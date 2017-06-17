Top 10 Best Beach Carts & Caddies for 2018

Trying to carry all your beach gear down to your favorite spot can be a real drag. Multiple trips to the car, hot sand and not enough hands can be enough to drive you nuts and wear you out before you even start your beach day. Having a cart or caddy can really be a game changer for how you hit the beach. Wheeled carts, backpack coolers and classic beach caddies are all solid options for turning your parking lot to picnic blanket pilgrimage into a breeze. We’ve put together a top ten list of some different style beach caddies so you can mount up and get your beach day going with ease this summer.
1. Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beachcomber Wagon
This heavy duty wagon by Mac Sports is a great option for loading up a large amount of gear. The cart is about three feet long and two feet wide and deep. This cart has a 150 pound weight capacity, so you should be able to fit everything you need in here. An adjustable handle makes pulling this cart as easy as possible on soft sand. Customer reviews insist this cart rolls just fine even when heavily loaded up. There’s two mesh cup holders on the front of the wagon so there’s a space to stow some water or a few beers during your over-sand trek. This wagon collapses into a fairly compact size (about ten inches thick) so it should pack nicely on the way to the beach. Extend it open, load it up and get rolling down to the water!
Price: $109.98 & FREE Shipping
Buy the Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beachcomber Wagon here.
Pros:
- Large amount of space and high weight capacity
- Collapses into a very manageable size for transport
- Includes two cup holders
- Handle is adjustable to properly match your height
Cons:
- No dividers or compartments (could easily make some)
- Center of gravity on this one is a little wobbly because of the orientation of the front wheels- take turns slow!
Find more Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beachcomber Wagon information and reviews here.
2. Rio Brands Deluxe Wonder Wheeler
This beach caddy by Rio Brands is the classic approach to hauling all your beach gear over sand. This is a pretty standard unit that will get the job done. This caddy has 15 cubic feet of storage and a 100 pound weight capacity, so despite its frame and build it can hold quite a bit of gear. The front wheels articulate while the back wheels are fixed. An extended, stroller style handle with a neoprene grip works just fine for most users (might be a bit to tall for some children to effectively pull). The tote bag is removable so you can leave it behind if you’d like. An umbrella holder, bottom tray and rack give this caddy a pretty wide array of loading options. This is a great option for the beach goer who sometimes has a lot of gear, and sometimes has a just a little.
Price: $70.16 & FREE Shipping (30 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Rio Brands Deluxe Wonder Wheeler here.
Pros:
- High storage and weight capacity for its size and design
- Tote bag is removable
- Is pictured carrying up to four beach chairs with lots of other added gear — well configured for loading up with a lot of stuff
Cons:
- Might be too tall for some children to reach the handle and pull — you’re on your own with this one!
- front wheels are pretty low quality, so you’ll want to go easy on them
Find more Rio Brands Deluxe Wonder Wheeler information and reviews here.
3. Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beach Cart With Folding Table
Another solid beach cart by Mac Sports. This is essentially the same cart as the first one listed in this review plus a table! This cart has the same interior dimensions (three feet long and about two feet wide and deep) and weight capacity (150 pounds) as the other wagon listed by Mac Sports, so there’s not really any beach gear this wagon can’t carry. The foldable table is a really nice touch in my opinion, and for just an extra 25 bucks I think it’s well worth springing for this unit. When sitting in a low beach chair, the wagon is at a good height to include a table. It’s always nice having a sand free space to eat food or play a card game. For the value, this is my go to beach wagon for capacity and convenience.
Price: $139.99 & FREE Shipping
Buy the Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beach Cart With Folding Table here.
Pros:
- High storage and weight capacity
- Includes a nice quality foldable table
- Also has two mesh cup holders on the front end
- Collapses very nicely for storage and transportation
Cons:
- No dividers or compartments
- Front wheels are oriented in a way that may make the wagon wobbly on turns
- The black color option although badass, will likely get pretty hot in the sun
Find more Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beach Cart With Folding Table information and reviews here.
