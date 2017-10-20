Top 10 Best Fishing Backpacks For 2018

Bringing all your gear fishing can sometimes be a challenging endeavor depending on how far from the car they’re biting. When getting on top of the fish requires a decent hike, it’s absolutely worth owning a nice quality fishing backpack. There’s a wide array of options out there for carrying in your gear; chest packs, waist packs, and fly fishing vests to name a few — but certain situations call for a full backpack.

We’ve tracked down some great deals on a variety of different style backpacks here. There’s packs for when you need to bring a ton of tackle, packs for insulating your food and drinks and even packs that convert into a seat. No matter what your budget, there’s something here for you that will change how you pack and hike in to your favorite fishing spots.

1. Wild River Multi-Tackle Large Backpack

Here’s a great backpack for packing a ton of gear. This pack by Wild River is designed to accommodate for a large amount of tackle and additional fishing equipment. There’s a large upper compartment with removable dividers as well as a lower tray compartment for storing up to four large tackle trays. Wild River offers this pack as is, or includes four #3600 style trays for a mere additional $10. Between the two larger pockets there’s a large amount of storage capacity here. In addition to the main back pack compartments, there’s a wide array of external pockets and places to fasten fishing gear. Between the exterior mesh pockets and loops there’s plenty of space to customize where you decide to mount your forceps, clippers and whatever else you might want on hand. The bottom of this pack is flat and equipped with base pads so the backpack can stand upright and remain dry when placed on wet ground. Furthermore, there’s a waterproof pouch within the pack for stashing your paper fishing license or sensitive electronics. It’s a large, but mindfully compact work station that go’s where you go. The strapping is pretty decent on this pack — it’s not top notch but the quality is certainly adequate for handling heavy loads. Padded shoulder straps and a sternum strap assist with weight support. For a fishing backpack under $100 this is an excellent option with a lot of potential. Check out some improved versions of this same series pack by Wild River at #2 on this list.

Price: $84.77 FREE Shipping Or $90.11 with Tackle Trays (up to 18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Huge amount of storage capacity here — great pack for bringing along all your tackle on regular fishing trips or for traveling with large amounts of gear

Padded base pad keeps the bag’s contents dry and allows it to stand upright

Awesome array of external pockets and points to secure gear

Wild River will include 4 tackle trays for just an additional $10!

Cons:

Some complaints that the stitching on this bag wears out after heavy use — understandable if carrying particularly heavy loads

2. Wild River Tackle Tek Nomad, LED Lighted Camo Back Pack

Here’s essentially the same bag by Wild River with a few added features. The Nomad LED Camo Pack is an upgraded version of the previous pack that employs an LED light system into the design. The light runs on two AAA batteries and provides top-down illumination when things get dark so you can keep fishing! It’s a pretty cool innovation that makes a lot of sense for inclusion on a fishing backpack. You also get a steel cable fishing zinger with this purchase for securing clippers or forceps to the exterior of the pack. A full coverage rain cover is also included with this pack so your gear will remain dry no matter the weather conditions.

If you have the money this is a nice upgrade from the previous pack — but in my opinion if you want something with a bit more functionality it’s more practical to purchase the Nomad XP LED Lighted Backpack with USB Charging System for just another $40. It’s the ultimate version of this backpack series by Wild River that allows you to charge your electronic devices directly from a power bank within the pack. It comes with four separate power adapter tips (Apple lightening, Apple 30-pin and micro/mini USB) so you can juice up your phone, camera, GPS or whatever else! The purchase also includes two tackle trays — quite the awesome deal by Wild River. Check out the video below for a look at the Wild River Nomad XP and don’t forget it’s the same backpack base as both #1 and #2 on this list

Price: $155.92 & FREE Shipping with tackle trays

Pros:

LED light system provides you with adequate light for angling before and after dark

Padded base pad keeps the bag’s contents dry and allows it to stand upright

Awesome array of external pockets and points to secure gear

If you spend just a tad more you can own the Nomad XP with a power bank and full charging capabilities

