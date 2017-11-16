Top 10 Best Birthday Gifts for Fishermen 2018

No doubt the best part of finding a birthday gift for the people you love is finding something that you know they will truly cherish and use. Supporting the hobbies and passions of friends and family is in my opinion, the best kind of birthday present.

If there’s a fisherman in your life with a birthday coming up, then we’ve come up with the gift list for you! Our birthday gift guide for fishing related items has been selected to accommodate for every type of fisherman. There’s all sorts of awesome (and affordable) gear here that will no doubt end up being what your favorite fishermen remembers about their birthday this year. We’ve selected equipment for spin fishermen, fly fishermen, boaters, wade fishermen, amateurs and experts — there’s something here for everyone! If you’re shopping for an outdoorsman or woman who does more than just fish then make sure to check out our gift lists for hikers, hunters and survivalists — there’s some killer gear there as well! Make this birthday one to remember and gear up your favorite fisherman up with some equipment they’ll have for years. The fish stories will start to roll in before you know it!

1. Costa Del Mar Tuna Alley Sunglasses

Does your favorite fisherman appreciate a good pair of sunglasses? Now here’s a birthday gift they’ll flip over!Any experienced fisherman will tell you that a nice quality pair of polarized shades is a MUST when on the water. The enhanced visibility a good pair of fishing sunglasses provides can give you a huge edge when trying to spot fish and underwater structure. Of course there’s also the important factors of UV protection and relief from eye strain that a good pair of sunglasses will provide. Being on the open water can really do a number on your eyes if they’re not protected. Sunglasses while fishing are more than just a tool to help with visibility, they’re important for maintaining eye health as well — especially for fishermen who spend a lot of hours on the water each season. Bottom line, every fisherman needs a polarized pair of shades.

These shades by Costa Del Mar are top notch. Costa was kind enough to send me a pair of these bad boys in order to get a chance to check them out, and I’m definitely impressed. Costas are very renowned amongst fishermen for being some of the best of the best shades — putting on a pair feels like you’re stepping into a Ferrari. The Tuna Allys have a really great fit that feels great on your face. I’m a normal sized guy and these shades no doubt fit as good or better than any other glasses I’ve owned. The frames are constructed from nylon and are seriously tough — they’re meant to handle the expected abuse that’s involved with fishing. Definitely the best part about these sunglasses are the lenses. The 580G glass lens that Costa has come up with is 20% thinner and 22% lighter than the average polarized glass lens. It’s a complex, multilayered lens that includes an encapsulated, scratch proof mirror for enhanced longevity. There’s impressive clarity with these shades and most importantly, great visibility through glare and reflective water. I would recommend Costa’s blue or green mirror lenses for fishing purposes. For saltwater fishing or lake fishing on large bodies of reflective open water, the blue mirror lenses will perform best. The silver mirror lenses are my preferred choice for stream fishing — if you’re shopping for a fly fishermen who spends time on the river then consider these. At the end of the day, all the lenses are totally awesome and will perform great, but considering the investment of these glasses it’s worth buying the ones that are best suited for the fishing conditions you expect. Aside from the exceptional lenses and tough build of the frame, these shades provide great ventilation as well. They have a tough but clean look that isn’t at all flashy or eccentric. It’s tough enough to buy glasses for yourself without trying them on never mind someone else, but these shades look great on almost anyone so they’re a safe choice. The same goes for a fair amount of Costa’s sunglasses — they know how to build versatile glasses that are compatible for almost everyone.

If you’re having a hard time finding the right lens or frame color, then definitely check out the Blackfin Sunglasses also by Costa as well as the Saltbreaks — they’re both pretty comparable to the Tuna Alleys and also great options for fishing.

Because of the high quality of these sunglasses, whoever you’re buying them for is going to want to pair them with a retainer (a band that attaches to the glasses and goes around your neck). Costa recommends the C-Mono retainer for the Tuna Alleys. The retainer is less than $10 and could save the shades from going overboard in a bunch of different scenarios — definitely a smart buy.

