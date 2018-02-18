Top 10 Best Camp Cups and Mugs for 2018

Owning a trusty camp mug is totally underrated. When you’re in the great outdoors, it’s absolutely worth it to bring along a nice quality cup, mug or smaller sized thermos for your hot or cold beverages. It can be challenging to find a unit that’s highly packable and lightweight that still has some good thermal capabilities, but we’ve tracked down some great options for all you thirsty outdoorsmen out there. Whether you need something for hot coffee in the morning, or for ice water while on the trail, there’s a killer selection of options here that will suit whatever your needs might be.

A new camp cup or mug could make a great gift for outdoorsmen of any type — consider which fishermen, hunters, hikers or campers in your life might light up at the sight of a new unit from this list while reading! If you’re in the market for a beverage insulator a bit larger than what’s listed here for use camping then don’t forget to check out our top 10 list of the best thermoses as well — there’s some awesome units for outdoor use listed there! Hot coffee, cold cocktails and happy camping from all of us at Heavy!

1. Best Overall Camp Cup/Mug: YETI 20oz Rambler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid

YETI

Here’s a really solid option for both hot and cold beverages. Yeti is likely the best of the best when it comes to keeping your beverage piping hot or ice cold. Their products are renowned among outdoorsmen of all kinds for their honestly incredible ability to retain temperature all day long. The 20 ounce Rambler is no exception, it’s a superior quality vacuum insulated tumbler that will likely be the last thermos/camping mug you’ll ever own. It’s built exceptionally tough from 18/8 stainless steel and has a great no-spill lid that’s both low profile and lightweight. The 20 ounce Rambler has quite a lot of volume, but it’s crafted with perfect height and girth dimensions to still pack well. This bad boy will keep your coffee scalding hot for most of the day if you keep the lid tight, and also keeps ice in your beverage for hours on end. Campsite mojitos, hot cocoa, ice water — this unit does it all.

Price: $24.99 & FREE Shipping (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

BPA free

18/8 stainless steel is tough as nails — this one can take a beating

Dishwasher safe

Provides quite a lot of volume at 20 ounces but still has great dimensions

Cons:

The lid cannot be clipped to a carabiner

2. Best Vacuum Insulated Camp Mug: YETI Rambler 14 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug with Lid

YETI

Here’s another killer unit from Yeti. The 14 ounce Rambler Mug has more of a classic camp mug look, but it still employs Yeti’s exceptional thermal technology. Crafted from 18/8 stainless steel, this double-walled mug is what Yeti calls “over-engineered” in order to provide the best thermal stats possible. It’s dimensions are perfect for wrapping your hands around the whole mug, and the handle will clip to a carabiner with ease. There’s also a lid included so you can extend the warmth (or cold) of your beverage even longer. Like all of Yeti’s products, this unit won’t sweat so your hands won’t get wet using this mug. It’s a simple, but advanced design that’s perfect for the minimalist hiker who has a passion for top notch gear.

Price: $24.99 — $44.00

Pros:

18/8 stainless steel is super durable — good luck beating this one up

Dishwasher safe

No sweat design, this unit won’t turn your fingers to ice when temperatures drop

Includes a lid

Cons:

Fairly expensive for a simple camp mug — but this is no ordinary camp mug

3. Best 10oz Vacuum Insulated Camp Cup/Mug: YETI Rambler 10oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Lowball with Lid

Here’s one more awesome unit from Yeti that’s totally worth owning for use around the campsite or backpacking. The 10 ounce Rambler is the same unit as the Rambler listed at number one of this list, but has half the height (and volume). It might be what you’re looking for if you like the 20 ounce Rambler but need something that will take up a bit less space. The 10 ounce Rambler is 4 1/8 inches high and 3 1/2 inches in diameter, so its fairly compact despite the fact that it employs double walled insulation. It might be a bit heavy at 1.2 pounds for use backpacking, but considering its thermal qualities it could be worth bringing along — especially if where you’re trekking is particularly chilly and you’re someone who appreciates a hot beverage. This Rambler is also available with Yeti’s “DuraCoat” exterior. It’s an exterior coating that provides some additional grip as opposed to just the 18/8 stainless steel, and it has a great look too! The simplicity of a stainless steel exterior is preferred by a lot of campers, but Yeti’s DuraCoat exterior won’t crack or peel on you even if you’re hard on your gear. There’s even a few unique color options you can choose to match your style. BPA free, Dishwasher safe, and exceptionally durable, The 10 ounce Yeti is an excellent option for all sorts of camping scenarios.

Price: $19.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

Pros:

BPA free

18/8 stainless steel is rock solid, you can hard on this one

Dishwasher safe

Yeti offers a few different colored “DuraCoat” options that provide a bit more grip and also look sharp

Cons:

The lid is not able to clip to a carabiner

4. Best Camp Cup/Mug for Cocktails: Hydro Flask 10 oz Stainless Steel Whiskey on the Rocks Glass

Hydro Flask

Here’s an awesome unit for all you campers who enjoy a fire-side cocktail at the end of the day. The Whiskey on the Rocks 10 ounce camp cup by Hydro Flask is perfect for mixing alcoholic drinks and also a great unit for hot beverages. It’s an ideal size for a cocktail and has beveled bottom to create the proper hold in your hand. It’s built from BPA free 18/8 stainless steel and even has a powder coating on the exterior to provide a nice grip and feel. Hydro Flask has built this unit with “TempShield insulation” so there’s no condensation on the exterior no matter what. Double walled vacuum insulation will keep your hot beverages hot for up to six hours and your cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours — pretty impressive thermal stats! The spill resistant lid designed for this unit has also been crafted quite mindfully — it nests into the rim nice and tight and is easier to clean than a screw on lid. The lid is also built with a unique yet effective honeycomb insulation that slows the melting of ice and also acts as a filter when your drink is running low and your ice wants to slide into your teeth. Hydro Flask even offers this unit in 10 different colors so you can customize your look. An excellent design for the night cap lover that will double nicely as a coffee mug come morning, Hydro Flask has come up with a great product with this one.

