Zachary Winton & Sabrina Dumdei: Bradenton Murder Suicide Suspected

Sabrina Dumdei and Zachary Winton were found inside their Brandenton, Florida, home, deceased in what a police detective called the most “gruesome” crime scene he’s ever seen. Police believe it’s a possible murder suicide, and there was a documented history of domestic abuse accusations and threats from Winton to Dumdei.

Facebook filled up quickly with Tributes to Dumdei, a hair dresser, who was remembered for her contagious smile, her kind nature, and her athletic abilities. “My mind and my heart just can’t handle this. We loved her so much and she was a beautiful person❤️” wrote one heartbroken loved one.

Another friend wrote, “She had such a beautiful soul, loved larger than life, and created fun with whomever she was around.” Family member Crystal Dumdei told WFLA-TV: “We want her to be remembered by the positive, not these unfortunate last few months of her life.”

Bradenton police wrote on Facebook: “October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Help end the silence. If you or someone you know is a victim, reach out to Bradenton PD: 941-932-9300 or National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).”

1. Winton Previously Threatened to Cut Dumdei’s Throat & Police Described the Crime Scene as ‘Gruesome’

The deceased’s full names were given as Sabrina Marie Dumdei, 37, and Zachary John Winton, 34. Bradenton Beach police told The Anna Maria Island Sun that they were roommates and Dumdei’s father found them.

Police called it a “possible murder suicide” and a “suspicious death investigation.” The newspaper reported that Winton had previously stated, “I will kill her. She gonna pay. If I get charged with felonies, I’ll kill her then myself. I will cut her throat.”

According to WFLA-TV, the pair “had a history of domestic issues in recent months” and Winton was arrested in September, during which he “made multiple threats against the victim.”

Det. Sgt. Lenard Diaz, of the Bradenton Beach Police Department, told the newspaper: “This is probably the most gruesome crime scene I’ve ever worked – the worst in 37 years that I’ve ever seen. It’s going to be really hard to put together what occurred, what the chronological events were that led up to the actual deaths. Going through the crime scene and photos, I’ll try to put something together, but it’s going to be speculation because there’s no witnesses and nobody saw anything.”

The mode of death, including weapon, was not released.

2. Dumdei Was Remembered as Caring & Smart, With a ‘Heart of Gold’

There is a GoFundMe set up to help Dumdei’s memory.

“Hey everyone, as I’m sure you have heard, Sabrina passed away in an unfortunate way this past Friday. We are starting this gofundme to help her family in this time of need with funeral costs and all other expenses,” the fundraiser organizers wrote.

“Sabrina was a kind, beautiful, funny, loving, caring, smart woman with a heart of gold. This is an extremely difficult time for her loved ones, and every little thing helps. Thank you for all of your support and love, God bless.”

A woman who donated wrote, “Sabrina will be so greatly missed by so many. Prayers and hugs to your guys’ whole family during this heart wrenching time, and forever.. ♥️”

A woman who shared the GoFundMe on Facebook wrote, “Please share and help if you can! This family has lost two children now in terrible ways. They are an amazing family and I can’t imagine the pain this is causing them! Please share, pray, and donate! Let’s join together as a community and help ease some of the worries.” The other tragedy occurred in 2003, when Sabrina’s 12-year-old brother was struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing the road. Sabrina also had two sisters.

3. Police Were Last Called to the Apartment in Early October & Winton Had a History of Violence Against Dumdei

According to WFLA, police were called by Dumdei on October 12.

“She called and I responded, but when I pulled in, dispatch called me and said that because her boyfriend had taken the keys and she felt threatened. When I pulled in she said ‘no, never mind, we don’t need it’. That is what she told dispatch, so I left,” Sgt. Diaz said to the television station. “Probably three hours later, my officers responded again and I told them to make sure and do a report.”

In August, he was accused of felony counts of domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness, and misdemeanor battery. Read the report in full here.

The probable cause affidavit obtained by Heavy states that the victim and Winton “have been arguing for the last two days but today victim said it got worse. Victim stated …Winton refused to let her leave the house or his sight by threats of violence as she felt confined. Defendant then grabbed her by the face and then held a razor knife to her neck and said, ‘leave and see what happens!.” The victim had a well founded fear that Winton had the ability to carry out such a threat and that it would take place.” She said that he said he would not allow her to use the phone but only to call his sister “as he hindered or delayed her from making any other calls. Victim finally got away and made the call to 911 dispatch but had to hang up in the middle of the call, as defendant had found her and once against put her in fear of the violence.”

The document adds: “Upon my arrival, defendant was yelling and walking at victim… with a large kitchen knife I observed in his right pocket. Defendant was then issued verbal commands at taser point to back away from the victim. As he then complied and was detained. While detained in the police department, defendant winton made numerous threatening remarks about what he was gonna do when he gets out to victim.. such as ‘I will kill her, she gonna pay, if I get charged with felonies I’ll kill her then myself, I will cut her throat.’”

A second case against Winton from August said the victim and defendant resided together “as a family” and were together for six months. They became involved in a verbal altercation and Winton struck the victim on the right eye with a closed fist. She suffered broken blood vessels to the right eye as well as a large bruise.

4. Friends Remembered Dumdei’s Contagious Laugh & Smile

Tributes flowed onto social media for Sabrina Dumbdei. They showed that she was greatly loved.

“From being in my wedding ( 15 years ago this year! ) to all the craziness in between working and hanging out together. You bring a smile to everyone you meet and your laugh is contagious! You are beyond beautiful and kind and this world will miss you! We will miss seeing you at work it will never be the same,” one woman wrote. “We love you so very much Sabrina Dumdei.”

On Facebook, Dumdei wrote that she was single and lived in Bradenton. Another friend remembered how she ran track in high school.

“One of my high school teammates, really, one of my teammates since I was old enough to play any sport, is no longer with us. I didn’t want to believe it for you…and for your family. I didn’t want to think what I was reading was meant for you. Sweet Sabrina, many hearts have broke yesterday and today for you. 😔” she wrote.

“Being she was a grade ahead of me, I always watched her play the game(s)…softball, basketball, volleyball. I watched how she moved, how she shot, how she hustled, how she spiked and served, and I tried to do what she did. She motivated me to be better, to hustle harder, and play harder. She was a natural athlete. She had a really niiiiice three point shot, an amazing spike, and one of our best setters in volleyball. We definitely would not have won our tournaments, districts/regions championships, multiple state appearances, and establish our volleyball program at AC without her. I loved playing next to her. She played hard, it wasn’t just a game to her either. I loved her competitiveness. Some of my best sports memories she was a part of.”

The friend continued: “She had a unique laugh, if we all think on it, we can remember it, remember her smile, remember her heart. She was a friend to anyone who needed a friend, she was fun, silly, and brought everyone so much joy.”

5. Dumdei Recently Found Faith

Dumdei’s sister Jennifer told WFLA-TV that her sister recently found faith.

“I know that she is in Heaven. 10 days before her life was taken from her, she came to our church and she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior,” she told the television station.