Price: $121.35 – $249.00 (up to 39 percent off MSRP)

2. Thermos Vacuum Insulated 32 Ounce Compact Stainless Steel Beverage Bottle

What fisherman couldn’t use a thermos? Brisk early mornings on the water call for bringing along a couple of hot cups of joe. This is a straight forward and reliable thermos that is in my opinion the perfect size for accompanying a fisherman. This is an 18/8 stainless steel vacuum insulated model by Thermos that should last many seasons with the proper care. My family has owned this Thermos model for as long as I can remember — it exists throughout my childhood memories of winter sledding, fall football games and sunrise fishing trips. This thermos will keep beverages both hot and cold for a whopping 24 hours — that’s pretty dam good! I always pour some hot water into my thermos and dump it out prior to filling it up because that warms the interior side walls and greatly reduces the initial cooling effect of the metal on your beverage. I think the 32 ounce size is prefect for use fishing and hunting — there’s a second cup of hot coffee there when you’re ready for it. Check out our Top 10 Best Thermoses list for some different sized containers also great for outdoor use. The lid on this unit doubles as a stainless steel mug so whoever you’re shopping for can save some space. This model is also well insulated enough to not burn your hands when hot, or sweat when it’s filled with a cold beverage — a trait a lot of other thermoses fail to acheive effectively. My only complaint with this unit is that there’s no handle or strap for easy carrying. Other than that minor inconvenience, the quality and price of this thermos makes it an awesome birthday gift option. This one will definitely see some use, and likely not only out on the water!

Price: $25.52 & FREE Shipping (5 percent off MSRP)

3. Redington Sonic Pro Wader

Have you been hearing your favorite fishermen complain about leaks in their waders? Maybe it’s time to surprise them with a new pair that will actually keep them dry. This pair of breathables by Redington is the perfect birthday gift for any experienced wade fisherman who appreciates top quality gear. For waders in the $200-$300 range, they’re an excellent value and offer top quality features and construction. I have purchased a good bit of fishing equipment by Redington and am always pleased with the quality of their gear as well as with their great customer service. Redington has a warranty policy that covers all their waders for one year against any defects in material or workmanship, so if your new pair of waders is defected and leaking after a few uses (it happens on occasion to even the best made waders) then you’re covered. All you need is a dated proof of purchase. The material of these waders is a 100% Nylon, four layered, waterproof/breathable wading fabric constructed using a high-tech ultra sonic welded construction and double taped seams. Fancy! I think the “no sew” construction is quite neat, and customer reviews insist that the design is durable. These waders also offer a great array of features, including a two inch stretch wading belt, hand warming pockets and a custom flip-out tool pocket that contains a hypalon retractor dock, mesh pocket, forcep dock and additional pocket perfect for storing tippet. You’re favorite fisherman will love how Redington has set these waders up. For some other wading options (including some much more affordable choices) make sure to check out our Top 10 Best Breathable Waders post and also our Top 10 Best Hip Waders post — the pair you’re looking for might be there!

Price: $200.00 – $299.95

4. Redington Behemoth (5 wt — 12 wt)

Are you shopping for a fly fisherman? Here’s an awesome value reel that will work as an great spare unit or main reel! The Behemoth by Redington is in my opinion one of the best buys on the market when it comes to fly fishing reels. It’s a high quality reel at a low quality price because of the materials used and the simplicity of the design. This bad boy has such a strong drag system it could stop an 8 year old on a bicycle! If who you’re fishing for likes to chase saltwater species of fish, then definitely check this one out. It’s of course also a great freshwater option. The Behemoth is built with an unmachinable, die-cast construction with a large arbor design. It’s meant for speedy retrieves and also to reduce line memory. It’s got a bad-ass look any fisherman will appreciate and will pair nicely with most rods. The Behemoth has been built to pick up line fast so it’s great for targeting hard running sport fish like salmon, tarpon and bonefish. The carbon fiber drag can handle whatever it hooks into and it’s conveniently built with an oversized adjustment knob for easy handling when fighting fish. The deep V-spool is built with increased backing capacity in mind in preparation for those tremendous runs when fighting big fish. If your favorite fisherman needs to switch the reel over because they’re left handed, this reel will convert over to a right handed retrieve easily. Redington even offers a lifetime warranty on this model — testament to the manufacturer’s confidence in the construction of this reel. If you’re shopping for an avid fly fisherman, than you can’t go wrong with this one!

Price: $59.95 – $119.95

5. Wilderness Systems Tarpon 100 Kayak

Here’s a huge gift idea that will likely be the best birthday present your favorite fisherman has ever recieved — Because they’re far more portable and less expensive than most traditional fishing boat alternatives, it’s no surprise that more and more anglers are entering the fishing kayak world. There’s been some incredible advances in recent years that have evolved the average kayak into a far more equipped and capable fishing boat.

The Tarpon 100 Kayak by Wilderness Systems is one of the better fishing kayaks on the market. This kayak is the whole package while still identifying as a simple boat with no unnecessary frills. I like how the seat is partially set down into the cockpit — it makes for more of a sheltered ride than the standard sit-on-top kayak but still allows for a great vantage over the water. This feature will no doubt reduce the effect of heavy wind resistance turning the boat into a sail as it so often does in kayaks with exposed cockpits.

