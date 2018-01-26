Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Outdoorsmen 2018

Looking for the perfect gift for that special someone this Valentine’s Day? Forget about the flowers and chocolate — if you’ve been swooning over someone and want to finally make a move or are shopping for a long time partner, we’ve tracked down some awesome gifts for those who love the outdoors! If your Valentine is someone who enjoys, hiking, hunting, fishing, boating, backpacking, camping or anything in between, you’ll love what we’ve come up with for our Valentine’s day gift list. What better kind of gift than one that sees a lot of active use supporting your Valentine’s favorite hobby!?

If the loved one you’re shopping for has a particular outdoor passion that they’re just crazy about, then you might find some more great gift ideas within our gift lists for fishermen, hunters, hikers or survivalists. Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember and surprise the one you love with something they’ll use doing what they enjoy most!

1. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

LifeStraw

Here’s a handy dandy item for your partner’s hiking, fishing or hunting backpack. The LifeStraw is an absolutely pivotal survival item EVERY survivalist and serious outdoorsman should own. This one will make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift no matter what kind of outdoor enthusiast you’re shopping for — it can be used essentially anywhere any time. There’s nothing more important than clean water when you’re in the wilderness, so this is a gift that will definitely see some use. Whether you’re shopping for an outdoor adventurer who has a need for survival gear or just someone who likes to spend time in nature, this water filter is completely relevant to their gear locker.

I think we can all be amazed with the performance of this device created by LifeStraw — it’s super reliable as a safe filter and easy to use. A seriously cool recent innovation in safe water filtration, the LifeStraw changes the game for both packing and consuming water while spending time outdoors or persisting through situations where clean water is scarce. For just $20 you can gift the outdoorsman or woman you love the confidence to stride through the wilderness knowing that they can safely drink from freshwater sources. The LifeStraw removes a minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria (>LOG 6 reduction) and remarkably even surpasses EPA standards for water filters. Without implementing chlorine, iodine or any other chemicals, the LifeStraw will filter up to 1000 liters of contaminated water throughout its lifespan. I have even read some customer reviews that claim the lifespan of their LifeStraw was more than doubled by securing a regular coffee filter to the end of the filter using a rubber band — smart move! For a super affordable cost you can purchase a LifeStraw for your favorite outdoorsman’s backpacking equipment, home survival kit or regular camp gear. There’s free shipping on this product on orders over $25, so save come cash and purchase a LifeStraw for yourself too!

Price: $19.45 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25 (35 percent off MSRP)

2. YETI 20oz Rambler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid

Yeti

Here’s an awesome gift idea that just about any outdoorsman or woman will love. If you’re stumped on what to get your partner this Valentine’s Day then this vacuum insulated tumbler could be your solution. Yeti is the best of the best when it comes to insulating your beverage, hot or cold. This 20oz, stainless steel unit is perfect for keeping your morning coffee hot all day, or for keeping water on ice as long as you need to. The 18/8 stainless steel construction of this unit makes it virtually indestructible, and it’s designed not to sweat so your hands stay dry while holding it. Considering there’s no better insulator on the market for both hot and cold drinks, paying around $20 for this unit is a steal. There’ a ton of inferior competitor products that cost as much or more than the Rambler, so look no further if you like this gift idea. Because of its rugged, stainless steel construction, this unit is perfect for camp outs, backpacking use and travel. Your partner will love having a hot cup of joe hours into the day while out fishing, hunting or hiking — definitely a solid buy from Yeti.

