How to Watch Yale vs Princeton Basketball Game Today

The Princeton Tigers (15-3, 5-0 in Ivy League) put their 10-game winning streak on the line when they head to Jadwin Gym to take on the Yale Bulldogs (9-9, 3-1 Ivy League) on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Yale vs Princeton Basketball 2022 Preview

The Bulldogs are coming off a 83-72 win over Columbia on Jan. 25. Yale guard Azar Swain had himself a day, leading all scorers with 37 points, and fellow guard Jalen Gabbidon added 20 points. Forward Matt Knowling also chipped in 9.0 points and eight rebounds in a well-rounded team win.

“Coach always says be ready when your opportunity comes,” Knowling told the Yale Daily News on Jan. 25 after the win. “We just keep putting in the work in practice and in games and nothing changed — just play the right away and play together.”

Yale jumped out to an 18-point lead over Columbia and never looked back, also playing staunch defense.

“I would never have expected this guy’s gonna be a lockdown defender for us, this guy’s gonna be a force down low [so soon],” Gabbidon added, in reference to Knowling. “Next thing you know, Knowling’s killing me at practice down low … we’ve seen that happen and obviously over time built more trust to the point where it just fits.”

Yale is averaging 73.3 points a game on offense, while allowing opponents 70.8 points a game. The Bulldogs are shooting 42.8% from the floor and 33.0% from 3-point range, and they’ll be going up against a strong Princeton squad that’s putting up 80.9 points a game on offense. The Tigers are surrendering 70.4 points a game defensively, and they’re making 49.4% of their shots from the field.

Princeton is fresh from an 84-80 win over Dartmouth on Jan. 22. Junior Tosan Evbuomwan finished tied with a game-high 19 points. Evbuomwan went 9-of-17 from the floor, and he didn’t stop there, adding a game-high four assists and team-high seven rebounds. Ryan Lanborg also contributed in a big way for Princeton, netting a career-high 19 points in the victory. Lanborg went 6-for-12 from the field, while the Tigers hit 11 of 23 of their shits from beyond the arc. It was a gritty performance, and they’ll need more like it down the stretch, as their schedule is full of important conference games in the coming month.

“You need toughness,” Princeton senior guard Jaelin Llewellyn said about his squad, per The Trentonian. “You go on the road and we only have who we travel with. We got to bring the energy ourselves. It’s just toughness on the court and mental toughness to prepare ourselves to be in a battle because it’s going to be a battle from here on out.”