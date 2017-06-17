Top 10 Best Beach Carts & Caddies for 2018

Trying to carry all your beach gear down to your favorite spot can be a real drag. Multiple trips to the car, hot sand and not enough hands can be enough to drive you nuts and wear you out before you even start your beach day. Having a cart or caddy can really be a game changer for how you hit the beach. Wheeled carts, backpack coolers and classic beach caddies are all solid options for turning your parking lot to picnic blanket pilgrimage into a breeze. We’ve put together a top ten list of some different style beach caddies so you can mount up and get your beach day going with ease this summer.

1. Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beachcomber Wagon

This heavy duty wagon by Mac Sports is a great option for loading up a large amount of gear. The cart is about three feet long and two feet wide and deep. This cart has a 150 pound weight capacity, so you should be able to fit everything you need in here. An adjustable handle makes pulling this cart as easy as possible on soft sand. Customer reviews insist this cart rolls just fine even when heavily loaded up. There’s two mesh cup holders on the front of the wagon so there’s a space to stow some water or a few beers during your over-sand trek. This wagon collapses into a fairly compact size (about ten inches thick) so it should pack nicely on the way to the beach. Extend it open, load it up and get rolling down to the water!

Price: $109.98 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Large amount of space and high weight capacity

Collapses into a very manageable size for transport

Includes two cup holders

Handle is adjustable to properly match your height

Cons:

No dividers or compartments (could easily make some)

Center of gravity on this one is a little wobbly because of the orientation of the front wheels- take turns slow!

2. Rio Brands Deluxe Wonder Wheeler

This beach caddy by Rio Brands is the classic approach to hauling all your beach gear over sand. This is a pretty standard unit that will get the job done. This caddy has 15 cubic feet of storage and a 100 pound weight capacity, so despite its frame and build it can hold quite a bit of gear. The front wheels articulate while the back wheels are fixed. An extended, stroller style handle with a neoprene grip works just fine for most users (might be a bit to tall for some children to effectively pull). The tote bag is removable so you can leave it behind if you’d like. An umbrella holder, bottom tray and rack give this caddy a pretty wide array of loading options. This is a great option for the beach goer who sometimes has a lot of gear, and sometimes has a just a little.

Price: $70.16 & FREE Shipping (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High storage and weight capacity for its size and design

Tote bag is removable

Is pictured carrying up to four beach chairs with lots of other added gear — well configured for loading up with a lot of stuff

Cons:

Might be too tall for some children to reach the handle and pull — you’re on your own with this one!

front wheels are pretty low quality, so you’ll want to go easy on them

3. Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beach Cart With Folding Table

Another solid beach cart by Mac Sports. This is essentially the same cart as the first one listed in this review plus a table! This cart has the same interior dimensions (three feet long and about two feet wide and deep) and weight capacity (150 pounds) as the other wagon listed by Mac Sports, so there’s not really any beach gear this wagon can’t carry. The foldable table is a really nice touch in my opinion, and for just an extra 25 bucks I think it’s well worth springing for this unit. When sitting in a low beach chair, the wagon is at a good height to include a table. It’s always nice having a sand free space to eat food or play a card game. For the value, this is my go to beach wagon for capacity and convenience.

Price: $139.99 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

High storage and weight capacity

Includes a nice quality foldable table

Also has two mesh cup holders on the front end

Collapses very nicely for storage and transportation

Cons:

No dividers or compartments

Front wheels are oriented in a way that may make the wagon wobbly on turns

The black color option although badass, will likely get pretty hot in the sun

4. Timber Ridge Collapsible Wagon

This wagon by Timber Ridge is another high capacity and high weight limit beach wagon. It has roughly the same interior dimensions as the wagons by Mac Sports, but is only one foot deep. This may be an issue if you have some beach gear that stands tall and might be prone to tipping out. A telescoping handle is good for matching the height of just about all users, and is ideal for pivoting this wagon around turns. The wheels are all set on the corners of the wagon, so this cart should be pretty dam stable. The oversized wheels coupled with steel frame can support up to 150 pounds — that’s a lot of gear! This collapsible wagon even has its own carry bag making it super easy to store and transport.

Price: $119.90 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

High weight and storage capacity

Wheels are set on the corners for maximum stability

Collapses nicely and even includes a carry bag for easy storage and transport to the beach

Cons:

Relatively shallow compartment (one foot) might be an issue for stowing some taller gear

Steel frame has potential to rust due to salty conditions of the beach — rinse this one off after use to really extend its lifespan

5. BeachMall Beach Cart with Folding Table and Drink Holders

This cart by Beachmall is a neat alternative to using a wagon or more standard caddy. This unit easily and conveniently converts into a table with a 75 pound weight capacity. You gotta love that! Toting all your beach gear from the parking lot to the water — and then unloading so you can set up your table…sweet! The cart on its own is a nice unit in itself with the capacity to carry four chairs, umbrellas, towels and whatever else! The frame is made of durable steel, but is powder coated to protect from the salt and prevent rusting. The wheels snap on and off easily so you can almost fold this unit flat for when you want to store it. All in all, this is a pretty versatile beach caddy that doubles as a table you’ll be stoked to own!