Price: $22.99 & FREE Shipping (36 percent off MSRP)

3. Winner Outfitters Double Camping Hammock

Winner Outfitters

How about gifting a cozy, portable hammock for the one you love this Valentine’s Day? Hammocks are a huge up and coming outdoor item these days, and for good reason. A good hammock packs compact, can be set up in all sorts of places and is an awesome option for either lounging or sleeping. Your partner will love this unit for use on the trail, at the campsite or for just relaxing. This double hammock by Winner Outfitters could make a nice addition to your Valentine’s wilderness accommodations or outdoor gear locker in general. For those who backpack, at just one and a half pounds this is an item that you’ll hardly remember you’re carrying until collapsing into its embrace at the end of the day. This double hammock has a whopping 500 pound weight limit, and claims to provide plenty of space for a loved one so you and your partner can get cozy. It’s the perfect gift that you can share and enjoy with the one you love. The 210T nylon parachute fabric employed in the design is what allows this hammock to be both strong and light weight. Winner Outfitters includes two tree friendly straps and carabiners with this hammock so it comes ready to rock out of the box. For around $30, this is a very reasonably priced hammock, and customer reviews insist the quality is great! Winner Outfitters also offers a single hammock if you think your partner would rather sacrifice lounging space for even less weight.

Price: $26.99 & FREE Shipping

4. Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife

Gerber

The gift of a new knife is both classic and timeless. Every lover of the outdoors could always use another knife, so it’s a safe gift to count on going over well for Valentine’s Day. Every hiker, no matter their experience should always hike with an effective blade when venturing into the wilderness. This survival knife by Gerber is a crowd favorite. Simple is better with this unit, it’s a straight forward drop-point blade that gets almost any job done well. If your partner frequently uses tools in the wilderness or might just be in the market for a new survival knife, chances are they’ll love the simplicity and durability of this blade. It’s a fixed blade knife with a bit of serrate at the base of the blade that can be used for sawing — the added serrate is what in my opinion makes it fully functional as a survival knife. The blade is stainless steel with black oxide finish and is 4.75 inches in length. It’s an ideal size for portability without sacrificing the robustness you want in a tough survival knife. The ergonomic molded grip provides a great feel in your hand that pairs nicely with the weight (a little under half a pound). This knife comes included with a leg strap and two attachment straps, so there’s even a few options for mounting this bad boy. The sheath is equipped with a friction release thumb lock for added safety, a nice touch if you ask me. All in all, this is a great all around knife to bring hiking that anyone would be glad to own and will no doubt find all sorts of uses for. For more hiking knife options make sure to read through our Top 10 Best Survival Knives for Hiking post!

Price: $42.00 & FREE Shipping

5. ALPS Mountaineering Zephyr 2-Person Tent

ALPS Mountaineering

How about the gift idea of a spankin’ new tent!? If you and your partner like to embark on camp outs together then this could be an awesome gift you’ll end up using together too! A lot of hikers, hunters and outdoorsmen in general have a tendency to use the same tent season after season and could really benefit from a new unit. A new tent ensures you and your gear stays dry and protected from the elements — it’ both a thoughtful and practical gift for someone you love! The Zephyr two man tent by ALPS Mountaineering is also an excellent choice for a backpacking tent. At less than five pounds, this tent won’t break the back when loaded with the rest of your camping gear. With floor dimensions of 58” by 88”, the Zephyr doesn’t sacrifice space for its light weight and leaves plenty of room to sprawl out — nice! Reviews insist this tent is tough enough to be used for all four seasons! The main tent body is composed of mesh for maximum ventilation while the fly is made of a durable polyester. The Zephyr is designed to hold up to some savage weather by employing a full coverage fly that is particularly aerodynamic on one of the sides. The vestibule on one side extends quite a bit and can be pitched at a low angle to divert high winds and also create a small dry space for boots or other gear right at the tent entrance. There’s a second door on the opposing side of the tent for easy in and out access when camping with a partner — it’s one of the best value units around for camping pairs. The Zephyr is pitched using a simple two-pole design though it’s still entirely capable of standing up to strong weather. You gotta love the simplicity of simply clipping the tent body to the two aluminum poles and then securing your fly. For a compact, sturdy tent that’s designed to accompany you anywhere from the backyard to the back country, there’s very little involved with assembling and breaking down this domed tent. ALPS also includes aluminum stakes and guy ropes with this model. Between the outside space created by the vestibule and the interior storage pouch and gear loft, this tent is a winner for stowing your equipment in an organized manner when on the trail. At around $100, this is a both a practical and romantic gift for an outdoorsman or woman. For some different (and even cheaper) tent options that you might prefer, check out our Top 10 Best 2 Person Tents post for some other great value units!

