15 Best Cheap Tents for Camping: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

When it comes to enjoying the outdoors it’s hard to beat a weekend camping. Immersing into nature and spending time in the wilderness is truly good for the mind and soul. Trailers, cabins and campers are definitely cool, but rising in the morning to the song of birds from within a good ol’ fashioned tent is in my opinion, the real camping experience.

These days, the expenses involved with camping span a huge range. You can choose between spending your entire salary on top notch equipment, or putting together a real budget gear list for next to nothing! We’ve assembled a top 15 list of some really affordable camping tents that are meant to keep your money in your bank account while still effectively getting you into the great outdoors.

If you can’t justify shelling out a good chunk of change just to camp a few nights a season, then there’s some good options here that will serve you fine. On the other hand, if you rather be spending your money on different equipment and can settle for a cheaper tent, you might be surprised at the quality of some of the models we’ve listed here.

There’s some pretty sweet tents included here that for the cost, are well worth their value. If you’re in the market for something a bit higher quality than what’s listed here, check out our posts on the best 2 person tents as well as the best ultralight backpacking tents — there’s some great value buys there as well. Gear up solo or with the family and get out into the wilderness this season with a tent that won’t break the bank!

1. Techcell Two Person Tent

This tent by Techcell is a pretty sweet affordable option for two people. It’s a simple, no frills tent that should get the job done just fine. The single layer curtain is fairly windproof and rainproof.

There are hooks to facilitate for tent lights or whatever other gear you might want to hang. The exterior door panel when unzipped can extend the footprint of the tent and act as a space to kick off shoes or to keep certain items off the ground.

It’s a classic style camp tent that customer reviews insist is really simple to set up. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of height with this one, so sleeping on a thicker air mattress might bring you a little close to the ceiling. All in all, as far as cheap two-man tents go this one should function just fine and hold up fairly well with the proper care.

Price: $28.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Very easy assembly and break down

Exterior door can be unzipped and used to extend the footprint of the tent when entering/exiting

Fairly wind and water proof fir the cost

Cons:

Pretty low ceiling, not ideal for use with thicker air mattresses

Thin material of the tent walls will likely not insulate well in colder weather

2. Mountaintop Waterproof 2 Person Camping Tent

This tent by Mountaintop is another excellent, higher quality economic option. The tent material is waterproof polyester, and customer reviews insist the tent stays dry in moderate rain. The fly does not provide full coverage — so don’t plan on taking this tent with you if you’re expecting some severe weather.

The poles are fiber glass and not the highest quality — but perfectly adequate for keeping the tent erect in most scenarios. At less than six pounds, this tent by Mountaintop is relatively lightweight — pretty decent considering its low cost.

A lantern hook, two way zippers and an interior storage pocket are nice added features that make this tent more than just a shelter to crash in. The footprint dimensions are of this tent are 83” by 59” — pretty standard size.

All in all, reviews of this tent claim that it repels water fine and is a breeze to set up and disassemble, what more could you ask for in a budget two man tent?

Price: $59.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Comes equipped with standard features like a lantern hook, gear pocket and two way zippers

Reviews rave about the ease of assembly/disassembly

Covered with a 90 day warranty

Cons:

Rainfly is not adequate for severe weather

Only has one door

3. GigaTent Cooper Boy Scouts Camping Tent

This is a rad little tent for the kids. At less than $30 and with free shipping, this tent and included rain fly are a pretty sweet deal. The setup of this cheap tent is meant to be super easy and simple enough for young children to do on their own.

It could be a great introduction to camping for a youngster. This tent is sized to fit two children with a footprint of five by five feet – but there’s also a slightly larger model available through the same link.

Reviews seem to support that this tent is reasonably tough — many customers mention how this tent holds up to some pretty heavy abuse from their children. The zippers and clips are of decent quality and the tent poles are built from fiber glass.

Gigatent has made a great introduction to camping with this product that’s sure to get the youngins’ stoked on being in the outdoors!

Price: $20.49 & Free Shipping on orders over $25

Pros:

Includes a fly

Set up is simple enough for young children

Reviews claim this tent is pretty tough and can handle some rowdy child play

Cons:

Too small for use by adults

Not designed to stand up to heavy weather

4. Buy the Coleman Kids Wonder Lake 2-Person Dome Tent

The Wonder Lake kids tent by Coleman is a sweet little tent for the kids or solo adult. The great thing about Coleman products is that their quality is consistent and you know what you’re getting.

Coleman’s weather tec system with patented welded floors and inverted seams help keep this tent dry, and the included rainfly even extends out over the door to create a small awning. The price tag is that of a cheap tent, but the quality no doubt exceeds most similar alternatives.

The two-pole set up is quite simple — they feed right into the continuous pole sleeves that are designed not to snag.