Price: $69.95 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Easily converts into a table

Fairly large storage capacity

Steel frame is powder coated to prevent rusting

Cons:

Does not have a very high weight capacity (75 pounds)

Might be difficult for a child to wheel due to its height

6. ZedYasou Foldable Chair with Fabric Cooler Bag

Here’s a different but effective approach to the ideal beach caddy. This backpack tote with cooler bag made by ZedYasou is a pretty neat piece of gear. It’s really three different pieces of gear in one — a backpack, a cooler and a chair! That’s almost everything you need for the beach all in one unit! The backpack has a tubular steel frame that can support up to 300 pounds when assembled as a chair. The material is double layered oxford fabric, pretty nice construction for such a modestly priced unit. The cooler probably doesn’t have an excellent insulation rating, but for bringing a six pack and a couple of sandwiches it should work perfectly. A few extra zippered compartments and pockets allow you to effectively organize your gear instead of stuffing it all in one compartment. For the price, this is a sweet piece of beach equipment to own that will no doubt be the envy of your friends.

Price: $25.99 & FREE Shipping (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very reasonably priced

A backpack, cooler and beach chair all in one!

Good array of pockets/compartments for organization

Could be the only piece of gear you need for the beach — and your hands stay free because it’s a backpack!

Cons:

Won’t be able to accommodate a huge amount of gear, more of a solo beach day type of caddy

Steel frame has potential to rust

Cooler although highly convenient and effective likely won’t keep your beverages ICE cold

7. SurfGear Deluxe Beach Wagon

This is a well though out, effective beach wagon. The deluxe beach wagon by SurfGear comes equipped with a nice array of pockets and a removable cooler bag making it highly versatile as a beach caddy. I personally prefer this style beach caddy due to the high storage and weight capacity, but they are often just a single, large compartment. This unit is particularly effective because of the external storage pockets and cooler bag. You can stow some smaller gear like sunscreen, beach toys and clothing on the side away from the clutter of the main compartment. The frame is a durable steel, but has potential to rust so consider spraying it down with fresh water after the beach to extend its life span. The extra wide beach wheels are set on the corners of the wagon, so this bad boy has got some solid stability even on soft sand. With the added cooler bag, you’ve got everything you need to hit the beach.

Price: $179.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Includes a removable cooler bag!

Mesh side pocket is great for keeping organized and stowing smaller gear

High storage and weight capacity

Wheel orientation is ideal for stability on sand

Cons:

Turning the front wheels at a sharp angle wears away at the fabric there, so be mindful

At 34 pounds, this is a pretty heavy unit

Steel frame has potential to rust if not cared for

8. Tommy Bahama 2016 All Terrain Beach Cart

Another effective beach caddy with a built in cooler bag. This unit by Tommy Bahama has a 100 pound weight capacity and a storage compartment sporting 15 cubic feet — not too shabby. This caddy can hold up to four chairs, a full size 48 quart cooler and also has an umbrella holder. Customer reviews insist this unit pulls nicely in the sand — hands down the most important factor. The mesh bag is effective for stowing a good amount of gear, but be careful not to tear it with any items that might have sharp corners. The frame is a powder coated steel, so there’s a line of defense against rusting from sea spray. All in all, this is a pretty versatile caddy that has good gear capacity and the convenience of an added cooler.

Price: $67.85 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Includes a cooler bag

Fairly high storage and weight capacity (100 pounds)

Pulls nicely in soft sand

Cons:

Front wheels are pretty cheap, so be kind to them to ensue they don’t break

Mesh bag is susceptible to tearing

May be too tall for some children to pull

9. BeachMall Ultra Wide Wonder Wheeler Beach Cart

Here’s one more classic beach caddy worth checking out. This one has a bit lower weight capacity at 77 pounds, so it might be a good caddy for just a few people rather than the whole family. The extra large wheels are adequate for pulling over soft sand and the front wheels are removable for storage. I like the way this caddy folds up for storage — it’s a well thought out design. This unit has room for four beach chairs, a large cooler and an umbrella plus an additional large cargo area. At less than 13 pounds, this is also a fairly lightweight unit. One thing that’s neat about this caddy is that it includes an external bodyboard pouch — one of the most awkward pieces of beach gear to carry! Another solid option in easy to use beach caddies — this one is worth a look.

Price: $78.95 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Includes an external bodyboard pouch

Pretty lightweight unit at less than 13 pounds

Nice array of pouches, compartments and strapping for organizing all your beach gear effectively

Cons:

Not a very high weight capacity (77 pounds)

May be too tall for some children to pull

10. Wacces Multi-Purpose Backpack Chair With Cooler

I really dig this backpack chair from Wacces. This backpack, cooler and seat all in one is a seriously useful and practical piece of beach gear to own. This chair even includes a back rest and can support up to 250 pounds built with comfort in mind. Stitch foil lining within the cooler bag should keep your food and beverages chilled for hours — and there’s a pretty good amount of space in there for quite a lot of beach snacks! The strapping on this pack is also well made, so you wont be wincing due to shoulder pinching under the weight of your gear. I think this backpack-cooler-chair has a really cool look to it and is bound to turn heads on the beach. If you’re going solo, then this unit will no doubt have you covered with the capacity to bring everything you need.

Price: $27.95 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Very reasonably priced

Backpack, cooler AND seat all in one

Backpack straps are pretty well made for comfort while walking on sand with a full load

Very cool look to this bag, your beach neighbors will definitely notice this bad boy

Cons:

Straps are a bit awkward for particularly tall people and strain the neck

