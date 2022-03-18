‘Survivor 42:’ Zach ‘Loved It’ When He Found out About Maryanne’s Crush

Wednesday night’s episode of “Survivor 42” has caused a flurry of interest among fans regarding the potential love story between Zach Wurtenberger and Maryanne Oketch, who publicly declared that she had a crush on the 21-year-old student after it was revealed he was voted out in the previous Tribal Council.

Although Zach and Maryanne have both responded in jest to Maryanne’s reveal in the episode, little is known about the reality behind their relationship, if there is one. However, lucky for fans who are intrigued at the potential for young love, 47-year-old stay-at-home mom Marya Sherron, who was eliminated on Wednesday night’s episode, recently revealed how Zach reacted to finding out about Maryanne’s crush.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Started Rooting for Maryanne After Finding Out About the Crush

In her exit interview with EW, Marya revealed that, after she was voted out and arrived at Ponderosa, she met up with Zach and eventually spilled the beans about Maryanne’s crush. “I was like, ‘She wants to marry you, you’re every kinda white boy she ever wanted’,” Marya said.

Apparently, Zach responded enthusiastically to this revelation. “Oh, he loved it,” Marya said, adding that Zach then had a new person to root for from that point on. “He was like, ‘This is great for me. I’m living in the game, even though I’m out of the game, through Maryanne … I want her to go as far as possible, because as long as she’s in the game, I’m in the game’.”

“It’s cute,” Marya said. “Zach is amazing.”

In the episode, Maryanne talked about how being 23 and having had a “100% rejection rate” can take a toll on one’s confidence. “Maybe there’s something wrong with [me] because no one romantically likes [me], you know?” she said at that night’s Tribal Council. However, host Jeff Probst encouraged her that just because she hasn’t had luck yet doesn’t mean she never will, just that she hasn’t found the right person yet. “Keep hope alive,” he told her.

Marya Didn’t Know About Maryanne’s Crush

In her Rob Has a Podcast exit interview, Marya also said that, although Maryanne said in the episode that she told her whole tribe, Marya herself did not know about the crush until she revealed it at the challenge. “We did not know unless she told people individually what she said,” Marya said. “So, I don’t know if she told other people, [but] that was my first time hearing it.”

Since the episode, both Maryanne and Zach have joked about the revelation on social media, likely even coordinating their posts (and name changes on their Twitter profiles) beforehand. In addition, since then, they have both re-tweeted/re-posted a tweet by My170 comparing Maryanne and Zach to Sierra and Cody, respectively, of the “Total Drama” franchise – a Canadian animated series which is largely a parody of “Survivor.” In season 3 of the show, Sierra, who was introduced that season, develops an unrequited crush on Cody. In her tweet, Maryanne, who is Canadian, wrote, “As a TDI fan I’m mad that I’m not an OG cast member 😭.”

If Maryanne is eliminated pre-jury, then she and Zach would have met up at Ponderosa; if she makes it farther, then the two would not have met until after filming wrapped. We will have to wait and see how Maryanne places to see what the state of their relationship is. In any case, we now know that Zach has a new favorite.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.