Price: $114.74 & FREE Shipping

6. Anker PowerCore 20100 20000mAh High Capacity Power Bank

Anker

Having a power bank while spending time out in the wilderness is under or over rated depending on your attitude. If your Valentine just casually day hikes in not so remote landscapes then maybe they’re not in the market for a high quality power source; but if they’re trekking through the backcountry and relying on electronics to keep safe, then they oughta have some back up juice for their devices. I suppose either way it’s nice to extend the weekend lifespan of your electronics when you’re away from electricity. A power bank is something I’ve overlooked for years as an avid hiker, so it could make a really practical gift for the outdoorsman in your life that they’ve never thought to purchase for themselves. The Anker PowerCore 20100 20000mAH High Capacity Power Bank has the juice you might need for your phone, GPS, camera or whatever else! It’s only 12.5 ounces and highly portable — but this unit has enough power on one charge to power up an I-phone 7 almost seven times, or a Galaxy S5 five times. Pretty impressive stats! Anker includes a micro USB cable, travel pouch and an 18 month warranty with this purchase. For those outdoorsmen who want to ensure their cameras will keep shooting or their GPS units will continue to navigate on those longer trips, the Anker PowerCore is a great preventative measure to give as a Valentine’s Day gift.

Price: $39.99 & FREE Shipping

7. Piscifun Aluminum Fishing Pliers/Braid Cutters

Piscifun

Here’s a pair of multi use pliers that will make a great addition to your favorite fisherman’s tackle box or fishing backpack. For most fishermen including myself, pliers and forceps have a tendency to quickly come and go. It’s an item that’s frequently used and frequently lost while out fishing. Owning a nicer quality pair that’s really worth looking after (at not much of a cost) is a great way to ensure they won’t disappear. This pair of aluminum pliers by Piscifun is mindfully built to be super tough and highly functionable — it’s probably the last pair of pliers your Valentine will ever own. The jaws are crafted from stainless steel while the incorporated line cutters in the deepest part of the jaw’s notch are built from tungsten carbide. All the materials used in this products design have been selected for resistance against corrosion and overall strength! The pliers are great for removing hooks and even have some notches built into the jaws for crimping down split shots. The included line cutters makes these pliers an awesome multi tool. The cutters can handle just about any thickness of fishing line, braid, or fly line so this is a great unit for any style fisherman — fresh or saltwater. The blades are even replaceable so if your favorite fisherman is really hard on them and frequently cuts a lot of wire line or thick braid, they can replace the cutters without having to buy a whole new pair of pliers. It will take a whole lot of abuse to dull the cutters on this pair, but it’s still nice knowing that they can be replaced if needed. Piscifun also includes a sheath and a lanyard with this purchase so these pliers can be incorporated into the rest of your Valentine’s gear right away. With 10 different color options to choose from, you’ll find the right one for who ever it is you’re shopping for. This product ships free on purchases over $25, so snag a few for all the beloved fishermen in your life.

