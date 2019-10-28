Jets Trade Former First-Round Pick to Rival

The New York Jets have just traded one of their best players–but he won’t have too far to travel to get to his new destination. According to Adam Schefter, the jets have traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the New York Giants:

Trade: Jets traded Leonard Williams to Giants for a 3 this year and a 5 in 2021, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

In return for Williams, the Jets will receive a third-round draft pick in 2020, and a fifth-round pick in 2021. According to Schefter, the 5th-round pick could eventually become a 4th-round pick if Williams signs a contract extension before the start of the league year. The Jets will also be paying $4 million of Williams’ salary this season, per Schefter:

More details: The 2021 5th-round pick that the Giants are trading to the Jets for Leonard Williams becomes a 4th-round pick if he signs a contract extension before the start of the league year, per source. Jets are paying $4 million of Williams’ $6 million salary this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

Jets and Giants Involved in Trade for First Time Ever

The trade of Leonard Williams has turned out to be a historic one. Remarkably, it marks the first time the two teams have ever engaged in a trade before, per Field Yates:

The Leonard Williams trade marks the first time the Jets and the Giants have ever made a trade with each other. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 28, 2019

Considering the proximity of the two teams, this seems a bit surprising. Williams will be leaving a 1-6 Jets team that has tanked this season, and he’ll be joining a 2-6 Giants team that hasn’t fared much better.

Williams will be joining a New York Giants defense that currently ranks 28th in the league in total defense. The Jets have the 19th ranked defense in the NFL, so while Williams won’t see a huge drop off talent-wise, he may see a bit of one.