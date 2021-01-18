NFL Trade Rumors: Texans Star Urges Fans Not to March for Him

Things are heating up between the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson who has made it clear he wants out of there. He might want out of Houston, but fans want to keep him.

In hopes of making the Texans star stay, fans have planned to march on MLK Day.

Tomorrow at 11 am we are going to meet @eatleftys to start the rally (not protest) than we will walk down Kirby to the bull at NRG This is a peaceful rally, please wear masks! Thank you everybody who has supported this! See you at 11 am! #IStandWith4 (updated flyer) pic.twitter.com/cQbRHwGnf3 — Just Some Dude (@HoustonFBpodguy) January 18, 2021

News travels fast and Watson is asking that fans do not march on his behalf.

“I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today,” Watson tweeted. “Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection.”

Watson “Just Wants Out” of Houston

Watson “just wants out,” a source close to Watson reportedly told SI.com.

Things seemed to go downhill once head coach Bill O’Brien was dismissed from the team.

But, what really started this trade rumor saga was when Watson found that Cal McNair, who had promised to let Watson give his input on the new GM and head coach hirings, hired Nick Caserio as the general manager without consulting QB1.

Next, Watson wanted the Texans to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, but they didn’t. At least, not right away.

The Texans are set to interview Bienemy on Monday, but it may now be out of pity for Watson in midst of this uproar. Bienemy still has yet to receive an offer but Houston may be way too late to the party as Watson doesn’t seem to have any desire to stick around at all anymore.