It’s an easy little tent that could also be perfect as an introduction to camping for the kids. With floor dimensions of seven feet by four feet, it’s kind of awkwardly sized for anyone other than two children or one adult. The Wonder Lake also includes some interior storage pockets for keeping things organized, as well as a carry bag for easy transport.

The logo is glow in the dark which is fun for the kids. Coleman offers a one year limited warranty on this product, so don’t fret if your tent turns out to be factory defected or if it’s just not your style. Although you won’t want to bring it into the back country, for just $44 this is a great tent to own for a variety of potential uses.

Price: $34.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Assembly is easy, great as a beginner tent for the kids

Great size for two children or one adult

Coleman logo is glow-in-the-dark

Cons:

Rainfly does not provide full top to bottom coverage

There is only one door on this tent

Poles feed through sleeves rather than clipping onto the tent body — so be careful not to tear the fabric

Not suitable for two adults

5. Coleman Sundome 2 Person Tent

Here’s a great two man cheap tent option from Coleman. This is a pretty standard tent with pretty standard stats — but the quality of the materials used and functionality of the tent is quite a good value considering the cost.

The included rainfly when employed makes this tent up to 33% more water resistant than a comparable standard Coleman tent according to the manufacturer. There’s two windows included to ensure you maintain good ventilation.

The footprint is a spacious seven feet by five feet, and the center is four feet in height. That’s a pretty good amount of space for a two man tent. The poles clip onto the tent body with this one, so there’s no frustrating sleeves to get caught up on while trying to feed poles through the unit.

Customer reviews rave about this tent’s ability to stand up to weather and insist it stands up in quality to far more expensive tents. A lot of users of Coleman tents recommend spraying all the seams with waterproofing spray to ensure the tent will stay dry even after years of use — a good tip in my book.

Price: $43.82 & Free Shipping (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Reviews insist this tent stays nice and dry in a rain

The pole-clip assembly is fast and easy

Solid amount of space for a two man tent

Cons:

Only one door on this unit

Complaints about ventilation and keeping cool despite the two windows

6. Yodo Lightweight 2 Person Camping Tent

Yodo has a nice quality and seriously affordable two man tent here. The durable polyester with PU coating material of the tent is described as very thin by customer reviews yet there’s very few complaints about the tent tearing — a good indicator of a tent that’s both highly lightweight and durable.

At about one and a half pounds, this cheap tent won’t add a lot of weight to your backpack. The design employs a two way zippered mesh window and large mesh side wall vents towards the top of the tent for ideal ventilation and stargazing. The roof is vented and there is a rainfly included.

The fiberglass poles are not the highest quality but ensure the weight of the tent stays minimal. The zippers are metal and appear to be durable enough to hold up in the long run.

Given the exceptionally low price, this tent isn’t going to hold up on a Lewis and Clark status expedition, but for some light backpacking or boy scout trips this could be the perfect unit.

Price: $29.88 & Free Shipping (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very lightweight and highly portable with the included carry bag

Super low price tag for the quality — truly a good value

Fairly durable zippers and mesh employed in design

Cons:

Complaints about the length of the tent being a bit short for anyone over six feet who likes to sleep fully extended

The stakes it comes with are easily bent — consider pairing this tent with different, more heavy duty stakes

Only one door on this unit

7. ALPS Mountaineering Meramac 2-Person Tent

The Meramac by ALPS Mountaineering is a great all around tent for you and your camping partner. It’s considered a high quality tent — yet still has a very reasonable price tag which is why it made our list of cheap tents. Although more expensive than most of the tents here, this tent by ALPS is the real deal.

With a base size of five feet by seven and a half feet, there should be plenty of legroom for people of all sizes. The center height is four feet, a good height for not generating too much wind resistance during intense weather without sacrificing too much head room.

The total weight of the tent, fly and poles is eight pounds, so the Meramac is more of a car camping tent than a tent you would want to carry with you backpacking. This tent has two, “single zip” doors on either side which I think is an excellent feature for smaller size tents. It’s great to have the option of using either side of the tent for entry/exit; especially when you are sharing the space with a companion and don’t want to step all over each other.

The Meramac is crafted with a simple free-standing two pole design, so there’s not a hundred moving parts to erecting this little domed tent. The weather proof fly coupled with the ridge pole creates a little awning over each door, so you can enjoy a bit of coverage from the weather while you kick your boots off.

Other features the Meramac comes equipped with include mesh storage pockets, a gear loft, 8 inch steel stakes and guy ropes. The polyester fly with 1500 millimeter coating should ensure the tent holds up to UV exposure and stays taught. For the cost, the Meramac is an excellent tent for the value that is simple, easy and built to last.

Price: $73.74 & Free Shipping (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very economic, high quality tent at just $80!

