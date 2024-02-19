Yankees Manager Reveals Attribute That Makes Aaron Judge Great

Aaron Judge’s talent is obvious.

The right fielder has hit 257 home runs in his eight-year career, all with the New York Yankees. He set what was the then-MLB record for a rookie with 52 homers in 2017 (since surpassed by Pete Alonso in 2019) then broke the American League record in 2022 by going deep 62 times, surpassing Roger Maris’ mark of 61 in 1961 for the Yankees.

However, having big-time power isn’t the only aspect of Judge’s game that separates him from most major-league players. Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained what else makes Judge one of baseball’s biggest stars.

“He loves, just loves the game,” Boone told Heavy.com. “There are people who can get on talent, and he certainly could get by on talent, but I think to be truly great you’ve got to fall in love with the game. He really loves the game, and it shows every single day.”

Judge had a love affair from the time he was a young boy growing up in Linden, Calif. He carried that love to Fresno State and then to the Yankees, who selected him in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft.

Judge Combines Ability With Passion

It also helps if a player combines a love of the game with exceptional playing ability and Judge has that.

He announced his arrival with the 52-home run season that earned him the AL Rookie of the Year award and he was voted AL MVP after his season of 62 longball. Judge has also been selected to five All-Star Games and won three Silver Slugger awards.

However, Boone believes Judge’s behind-the-scenes work is what has made the 31-year-old one of baseball’s most recognizable players.

“Playing is the sexy part of the game,” Boone said. “It’s the little parts of the game that you’ve got to do to prepare yourself all year long and he loves those things.”

Scouts like to refer to mental makeup as a player’s “sixth tool” to go with the ability to hit for average, hit for power, run, field and throw. Boone says Judge’ makeup is “off the charts.”

“You see a very humble, gentle giant that he is on the outside, but he’s got a killer instinct in him that I get to see all the time,” Boone said. “Outside the talent, he’s got amazing makeup, work ethic, toughness and he is the ultimate teammate. Guys who have gotten to play with him love him and revere him.”

Judge was ‘Born to be a Yankee’

When Judge was a rookie, he received a high compliment from Suzyn Waldman. The longtime analyst on Yankees radio broadcast said that Judge was “born to be a Yankee.”

Being a Yankee is not for everyone. The media attention that comes from playing in the nation’s largest market can be suffocating and Yankees’ fans demand nothing less than a World Series title year in and year out. The franchise has won 27 of them but none since 2009.

Yet Judge handles it all with aplomb. He is a big fan favorite and has avoided controversy throughout his eight years in the Bronx. In some regards, he is a modern-day Derek Jeter.

“He’s just cut out for playing for the Yankees,” Boone said. “He’s very comfortable in his own skin. His parents are awesome and raised him tremendously. The genuine humility that he walks through life with, but again there’s a killer instinct and confidence that burns with him every day. He’s a very special player and a very special person.”