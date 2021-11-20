How to Watch Wyoming vs Utah State Bridger’s Battle 2021 Live Online

The annual Bridger’s Battle is here, as the Utah State Aggies (8-2, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-0 MWC) at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 20.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Wyoming vs Utah State online:

Wyoming vs Utah State Football 2021 Preview

The Cowboys are coming off a 23-13 loss to Boise State on November 12. Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams went 11-18 for 156 yards, a TD and an interception in a losing effort. Wyoming managed just 11 first downs all game, and finished 3-10 on third downs, but head coach Craig Bohl says his team is going to put the bad overall performance in the rear view.

“We have a mantra about going 1-0, so that’s our focus,” Bohl said, via The Coastal Breeze News. “But everybody knows in the back of our mind those number of wins to get in postseason play are critical.”

Things won’t get any easier for the Cowboys this week, as they face an Aggies team that is averaging 33.4 points a game on offense while allowing 26.2 points a game on the defensive side of the ball.

“They have an excellent football team,” Bohl said about Utah State, per The Star Tribune. “They certainly fortified their roster with good players. That’s not our MO; we’re a developmental program. But kudos to coach Anderson. They’re a good football team. It’s going to take a good effort for us to beat them.”

The Aggies have won five in a row, most recently taking down San Jose State, 48-17, on November 13. Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner completed 20 of 33 passes for 263 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in the victory. USU didn’t score in the first quarter, but it made up for it with a 24-point second quarter and a 17-point fourth quarter. The Aggies finished with 410 total yards on offense, while the defense managed to force three total turnovers in a well-rounded victory.

Now, they’ll face a Wyoming squad that’s scoring 22.0 points a game on offense while allowing 21.5 points a game to opponents.

“I think they’re a very sound, solid team,” Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said about Wyoming, via HJ News. “There’s a reason they won the championship a year ago. I know it’s not been perfect this year, but they’ve been through a lot to get to this point and you can see, watching that game (against Nevada) the other night, you can see why they won it a year ago. They are a quality football team. This is a huge game and a huge test on the road (for us). … This is a pivotal game for everybody. Hopefully, we’ll play our best ball and play it for 60 minutes.”