Cons:

Paying significantly extra for an LED light (#2 compared to #1) is a great feature but not exactly a great value — It’s more practical to spring for the Nomad XP

3.Orvis Waterproof Backpack

If you’re in and out of the stream throughout the day and doing a lot of high wading, then you might be in the market for a 100% waterproof pack. This unit by Orvis is a top of the line fly fishing backpack that you will own for years and years of fishing. It’s a little on the pricey side, but for good reason — this pack has it going on. The waterproof design allows you to both trek through nasty weather and wade as deep as you please without worrying about the contents of your pack. If you like to bring a camera on the water, than this could be the unit that takes your mind off of your camera’s safety and keeps it on fishing. There’s about 21 liters of internal storage with this pack, so there’s some solid space for packing a good bit of gear. The main compartment has an awesome array of zippered pockets, mesh pockets and dividers for keeping everything organized. The side pocket provides some extra space for stowing the gear you want easy access to while on the water. There’s external space for securing rod tubes, fastening forceps/clippers and even for stashing a water bottle. There’s attachment points for all your essentials so everything you need is on hand. The shoulder strapping is contoured and padded for maximum comfort while on the move and to provide a tight, low profile fit while actively fishing. Because of the TPU coated 500D nylon construction, you’re going to want to keep this pack on while wading so you don’t have to leave your gear on shore. The way this pack fits makes it a great companion on the water that’s hardly any more cumbersome than wearing a vest. If you have the funds to spring for this unit you’ll be impressed and delighted by how it performs year after year.

Price: $299.00 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Totally waterproof! Feel free to romp across high water and get this one wet!

This pack has a great, low-profile fit — you won’t mind wearing it and actively fishing

The internal schematic of this pack allows for a high degree of organization

Awesome array of external storage and fastening points for having all your essential fishing gear on hand

Cons:

Definitely on the more expensive end, but this s a top quality pack that is built to outlast competitors

4. Soonyean Multi-Function Backpack Foldable Chair with Cooler Bag

If having a few beers and kicking back is an integral part of fishing for you, you’re gonna want to check out this unit. Here’s an outdoor backpack that’s designed to operate as a cooler and a seat while you’re out fishing. There’s a cooler compartment for storing food and beverages as well as a cup or bottle holder on the face of the pack. It’s a great compact size that allows you to bring a nice sized lunch or plenty of beers that isn’t to cumbersome to actually hike with. Customer reviews claim this pack can handle a maximum of about 24 cans. The steel tubing can handle up to 400 pounds, so there’s some serious strength in the frame. The fabric is double layer oxford fabric that should hold up fine to at least a few seasons of heavy fishing. There’s not a ton of space to bring all your fishing gear if you load up the cooler portion with food and beverages, so you might need to pair this unit with a waist pack in order to get all your required gear to the water. For the angler who needs a place to rest their bottom and a cold one ready in the cooler, this could be the perfect fishing companion.

Price: $24.99 & FREE Shipping (up to 44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Operates as a seat and a cooler for your lunch!

Has a 400 pound weight limit

Super affordable!

Several color options available

Cons:

Not really any external attachment points for securing gear — this pack is more geared towards relaxing rather than actively fishing

Internal schematic doesn’t allow for much organization

5. North Coyote Insulated Cooler Backpack

Here’s a cooler backpack that’s definitely more capable and competent as a fishing backpack than the last unit — but then again you can’t use it as a seat! This insulated cooler pack by North Coyote is a killer hiking backpack that has some solid organization potential for all your fishing gear. The main cooler space, front zippered pocket and side mesh pockets combine to a total of 42 liters! There’s also a few clips and zipper loops that can work as effective attachment points for your clippers, forceps or what ever else. The cooler is pretty large on this one, totaling 17 liters! The cooler compartment is also collapsible so you can keep this pack low profile when you don’t have a full lunch packed. The strapping is of nice quality for some rigorous hiking and the fabric is tough enough to handle some regular abuse. For just $40 this pack is a steal that will make an awesome bag for fishing excursions and all sorts of other purposes.