4. Timber Ridge Collapsible Wagon
This wagon by Timber Ridge is another high capacity and high weight limit beach wagon. It has roughly the same interior dimensions as the wagons by Mac Sports, but is only one foot deep. This may be an issue if you have some beach gear that stands tall and might be prone to tipping out. A telescoping handle is good for matching the height of just about all users, and is ideal for pivoting this wagon around turns. The wheels are all set on the corners of the wagon, so this cart should be pretty dam stable. The oversized wheels coupled with steel frame can support up to 150 pounds — that’s a lot of gear! This collapsible wagon even has its own carry bag making it super easy to store and transport.
Price: $119.90 & FREE Shipping
Buy the Timber Ridge Collapsible Wagon here.
Pros:
- High weight and storage capacity
- Wheels are set on the corners for maximum stability
- Collapses nicely and even includes a carry bag for easy storage and transport to the beach
Cons:
- Relatively shallow compartment (one foot) might be an issue for stowing some taller gear
- Steel frame has potential to rust due to salty conditions of the beach — rinse this one off after use to really extend its lifespan
Find more Timber Ridge Collapsible Wagon information and reviews here.
5. BeachMall Beach Cart with Folding Table and Drink Holders
This cart by Beachmall is a neat alternative to using a wagon or more standard caddy. This unit easily and conveniently converts into a table with a 75 pound weight capacity. You gotta love that! Toting all your beach gear from the parking lot to the water — and then unloading so you can set up your table…sweet! The cart on its own is a nice unit in itself with the capacity to carry four chairs, umbrellas, towels and whatever else! The frame is made of durable steel, but is powder coated to protect from the salt and prevent rusting. The wheels snap on and off easily so you can almost fold this unit flat for when you want to store it. All in all, this is a pretty versatile beach caddy that doubles as a table you’ll be stoked to own!
Price: $69.95 & FREE Shipping
Buy the BeachMall Beach Cart with Folding Table and Drink Holders here.
Pros:
- Easily converts into a table
- Fairly large storage capacity
- Steel frame is powder coated to prevent rusting
Cons:
- Does not have a very high weight capacity (75 pounds)
- Might be difficult for a child to wheel due to its height
Find more BeachMall Beach Cart with Folding Table and Drink Holders information and reviews here.
6. ZedYasou Foldable Chair with Fabric Cooler Bag
Here’s a different but effective approach to the ideal beach caddy. This backpack tote with cooler bag made by ZedYasou is a pretty neat piece of gear. It’s really three different pieces of gear in one — a backpack, a cooler and a chair! That’s almost everything you need for the beach all in one unit! The backpack has a tubular steel frame that can support up to 300 pounds when assembled as a chair. The material is double layered oxford fabric, pretty nice construction for such a modestly priced unit. The cooler probably doesn’t have an excellent insulation rating, but for bringing a six pack and a couple of sandwiches it should work perfectly. A few extra zippered compartments and pockets allow you to effectively organize your gear instead of stuffing it all in one compartment. For the price, this is a sweet piece of beach equipment to own that will no doubt be the envy of your friends.
Price: $25.99 & FREE Shipping (42 percent off MSRP)
Buy the ZedYasou Foldable Chair with Fabric Cooler Bag here.
Pros:
- Very reasonably priced
- A backpack, cooler and beach chair all in one!
- Good array of pockets/compartments for organization
- Could be the only piece of gear you need for the beach — and your hands stay free because it’s a backpack!
Cons:
- Won’t be able to accommodate a huge amount of gear, more of a solo beach day type of caddy
- Steel frame has potential to rust
- Cooler although highly convenient and effective likely won’t keep your beverages ICE cold
Find more ZedYasou Foldable Chair with Fabric Cooler Bag information and reviews here.
7. SurfGear Deluxe Beach Wagon
This is a well though out, effective beach wagon. The deluxe beach wagon by SurfGear comes equipped with a nice array of pockets and a removable cooler bag making it highly versatile as a beach caddy. I personally prefer this style beach caddy due to the high storage and weight capacity, but they are often just a single, large compartment. This unit is particularly effective because of the external storage pockets and cooler bag. You can stow some smaller gear like sunscreen, beach toys and clothing on the side away from the clutter of the main compartment. The frame is a durable steel, but has potential to rust so consider spraying it down with fresh water after the beach to extend its life span. The extra wide beach wheels are set on the corners of the wagon, so this bad boy has got some solid stability even on soft sand. With the added cooler bag, you’ve got everything you need to hit the beach.