A large stern tank well with an included bungee system ensures there’s space for a cooler and other cumbersome gear without jamming up the deck space. Two unique Orbix hatches are located on the bow and also between the legs of the paddler for stowing smaller sized gear in a secure, dry space. There’s even a few extra bungees on the bow and in the cockpit that add to the overall storage capacity. Wilderness System’s slidetrax rail system adds HUGE potential to what this yak can do. A track system on the rails of a kayak is to me, absolutely pivotal. Mounting rod holders, electronics, and camera mounts is a piece of cake with the tracks provided on this boat. Furthermore, the center plate within the cockpit located above the included cup holder is adequte for mounting a GPS or fish finder.

Fisherman reviews rave about the comfort the Phase 3 Airpro sit-on-top seat provides. This is a seriously comfortable boat, so if you’re shopping for someone who has a hard time sitting for extended periods of time this is a great fit. The seat has some great padding as well as ventilation for allowing a breeze in on hotter days. Surprisingly, the Tarpon 100 weighs just 42 pounds — it’s totally manageable to carry and load even if you’re alone! At ten feet, this boat is an intermediate size — not too large to transport solo nor too small for handling choppy conditions on the water. The lighter weight of this boat will no doubt be appreciated after those long days of paddling. Unfortunately, there are no rod holders included with the Tarpon 100 off the shelf, so your favorite angler will likely want to mount a few on the slidetrax rail system before getting on the water.

Overall, this fishing kayak is a high end boat at a very reasonable cost. There’s a ton of customization potential with this craft so whoever you’re shopping for can truly make it their own. If you like the idea of surprising your favorite fisherman with a new fishing kayak and want to look at some other options, make sure to read through our Top 10 Best Fishing Kayaks for 2017 list — there’s some great boats there you’ll want to check out!

Price: $679.00

6. Garmin Striker 4cv with Transducer

If they don’t already own one, this is likely something the fisherman in your life has always wanted! Here’s a sweet little, easy to use fish finder and GPS by Garmin. Whether you’re shopping for an experienced fisherman with lots of knowledge surrounding fish finders or a beginner to sonar and GPS electronics, this unit by Garmin is probably a great fit for their boat. This is a great unit for both larger boats and smaller water craft like kayaks and float tubes. It’s easy to install and can be made to work on just about any kind of craft. Whether you’re shopping for a fisherman who captains a 30 foot ocean vessel or a seven foot canoe, this unit should pair nicely with their watercraft. The Striker is loved by anglers for being easy to use and install as well as highly effective and precise. The three and a half inch color screen sports a 480 by 320 pixel display resolution and really puts out a nice visual for what’s swimming around beneath the sensor. This unit is of course also equipped with high sensitivity GPS, so it can find its way back to the dock as well as find fish. Perhaps the most useful feature of a fish finder like this is the ability to mark and relocate fishing spots in order to easily return to them. When you’re on the open water and discover a great place to slam fish, you want to be able to find it again! There’s a transducer included with this purchase, so everything is included that’s needed to get on the water! Although this model Garmin is inexpensive, don’t let the low price tag fool you into thinking it’s not a great unit — a lot of boaters and fishermen praise this GPS and sonar for going above and beyond their needs. If this fish finder is a little out of your price range, Garmin also sells an even more inexpensive unit that is also very highly reviewed and adequate for large and small craft use.

Price: $160.17 & FREE Shipping (11 percent off MSRP)

7. Autumn Ridge Traders Fly Fishing Vest

A fly fishing vest is a totally classic fishing gift that will never get old. A lot of fly fishermen (including myself) have a tendency to become attached to gear — and a man or woman’s vest is no doubt one of the most personal items a fisherman has on the water. As nice as it is to have old gear that you know and love, it eventually becomes time to upgrade! This vest by Autumn Ridge Traders is one of my favorite classic style vests on the market. It’s simple, highly affordable, built with good craftsmanship and projects a sort of old timey, classic fly fisherman vibe. I think it has an awesome look and provides the typical fly fishermen with ample storage. The simplicity yet effectiveness of this vest’s schematic is appreciated by a lot of anglers — fishermen agree there’s plenty of space for all your essential gear without the front of the vest becoming too cluttered. An additional interior, mesh chest pocket provides an extra space to stash a larger item so there’s some added storage for when you need it. An awesome feature for temperature control — the back of the vest zips down to expose the mesh interior so you can set yourself up for ventilation on hotter days. The water resistant polyester fabric dries quickly and the tan color inherently has a pretty tough look if you ask me. There’s several sizes available so fitting this vest to the fisherman you have in mind should be a piece of cake. This vest is currently almost 40% off — no doubt an awesome deal for an already great value vest!

