifying, which won’t be on TV.

You can also watch every second of women’s moguls and every Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the women’s moguls–and all of the 2022 Olympics–live online if you don’t have cable:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Unlike the Summer Olympics, which only had a few events live on Peacock, you can watch a live stream of every single Winter Olympics event with a subscription to Peacock’s Premium Plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

It’s worth noting that you’ll also be able to watch next week’s (Feb. 13) Super Bowl with the Peacock Premium Plan.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the women’s moguls live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

If you can’t watch live, you can also watch a replay of any event soon after its conclusion.

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the women’s moguls live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA, CNBC and NBC are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the women’s moguls live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. Both can be included in your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the women’s moguls live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the women’s moguls live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Olympics Women’s Moguls 2022 Preview

Women’s freestyle skiing moguls get underway on Thursday in the Winter Games. Skiers go down a sloped course and do jumps and a trick, which a judge scores.

Team USA will face stiff competition form gold medal contenders such as France’s Perrine Laffont, Japan’s Anri Kawamura, and Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe,

Laffont, 23, who won gold in 2018 in PyeongChang, returns to make another run. She debuted in the Winter Games as a 15-year-old in 2014 in Sochi.

“There were two voices in my head,” Laffont said via a translator in an Olympic video. “The bad one says, ‘I want to win, I want to win, I want to win.’ The other says, ‘No! Don’t think only about winning. Think about having fun.'”

“Don't think only about winning. Think about having fun."

At 15 years old, Perrine Laffont competed in moguls at #Sochi2014 and at #PyeongChang2018 she won her first 🥇. Watch her story as she gets ready to compete at #Beijing2022.@LaffontPerrine | @FISFreestyle | @EquipeFRA pic.twitter.com/GAFcPiUxTx — Olympics (@Olympics) January 28, 2022

Kawamura, 17, could challenge Laffont. Kawamura won gold in the 2021 World Cup.

“It feels like unreal. It was really amazing, and like I couldn’t even imagine that I could,” Kawamura said about the World Cup win in a FIS Freestyle Skiing video.





Play



Video Video related to how to watch olympics women’s moguls online without cable 2022-02-03T03:00:41-05:00

Dufour-Lapointe, 27, won gold and silver amid her two previous Olympic appearances. She took gold in Sochi and silver in PyeongChang. She’s also one of three sisters who have competed in the Olympics since 2010.

Australia’s Jakara Anthony, 23, came shy of medaling in the PyeongChang games. Anthony won silver in the 2019 world championships in Utah.

Team USA competitors include Jaelin Kauf, Hannah Soar, Olivia Giaccio, and Kai Owens. Kauf will make her second Olympic appearance after taking seventh in PyeongChang. She keeps stickers on her helmet as a reminder to keep things in perspective amid the stiff competition.

“I have little stickers that say, ‘Deliver the Love,'” Kauf said per NBC Sports’ Lisa Antonucci. “It’s like my little motto just to remember why I’m skiing: It’s because I love it and I’m passionate about it, and that’s how I want to go about life.”

Owens, who will make her Olympic debut, crashed during a training run on Tuesday, February 1. She endured facial injuries from the crash.

“I took a little crash in training last night,” Owens said via Instagram. “I’m doing well, in high spirits, and working with our medical team to evaluate and make the best decisions. Thank you for all the well wishes!”

Women’s mogul competition runs through Sunday.