Price: $179.99 & Free Shipping
Buy the SurfGear Deluxe Beach Wagon here.
Pros:
- Includes a removable cooler bag!
- Mesh side pocket is great for keeping organized and stowing smaller gear
- High storage and weight capacity
- Wheel orientation is ideal for stability on sand
Cons:
- Turning the front wheels at a sharp angle wears away at the fabric there, so be mindful
- At 34 pounds, this is a pretty heavy unit
- Steel frame has potential to rust if not cared for
Find more SurfGear Deluxe Beach Wagon information and reviews here.
8. Tommy Bahama 2016 All Terrain Beach Cart
Another effective beach caddy with a built in cooler bag. This unit by Tommy Bahama has a 100 pound weight capacity and a storage compartment sporting 15 cubic feet — not too shabby. This caddy can hold up to four chairs, a full size 48 quart cooler and also has an umbrella holder. Customer reviews insist this unit pulls nicely in the sand — hands down the most important factor. The mesh bag is effective for stowing a good amount of gear, but be careful not to tear it with any items that might have sharp corners. The frame is a powder coated steel, so there’s a line of defense against rusting from sea spray. All in all, this is a pretty versatile caddy that has good gear capacity and the convenience of an added cooler.
Price: $67.85 & FREE Shipping
Buy the Tommy Bahama 2016 All Terrain Beach Cart here.
Pros:
- Includes a cooler bag
- Fairly high storage and weight capacity (100 pounds)
- Pulls nicely in soft sand
Cons:
- Front wheels are pretty cheap, so be kind to them to ensue they don’t break
- Mesh bag is susceptible to tearing
- May be too tall for some children to pull
Find more Tommy Bahama 2016 All Terrain Beach Cart information and reviews here.
9. BeachMall Ultra Wide Wonder Wheeler Beach Cart
Here’s one more classic beach caddy worth checking out. This one has a bit lower weight capacity at 77 pounds, so it might be a good caddy for just a few people rather than the whole family. The extra large wheels are adequate for pulling over soft sand and the front wheels are removable for storage. I like the way this caddy folds up for storage — it’s a well thought out design. This unit has room for four beach chairs, a large cooler and an umbrella plus an additional large cargo area. At less than 13 pounds, this is also a fairly lightweight unit. One thing that’s neat about this caddy is that it includes an external bodyboard pouch — one of the most awkward pieces of beach gear to carry! Another solid option in easy to use beach caddies — this one is worth a look.
Price: $78.95 & FREE Shipping
Buy the BeachMall Ultra Wide Wonder Wheeler Beach Cart here.
Pros:
- Includes an external bodyboard pouch
- Pretty lightweight unit at less than 13 pounds
- Nice array of pouches, compartments and strapping for organizing all your beach gear effectively
Cons:
- Not a very high weight capacity (77 pounds)
- May be too tall for some children to pull
Find more BeachMall Ultra Wide Wonder Wheeler Beach Cart information and reviews here.
10. Wacces Multi-Purpose Backpack Chair With Cooler
I really dig this backpack chair from Wacces. This backpack, cooler and seat all in one is a seriously useful and practical piece of beach gear to own. This chair even includes a back rest and can support up to 250 pounds built with comfort in mind. Stitch foil lining within the cooler bag should keep your food and beverages chilled for hours — and there’s a pretty good amount of space in there for quite a lot of beach snacks! The strapping on this pack is also well made, so you wont be wincing due to shoulder pinching under the weight of your gear. I think this backpack-cooler-chair has a really cool look to it and is bound to turn heads on the beach. If you’re going solo, then this unit will no doubt have you covered with the capacity to bring everything you need.
Price: $27.95 & FREE Shipping
Buy the Wacces Multi-Purpose Backpack Chair With Cooler here.
Pros:
- Very reasonably priced
- Backpack, cooler AND seat all in one
- Backpack straps are pretty well made for comfort while walking on sand with a full load
- Very cool look to this bag, your beach neighbors will definitely notice this bad boy
Cons:
- Straps are a bit awkward for particularly tall people and strain the neck
Find more Wacces Multi-Purpose Backpack Chair With Cooler information and reviews here.