Price: $36.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

8. Wild River Tackle Tek Nomad, LED Lighted Camo Back Pack

How about the gift of a full on backpack built specifically for fishing? This pack by Wild River is designed to allow for a fisherman to bring along a ton of tackle and additional equipment. There’s a large upper compartment with removable dividers and also a lower tray compartment for storing up to four large tackle trays. Wild River sells this pack as is, or includes four #3600 style trays for a mere additional $10. Between the two bigger pockets there’s a ton of storage capacity here. On top of the main backpack compartments, there’s also a large array of external pockets and spaces to fasten fishing gear. All the loops and exterior mesh pockets provide plenty of space to customize where to mount clippers, forceps and whatever else you might want to have on hand. The innovative, built in LED light system is powered by two AAA batteries and provides top-down illumination when things get dark so the fishing doesn’t stop! It’s a really neat feature that makes total sense for inclusion on a fishing backpack. The bottom of this pack is flat and also built with base pads so the bag can stand upright and also remain dry when placed on wet ground. Furthermore, there’s a waterproof pouch within the pack for stashing a paper fishing license or other sensitive items like electronics. This pack is pretty big, but it’s also quite a mindfully compact work station that can truly go anywhere. The shoulder strapping is also nicely made with this one — it’s not top notch but the quality is certainly adequate for handling heavy loads. Wild River has padded the shoulder straps and sternum strap for heavy load support.

If you want to buy the fisherman in your life truly the best of the best, then look towards this upgraded unit. It’s essentially the same bag by Wild River with a few added features. The Nomad XP Lighted Backpack with USB Charging System is an upgraded version of the base model that employs the same LED light system into the design. There’s also a steel cable fishing zinger included with this purchase for securing a pair of clippers or forceps to the exterior of the pack. Wild River even includes a full coverage rain cover with this pack so all of your favorite fisherman’s gear will remain dry no matter the weather conditions. This is definitely an exciting gift that will be a birthday highlight and the work horse of this upcoming fishing season!

Price: $144.82 & FREE Shipping (5 percent off MSRP) OR $163.37 With Tackle trays

9. Fishpond Arroyo Fly Fishing Chest/Waist Pack

Alright — we’ve already included a fly fishing vest and a backpack specific to fishing, here’s an adaptable chest/waist pack to give you one more idea for an avenue for gifting a fishing pack. This unit by Fishpond is an awesome value. You can end up paying way more than you need to for a quality fly fishing pack if you don’t do your research — but this versatile option from Fishpond is an exception. At just $70, this is a top notch, smaller sized bag that will make an awesome gift for any fly fisherman or wade fisherman in general. If you’re shopping for a fisherman who knows how to pack light or who often gets out on the water for brief sessions before or after work, this is a great buy! Fishpond has made a compact waist/chest pack here that makes great use of it’s limited space. The main storage compartment has three main interior pockets for some good internal organization. There’s also a patented, molded fly bench that zips down from the front of the pouch for use by fly fishermen. All sorts of external attachment points, tarpaulin tabs and loops line the exterior of the pack for securing smaller gear that you want to have on hand like clippers and forceps. It’s a really well thought out, yet simple pack schematic that makes this unit an awesome fishing companion when you don’t have a ton of gear. Any serious or amateur fishermen will light up at the sight of this pack — Fishpond is known for it’s gear’s quality materials, construction and design. No doubt an awesome birthday gift that will see a ton of use in its lifetime! For some other compact fishing waist and chest packs, check out our Top 10 Best Chest and Waist Packs for Fly Fishing list. There’s a variety of different priced packs there that you’ll definitely want to read through!

Price: $69.95 & FREE Shipping

10. LazyOne Fishing Print PJ Bottoms

We’ve saved the best for last with this one! How about the gift of some soft, birthday jammies! These cotton pajama pants by Hatley will make a great birthday present for any fisherman. These are designed to have a relaxed fit and employ a drawstring waistband. The trout and lure print has a cool color scheme and some awesome different graphics! Because the material here is soft cotton, this would make a great layer for wearing underneath waders too! As a fishermen who does a ton of wading myself, I have a designated pair of pajamas and a pair of flannel pants that I keep in my vehicle for wade fishing — it’s much more comfortable than sliding my waders over regular pants. They could pair nicely with the waders by Redington listed above! PJ’s are a classic gift that are always appreciated — surprise the angler in your life with a unique pair they’ll own and wear for years!

Price: $14.99 – $29.94 (sale prices available on select options)