Price: $39.99 & FREE Shipping (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes a large, 17 liter collapsible cooler for keeping food, drinks and bait fresh!

The rest of the backpack has quite a bit of combined storage (42 liters total)

Comes with two bonus icepacks

Very highly reviewed pack that comes at quite a reasonable price

Cons:

Not a ton of external points to attach gear

No hard plastic liner within the cooler so you’ll have to pack the cooler compartment mindfully

6. Kingfisher Backpack Chest Pack Combo Set

Kingfisher has come up with a pretty unique yet awesome backpack here. This purchase gets you a backpack and a chest pack, as well as a free fly box from Kingfisher. The chest pack is detachable from the backpack — it’s a cool system that allows you to shed the majority of your gear weight when you finish hiking and arrive at the fishing spot. By being able to pop off the chest pack, you can separate your main fishing equipment from your lunch and other packed gear and be ready to rock once you reach the water. This is really a fly fishing pack, but it should operate great for any style fishing. The heavy duty polyester material is built to take a beating and also handles wetness pretty well. There’s a main compartment and three additional zippered pockets on the main backpack for separating all your gear. It’s not a huge pack by any means but there’s ample space for some layers, lunch and your fishing essentials. Overall, this is a tough little chest/back pack at a great price that you will no doubt enjoy the versatility of.

Price: $59.95 & FREE Shipping (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easily converts to a chest pack so you can shed the backpack containing your bulkier items when you reach your fishing spot

Has a space on the side of the pack for receiving a rod or rod tube

Lightweight bag with comfortable strapping — this is a solid bag to hike in

Highly affordable option

Cons:

Water resistant, not waterproof

This pack although adequately sized does not provide a ton of space for packing big loads

7. COR Waterproof Dry Bag Roll-Top Backpack

This dry bag style backpack by COR might be what you’re looking for if keeping your gear bone dry is of top importance to you. This pack offers all the benefits of a traditional dry bag, but really strives to provide the comfort and storage capacity of a good backpack. This pack will float if dropped in the water, so it could be perfect for kayaking, float tubing and other fishing styles where your gear might go overboard. A pack in this style is necessary if you need to stow your electronics knowing they will be both dry and secure. For fishermen who enjoy bringing a camera or other sensitive electronics, this could be a wise move. The air mesh padded back panel and shoulder straps create pretty good lumbar support making this pack a fine option for longer and more strenuous hikes too! It’s challenging finding a true dry bag that will also behave and operate like a nice backpack, so this pack really has it going on. Perhaps the best feature that’s bound to come in handy is the large water resistant zip side pocket, allowing you to effectively organize the contents within this pack. There’s not much external storage, so you’ll have to be creative with how you pack and secure your fishing gear. The internal of this pack does provide plenty of space for gear, just not in a very organized manner. All in all, the absolute protection of your gear from wetness is really what you’re paying for with this one.

Price: $54.99 – $131.59 (up to 45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Really effectively combines the traits of a good dry bag AND a good backpack

Effective use of limited compartments and pockets for good organization potential

Reflective patches are a nice added safety feature

Tough 500D PVC Tarpaulin construction makes this bag strong and flexible

Cons:

This pack is not designed specifically for fishing — it’s meant to keep your sensitive items DRY

