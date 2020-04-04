Antonio Brown’s Three New Criminal Charges Deter NFL Return

Antonio Brown is back in the news. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is facing three charges from the state of Florida which stem from an alleged assault back in January, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

Brown faces a felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, Fowler relays. The plaintiff alleges that Brown and his trainer assaulted him as he was delivering Brown’s household items from California to Florida. It’s possible that the state will offer Brown a chance to negotiate a plea deal.

Does Brown Have a Future in the NFL?

Brown continues to state that he intends to return to the league. However, it’s likely that he’ll face disciplinary action from the NFL if a team decides to take a chance. In addition to the latest charges, Brown is tangled in a civil lawsuit with his former trainer, Britney Taylor, though Brown has filed a countersuit.

Getting a team to take a chance on him may not be an easy feat. Tom Brady is in his corner, though Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t beat around the bush when he said it wouldn’t happen.

Yeah, it’s not going to happen,” Arians said (via Pro Football Rumors). “It’s just not going to happen. There’s no room and probably not enough money. But it’s just not going to happen. It’s not a fit here.”

Arians, who coached Brown while the two were in Pittsburgh together, was asked about whether Brown taking a minimum salary deal would change his mind. “No. I just know him and it’s not a fit in our locker room.”

Brown recently worked out with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who had a nice rookie season for Baltimore, is Antonio’s cousin. The franchise is just a piece or two away from truly competing with the Chiefs for the crown in the AFC (now that Brady is out of the picture) and perhaps Brown is that piece.

Other Wide Receivers Left on the Free Agent Market

Brown is the most talented wide receiver left on the market, though he’s not the only choice for teams in need of an additional pass-catcher. Let’s examine some wide receivers who remain on the market.

Taylor Gabriel

Gabriel, who recently turned 29, was released by the Bears earlier this offseason as a cap saving maneuver. He averaged 39.2 yards per game in his nine appearances last season.

Paul Richardson

Richardson left the Seahawks back in 2018 to join the Redskins and the results were pedestrian. He caught just 48 balls during his time in Washington (17 games), though injuries played a role in his struggles.

Tavon Auston

The Cowboys haven’t opted to bring Tavon Austin back and it appears they will look to the draft to add wide receiver depth rather than re-sign the gadget receiver. Austin has actually averaged more yards per rush (6.8) than yards per target (5.5) since being selected in the first round of the 2013 draft.

Josh Gordon

Gordon was relieved of his duties by the Patriots last season before latching on with the Seahawks. He found some mild success in Seattle before the team was forced to suspend him for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. Gordon intends to play in 2020 after the league announced that it will have a more lenient stance on substance abuse, as marijuana suspensions are no longer a threat. Gordon, who turns 29 in April, has been suspended six times in his NFL career.