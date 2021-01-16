Denver Broncos: Von Miller’s Ex-Fiancé Addresses Criminal Investigation Reports

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is reportedly under investigation for alleged domestic violence, according to Parker Police Department.

Broncos Von Miller is under criminal investigation by Parker Police Department per @writerkev and me. Josh Hans, Parker Police spokesman confirmed Miller investigation under way.

“We’re not commenting on nature of the allegations. We haven’t completed the investigation.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 15, 2021

The investigation comes just days after Miller’s ex-fiance Megan Denise leaked messages from Miller saying he wanted a miscarriage.

#Broncos LB Von Miller is under criminal investigation by Parker Police, per @MikeKlis. The department has no further information. Last week, Miller’s ex-fiancé released disturbing text messages from when she was pregnant. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2021

NFL superstar, Von Miller is trending after his ex-fiancé leaked text messages 👀 pic.twitter.com/K1qMD0tERC — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 5, 2021

However, more information has come to light, and Miller’s ex-fiance is reportedly the one who called in the accusations against him and now the police are trying to determine if a crime occurred.

Here’s the report from Denver news channel FOX31:

Sources tell FOX31 that the investigation involves domestic violence allegations by his ex-fiancée and is being conducted by police in Parker. It’s unclear when the charges stem from or what allegedly happened. The Parker Police Department sent FOX31 the following statement: “The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time. If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review.” The Broncos told FOX31’s Bruce Haertl they are aware of the investigation. “We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Denise Posted A Message to Instagram

This gets a little confusing because, in an effort to defuse the situation, Denise posted a message via Instagram:

In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple of things. First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever. For anyone to say otherwise or speculate is wrong. With regards to my social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context. (PA) I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so, bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself. Von and I are excited to be welcoming our baby into the world and are committed to raising our child with love and compassion, together as a family. Sincerely, Megan Denise.

This was posted recently from Von Miller’s ex-girlfriend Megan on IG. pic.twitter.com/gMIN0jvQ4h — ᴄᴀᴍᴇʀᴏɴ ᴘᴀʀᴋᴇʀᴾᴼ (@CameronParkerPO) January 15, 2021

Miller Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the offseason and was forced to undergo surgery to repair a tendon. Though he wanted to make a late-season comeback, he wasn’t ready yet.

While nursing his ankle, he wasn’t alone. Denise and Miller were still together at the time and she was reportedly there to take care of him. Then, once loving, the couple was first publically spotted together in 2018 at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

Denise is a former stripper, which turned into an Instagram modeling career. She previously worked at the strip club Girl Collection in Las Vegas that is owned by boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather.

Miller and Denise are your typical “on and off couple.” The two broke up last February and then were reported as back together by May.

There was no evidence other than the fact that the two had deleted each other off of Instagram. But, apparently, that says a lot nowadays.

READ NEXT: Deebo Samuel Sounds Off on Nick Bosa for QB Star Trade Rumor