Customer reviews claim this pack has only about a 20 Liter capacity

The front zippered pocket is not waterproof in the event the pack gets submerged

8. Maxcatch Fly Fishing Vest Backpack

Here’s a seriously cool approach to a fly fishing backpack by Maxcatch. This vest/backpack combination is an innovative and effective design that solves the issue of needing just a bit more storage on your vest. This is essentially an effective normal fly fishing vest that’s capable of being loaded up for those longer treks out to the stream. There’s two main molded pockets on the front for stashing your flies and three expandable zippered pockets for the rest of your gear located on the back. The front of the vest is fully functionable — there’s space for flies, forceps, clippers, tippet and whatever else you might need. There’s an attachment point for a net on the side of the pack as well as several other D-rings and loops. Essentially, this is a nice quality fly fishing vest with some added storage on the back for bringing along more gear. The fabric is water resistant and lined with mesh for breathability and the vest itself is highly adjustable for a good fit. This unit has a pretty badass, low profile look that’s bound to turn heads. All in all, this is a versatile and effective pack that comes at an affordable price.

Price: $65.00 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Operates as a fly fishing vest and backpack

Great array of storage and attachment points so all your gear is at your finger tips

Attractive, low profile look

Comes at quite a reasonable cost considering you can spend far more on a comparable vest with no backpack capabilities

Cons:

Nowhere to attach a rod tube — you’ll have to modify something if you want to be able to carry your rod hands free

The stitching of this vest is not terribly durable — you won’t be able to beat up on this unit for more than a season or two if you’re particularly hard on your gear

9. Spiderwire Fishing Tackle Backpack

Here’s a highly affordable backpack by Spiderwire that could make an excellent fishing companion. Although this is a fishing backpack, the features of this pack make it a solid choice for highly active fly fishermen too. This polyester backpack is built tough and has some pretty great strapping for remaining comfortable throughout the day. I really like the internal schematic of this pack — it’s built smart for optimum organization in the field. The smaller top compartment is ideal for storing your personal items while the middle cooler compartment provides insulation and ample space for packing a lunch. The lower compartment on this pack is where you can stow all your tackle boxes and other fishing gear — Spiderwire even includes three medium utility boxes with this backpack! The exterior of the pack is equipped with mounts for fishing tools, knives, forceps and even has a system for carrying a fishing pole. Your sunglasses even have a safe space to be stored within the specially designed foam molded glasses case. There’s a ton of storage here between the outside and inside of the pack. Spiderwire has designed this pack to be flat on the bottom, so it stands upright when you set it down. All in all, this is a highly effective fishing backpack at a seriously reasonable price that you can modify for any type of fishing excursion.

Price: $64.99 & FREE Shipping (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Awesome internal schematic — three separate compartments that can be utilized for personal items, food and fishing gear

Exterior of the pack has spaces for securing fishing tools, knives or anything else you want on hand

Bottom of the pack is flat so the pack can stand upright

Comes at a very reasonable price considering this packs potential

Purchase includes three medium utility boxes

Cons:

This backpack is water resistant, not waterproof

10. LuckRoute 10 or 20 Liter Waterproof Dry Backpack

Here’s another dry bag option for keeping your water sensitive gear bone dry. This roll top closure pack by LuckRoute comes as either a 10 or 20 liter unit. It’ double layered for maximum durability so you can avoid punctures and tears long into it’s lifespan. There’s not a ton of internal organization potential, but within the zippered pocket there’s an organizer for adding some rings and hooks for securing gear. The 20 liter model has some pretty decent storage space while the 10 liter will only really accommodate for your essential items. Both units are very low profile and should fit great for actively fishing with the pack on. This pack comes in both black and yellow, so you can choose whatever color suits you best. The cell phone pocket is an ideal space to store your phone and also great for stashing your paper license. All in all, the combined storage of this pack doesn’t add up to a lot — but for bringing just the fishing gear you need this is a pretty awesome pack that will cost you next to nothing!

Price: $27.90 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Waterproof bag that will keep sensitive items dry and even float if dropped in the water!

Great low-profile design that won’t get in the way while actively fishing and is comfortable to wear

Comes in black or yellow

Super affordable option! Comparable competitor packs can cost FAR more

Cons:

Not a ton of storage for packing heavier loads

Not specifically designed for fishing, but with a little creativity you can modify this pack to perform great

