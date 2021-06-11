Zverev vs Tsitsipas Live Stream: How to Watch French Open Online in US

No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will clash in the French Open semifinals on Friday.

In the United States, the match (8:50 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Tennis Channel.

Zverev vs Tsitsipas Preview

Tsitsipas beat No. 2 seed Daniel Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in order to advance to the semifinals, while Zverev handled Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 to get here.

“It is very nice to be in the semi-finals but just being there doesn’t satisfy me,” Zverev said heading into the match. “I am playing pretty OK and hope to play the same way – and even better – in the semi-finals.”

The 24-year-old also noted that he has grown in many ways over the last few years, and is now a more relaxed player than he was in previous tournaments.

“Obviously, the Grand Slams are the tournaments that we want to win the most,” Zverev added. “Before, maybe, the last few years, I was putting too much pressure on myself. … Before Medvedev and Tsitsipas arrived, I was seen as this guy that was going to all of a sudden take over the tennis world…I was putting pressure on myself, as well. I was not very patient with myself, which I feel like now, maybe, I learned how to deal with the situation a little bit better.”

On the other side, Tsitsipas also recently took down Pedro Martinez in the second round, finishing him convincingly in straight sets with scores of 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

“I feel privileged that I’m in that position,” Tsitsipas told the Associated Press. “I feel obviously I’ve put in a lot of daily hard work and [that] has been a key element of me being here. But my ego tells me I want more.”

“I’m playing good. That will show by itself,” Tsitsipas added. “I don’t think there’s a player out there [in the draw] that thinks they can’t win the tournament. I’m pretty sure they all know they can play well. Of course I’m playing good [too], and I think if I keep repeating the process, keep repeating the everyday hustle that I put [in], for sure there’s going to be a reward. And why not?”

Tsitsipas is the favorite to win. He has played against Zverev seven times, going 5-2 in those matchups. The two have played on clay once before, at the 2019 Madrid Masters, where the Greek superstar won in three sets.