Two doors for convenient entry/exit

Fly is full length on the sides for maximum weather protection

Tent poles are attached to clips rather than being fed through sleeves for ease of assembly

Cons:

Reviews recommend purchasing a tent foot print or using a tarp because of the thinness of the floor

Complaints about morning condensation creating moistness around the corners of the floor

8. CCTRO Two Person Camping Tent

I find this tent to be an excellent affordable two man tent option. This dome tent is designed to be pretty weatherproof, a trait not a lot of cheap tents can claim. The rain fly is durable 190T PU fabric, and extends all the way to the base of the dome tent rather than just providing the top half of the tent with coverage like many other flys. The floor is waterproof oxford fabric and should stand up to some fairly heavy abuse before letting in any water.

This tent has two doors, a really nice touch for campers who despise clambering over each other whenever entering/exiting the tent. The poles are fiberglass and clip to the tent body rather than being fed through sleeves.

The tent body is built with an open mesh roof area for maximum ventilation and also star gazing potential. On dry nights when there’s no rain fly needed, this is a great tent to enjoy the sky. I would give this tent some pretty high stats considering the materials used and included features at less than $40!

Price: $37 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Well designed rainfly for good weather protection

Two doors for convenient entry/exit

Mesh roof is great for star gazing and providing ventilation

Nice quality fabrics and zippers used on this one

Cons:

Footprint length is about 72 inches so campers over six feet tall might fit a little tight in this one

9. Tangkula Waterproof 4-5 Person Camping Tent

This larger sized tent by Tangkula comes at a seriously low price and can likely accommodate for your whole camping crew. For just $35, up to five people can crash in this bad boy — that’s just seven dollars a person if you and some friends make a group purchase! Not only is the tent silly inexpensive, it’s a pretty decent unit too.

The rainfly provides full coverage for maximum weather protection and even creates a bit of an overhang over the door for some added shelter when entering/exiting the tent. The assembly is simple and easy — your classic dome tent style.

The fiberglass poles unfortunately are fed through sleeves on the main tent body rather than clipping on, so you and your friends will have to be just a little more patient setting this one up.

Perhaps the biggest downfall of this tent is the single door. With five people staying in one tent, having just one door for everybody’s entry and exit might get a little frustrating. Aside from that detail, this tent seems to be totally suitable for a group camping trip.

At around $80 this really seems like one of the ultimate economic options for group campers or for those who just really like to sprawl out.

Price: Starting at $88.16

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Nice design on the rainfly — seems like a weatherproof unit

Simple set up — shouldn’t be any problem setting this one up on your own if you choose to camp solo

Cons:

Only one door

Tent poles feed through sleeves rather than clip-on

Not a lot of customer review information available on this one

10. Wenzel Dome Tent (5 Person)

Here’s a slightly higher quality five man tent by Wenzel. This dome tent is meant to be a bit more structurally sound and designed to last longer in the wilderness than some of the other cheaper tents listed here. The footprint is ten by eight feet, so it’s a fairly large unit. The assembly is simple and quick — the “x-frame” design with fly hoop pole is a breeze to set up.

The rainfly is suitable for weather coverage and built with 600mm waterproofing and seam tape. Although the fly doesn’t extend to the floor of the tent, the materials used in the bottom half of the tent pair nicely with the fly for adequate rain protection.

There’s a gear loft for stowing some personal items which is a nice added feature considering the mess five people can make with all their gear strewn around. One neat feature of this tent is it has a little port on one of the corners to run a power cord out of/into to the tent. This could be perfect for plugging in a tent heater or some lighting without having to keep a gap open in your main door. Wenzel has made a nice quality product here at a cheap tent price.

Price: Starting at $54 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Provides a nice amount of space for taller campers

Has some nice added features like a gear loft and corner port to run a power cord from

Mesh sidewalls provide pretty good ventilation

Cons:

Only has one door

Some customer complaints about durability of the tent poles during set up — don’t be too rough with this one

11. Wenzel 3 Person Alpine Tent

Here’s a pretty neat three person unit by Wenzel. The design on this tent is cool in my book — it’s erected using a shock corded fiberglass frame and has a neat little mud mat built into the front door. It has a different look but seems very functionable as a camping tent to me.

There’s two mesh windows and a D-style front door that all provide adequate ventilation for the tent interior. The footprint is eight and a half by eight feet, so this a spacious three man tent.

Due to its unique design it’s unfortunately eight pounds in weight, so don’t plan on backpacking with this one. The interior of this tent is shaped as a pentagon, so the sleeping arrangement is a bit different than tents with a square footprint.

Everyone’s heads are kind of staggered so nobody is sleeping right next to each other — ideal for generating as much personal space as possible in a smaller sized tent. The rainfly doesn’t look like it provides a ton of weather coverage, so this tent might be more of a clear forecast piece of gear.

