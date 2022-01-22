9 Best 2-Person Tents: Compare & Save

I can personally attest that this tent by Weanas is an excellent choice for a two man tent that’s going to see a lot of use. I purchased this tent in the fall of 2016 for a two month cross country road trip and it performed with flying colors. This tent was set up and broken down from the Great Lakes to Death Valley almost every single day for 60 days without issue. All the working parts from the aluminum poles to the polyester rainfly held up beautifully — I had no problems with the tent after about 50 nights of camping.

There’s ample space for someone my height (five feet ten inches) to lay out in this tent, but anyone over six feet might consider a tent with a bit more length on the footprint. I really enjoy that this tent has two doors on either side — and that the rainfly has two different configurations for the zippered doors.

One of the doors unzips from either side and can be modified into a little awning, and the other simply unzips through the center and rolls up to reveal the door — nothing too fancy but it’s nice having a choice of entry style to the tent. This is a three season tent, but I stayed toasty enough in temperatures as low as about ten degrees F.

The high density mesh of the tent walls and ceiling will keep the breeze flowing and the insects out, and the 201T polyester with PU coating rainfly will ensure you stay dry. When the fly is secured, the inside of the material tends to accumulate condensation, so make sure to keep the included vents open to minimize this issue.

Assembly of this tent is a breeze, in just a few minutes you can erect the two pole frame and snap it right into the main tent body’s clips — piece of cake! This tent by Weanas is a reliable and underrated tent for continued heavy use through almost any climate.