Price: $16.98 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

8. FiveJoy Military Folding Shovel Multitool

FiveJoy

Here’s a seriously cool multi-tool that would make a really radical Valentine’s Day gift for any survivalist or outdoorsman. If your partner enjoys trekking into the back country or even just casual hikes around your local wilderness, they might find this tool useful. This all in one survival shovel has an awesome array of potential uses between all of its included features and gadgets. This super compact and lightweight (1.2 pounds) tool includes a shovel, serrated saw, axe blade, hammer and a length of tough paracord. There’s also a magnesium fire starter, bottle opener, emergency whistle and travel pouch included. This highly compact unit can fit easily into a backpack or vehicle or could even be mounted on a bicycle or ATV. You never know what sort of survival scenario might require one to build shelters, dig trenches or start fires — this multi-tool has it covered on all fronts. It’s a thoughtful gift for the one you love that just might keep them safe in an emergency situation. Built from hi carbon steel and hardened aluminum, this is a tough piece of equipment that’s built to endure the elements. I can think of a ton of potential reasons for any style survivalist to own this multi tool, and for only $60 this unit is bound to pay for itself if it’s actually needed. All survival scenarios and other things aside, this is a really cool tool to own for any outdoor enthusiast regardless of if they ever need it. Your Valentine will love showing this tool off to their friends and be looking for an excuse to break it out!

Price: $59.00 & FREE Shipping

9. ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Back Pack

ALPS Outdoors

Here’s an awesome outdoor item a lot of even experienced woodsmen don’t own — a backpack that’s specifically designed for hunting use! If your Valentine is a serious hunter of any kind, they likely already have a system of carrying their essential gear into the field — but this unit (and hunting backpacks in general these days) makes a seriously cool and effective hunting companion. Make sure to check out our Top 10 List of Hunting Backpacks for 2018 for a whole selection of awesome packs if you like this gift idea. I really dig this affordable, intermediate sized option by Alps OutdoorZ as a versatile backpack that’s up for any kind of hunt. This 44 liter bag has an impressive amount of features that makes it an awesome all around hunting pack. There’s a great array of exterior storage pouches and strapping perfect for stowing a quiver or any number of other cumbersome gear. The side mesh pockets are built nice and tight and secure to provide some decent external storage. If you’re shopping for a hunter who exclusively uses a bow check out this awesome and affordable backpack by In Sights built specifically for bow hunting — they’ll flip over how cool of a pack it is!

The most righteous and likely practical feature of this pack is in my opinion that the main compartment folds down to create a little table space to rest your binoculars while posted up in a tree stand or duck blind. It’s a simple feature that in actuality proves itself seriously useful when your using your hands and you want some table space to eat a sandwich or set your spotting scope down. All sorts of hunter reviews praise the Pursuit’s versatility as a hunting pack — it’s meant to really support a hunter in the field, not just carry gear. There’s also an included drop down pocket to secure the butt of your rifle or shotgun, or to attach your bow to your pack safely and comfortably. The strapping is designed well and made from great quality materials and there’s even a waist belt and sternum strap included for assistance with heavier loads. Alps OutdoorZ has built this bag with a focus on deer hunting, but it’s absolutely suitable for pursuing any and all game species. Check out the video below for a look at some of the Pursuit’s righteous features — the hunter you love is bound to go starry eyed over this one.

Price: $76.95 & FREE Shipping

10. Leader Accessories PVC Waterproof Dry Bag

Leader Accessories

Here’s one more versatile gift idea that’s sure to see some use. If your significant other frequently gets wet during their outdoor outings, then gifting a couple of dry bags for their sensitive items could be an awesome and thoughtful gift. A simple, but highly effective design, the modern PVC dry bag is ideal for storing and securing sensitive gear during wet weather or while boating. These dry bags by Leader Accessories are great for keeping sensitive items away from the wetness, and they come at a super affordable cost! Available in seven different sizes and colors, (5 liters to 55 liters) there’s a Leader Accessories dry bag that’s perfect for your partner. This type of storage should also not be overlooked as equally effective for shielding sensitive electronics and other equipment from fine dust or sand. Leader Accessories includes an adjustable shoulder strap on this model so it can be used as a day-pack as well. When your Valentine is trudging through the muck, boating through some choppy conditions or doing battle with dusty terrain, stowing their gear in a couple of PVC dry bags will allow them to push on with peace of mind.

If you like this gift idea but are looking for something a bit more exciting, check out our post on waterproof backpacks!

Price: $9.99 – $34.99 (up to 58 percent off MSRP)