For three people, this tent by Wenzel is an interesting, effective and affordable approach to camping.

Price: Starting at $57.73 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Radical little mud mat with drainage that lines the front door — great for keeping things clean inside

Staggered suggested sleeping arrangement provides maximum personal space for all campers

Nice ventilation

Cons:

Only one door

Fairly heavy to be backpacking or hiking with

12.EverKing 3-4 Person Tent

This tent by EverKing is a great option for some casual, clear weather camping or perhaps use as a beach tent. Although the design of the tent appears to be fairly waterproof, there’s no included rain fly and the tent likely wont keep dry under moderate to heavy rains.

The frame of the tent however is very standard and should hold up to some decent winds. There’s one zippered window on the backside of the tent for added ventilation, but the rest of the tent is solid bodied in an attempt to keep wetness out.

This tent will provide decent weather coverage as long as conditions are not particularly intense, but will likely heat up quite a bit on the interior due to the lack of mesh in the design. Weekend campers and festival goers will likely find this unit to be totally adequate for their needs.

For less than $30, this tent deserves a spot on this list for its simple, easy and effective design — but don’t go exploring the vast wilderness with this one, it’s not built all that tough.

Price: $26.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Highly affordable

Super simple, classic dome tent design

Cons:

Only one door

No rainfly built into the design — I wouldn’t trust this tent in anything more than a light rain

Not a ton of ventilation with only one window built in

13. Forfar Family Camping Tent

Here’s a pretty killer family or group tent by Forfar. The design and materials used with this one make it a pretty worthy unit for comfortable group camping. Its built for three season use and can accommodate three people. The dome shape to this tent has a bit of a lower, sleeker profile that although sacrifices some head room, no doubt makes this tent sturdier in high winds.

Dual vents in the roof, door and walls coupled with four larger sealable mesh panels really provide this tent with a ton of ventilation. The double layer waterproof design adds a bit of weight to this tent but ensures you’ll stay dry.

It’s not a tent that’s great for hiking with at about eight pounds — but makes up for it with it’s durable and reliable design. The set up and break down is quite easy with this unit, it’s a pretty classic design modified to be a bit more streamlined in shape than other dome tents. As a family tent, this product by Forfar is an excellent economic option.

Price: $49.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Provides great ventilation between all the windows

Profile is built with water and wind proofing in mind

Front door includes a mud mat to help keep the tent interior clean

Cons:

Only has one door

The weight (about eight pounds) is a little much to hike with

14. Alcott Explorer Pup Tent

Here’s a tough little pup tent that could be a great addition to your camping gear. This tiny unit by Alcott is extremely lightweight at less than a pound and a half and packs down quite small.

It’s ideal for one or two dogs or even just to keep on hand in your vehicle for situations where you might need to set up a tent and crash somewhere. Its 32 inches wide and 42 inches deep, so there’s plenty of space for one or two dogs.

This could work great as a children’s tent as well. The base is waterproof and there’s five mesh windows to ensure there’s plenty of ventilation. It’s a simple dome tent design that your pooch is sure to appreciate.

Considering the low cost and the super low weight, this unit is worth owning if you enjoy camping with your dog but would prefer to keep your personal tent claw-puncture and dog hair free.

Price: $38.09 & Free Shipping (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Provide your dog(s) with some of the comforts of home with this easy little tent

Great ventilation

Super light weight and packable

Simple dome tent design

Cons:

Not large enough to accommodate an adult

15. Coleman Hooligan Tent (Four Person)

I really like the design of the Hooligan tent by Coleman as a four person tent. The fully covered vestibule that encloses the door is really a nice feature to ensure entry and exit of the tent during rains is as dry as possible.

The elongated vestibule also provides an ideal space for stowing some gear so the inside of the tent can stay open and spacious for tired campers. Despite it’s lengthy shape, this is a simple dome tent that’s no harder to set up than any other old regular tent.

The footprint is nine by seven feet, so this unit provides plenty of space, especially when you consider the “mudroom” the rain fly provides.

The walls are mesh so if the forecast is clear this is an excellent tent to stay cool in as well as to stargaze from. It’s no wonder this is an Amazon choice for cheap tents.

This unit is highly reviewed for good reason, it’s a simple yet well thought out design that can comfortably accommodate larger camping groups. Coleman has made a winner with this one, definitely check it out if your interested in a nicer quality tent at a cheap tent price.

Price: $69.00 & Free Shipping (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rainfly vestibule creates an awesome enclosed “mudroom” for stowing gear or keeping out of the elements when entering/exiting the tent

Mesh sidewalls make for great ventilation and stargazing

Nice sized footprint for four people

Cons:

One of the more expensive tents listed here — split the cost with some buddies to keep the cost down

Pretty heavy tent at about 11.5 pounds