Price: $29.95 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

10 color choices to choose from

Beveled bottom and 10 ounce volume is perfect for cocktails

Impressive thermal sats — keeps beverages hot up to six hours and cold up to 24 hours

Built from tough, BPA free 18/8 stainless steel

Cons:

A bit on the expensive side, but you still get more than you pay for with this one

5. Best Packable Camp Mug: Olicamp 24oz Space Saver Mug

Olicamp

Here’s a highly affordable, nifty camp mug for space savers and backpackers. The OliCamp Space Saver Mug is meant to pack super light in your bag as well as act as a vessel for some of your other camping/backpacking items. This unit can stash a mess kit, some food items or perhaps even a compact camp stove. A one liter Nalgene will also nest into this unit beautifully so you can carry your camp mug and water bottle in one package. It’s wide, 4 by 4.25 inch design allows for some creative and highly efficient storage when backpack space is a major factor. This unit also operates pretty awesome as a camping mug. It’s single walled aluminum, so it’s not the best insulator by any means, but it’s still a highly effective unit considering its weight (3.8 ounces) and packability. There’s complaints about the durability of the handles, but that’s to be expected with a lightweight collapsible mug of this style — just be careful using this mug when there’s a lot of weight in it. It might get a bit dinged up due to its thin walls and material, but this mug won’t take damage to the point of non-function. This mug can also be placed over a flame, and given it’s width and height you could use this mug to heat plenty of different food items as well. It’s a versatile camp mug that you’ll find all sorts of uses for — definitely an awesome buy from Olicamp. There’s four color choices available and free shipping on orders over $25 so grab a few for you and your favorite campers.

Price: $14.83 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

Pros:

Collapsible handle makes this unit nice and compact and one liter Nalgenes slip right into this mug for effective packing

Super lightweight at just 3.8 ounces

Fit’s a large array of water bottles/nalgenes or potentially a compact camp stove or mess kit because of its large width allowing you to save some space in your pack

Although just single walled, this aluminum unit can still take a beating

Cons:

Single walled insulation means this unit can get really hot to the touch — careful with this one

Complaints about the durability of the handle — to be expected with this style design

6. Best Budget Camp Mug: GSI Outdoors Infinity Backpacker Mug

GSI Outdoors

Here’s a neat option for a camp mug from GSI outdoors that might perform great for your needs. This is a fabric sleeved, polypropelene unit that is exceptionally light at just 3.5 ounces. Although the interior is techicnally plastic, it’s a BPA free, non-leaching material that’s both safe to drink from and won’t alter the taste of your beverage. This unit is not nearly as capable of long term insulation as the double-walled, stainless steel camp mugs listed here, but it still performs pretty dam well for a unit under $10. The sealable lid definitely enhances the Infinity Mug’s temperature retention stats. It’s a versatile size at 17 ounces so it can perform nicely as a backpacking mug or as a regular camp mug. The handle is collapsible making it further packable and because it’s made from a nylon fabric it won’t become too hot to touch. The sealable lid is effective and a nice touch when you want to extend the hotness of your beverage as well as keep insects out. The only real customer complaints about this product is that the nylon sleeve often wants to slide free from the main mug body. This can be easily fixed by simply placing a few rubber bands around the mug body and then sliding the sleeve on for increased friction. Packs light, costs next to nothing and effectively keeps your beverage warm without leaching any unwanted flavor — the Infinity Backpacker Mug is a pretty solid option for the weight or budget conscious backpacker.

Price: $8.33 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fabric liner and handle won’t heat up too hot for your hand

Handle is collapsible and will not get hot

Four color options to choose from

Highly packable, lightweight and affordable!

Cons:

Some complaints that the liner has a tendency to slide off — easily fixed by simply putting a rubber band around the mug before placing the liner on for increased friction

Although its BPA free, the interior is polypropelene which will not insulate as well as stainless steel

7. Best Smaller Sized Enamel Mug: Gentlemen’s Hardware Adventure Enamel Mug

Wild and Wolf

Here’s a smaller sized enamel mug for those campers that prefer simplicity. This unit is super lightweight, highly packable and has an awesome look. You gotta love the logo on this one, and there’s even a compass graphic on the underside of the mug. It’s a smaller sized camp mug at just 5 ounces, so this one is not for mixing big campfire cocktails or for tall cups of morning coffee. On the other hand, if you often camp with a larger sized thermos this would be an awesome unit to pour into and drink from at your leisure. It’s nice to drink from a traditional style mug while camping, and if you prefer enamelware then having a smaller sized unit isn’t all bad because the material doesn’t insulate well anyways — if this was a 12 ounce unit your coffee would be cold before you could drink it all depending on who you are. This unit can also be placed close to or on an open fire which is always a practical (and oddly satisfying) thing to do while camping — just be careful handling this one afterwards because enamel gets HOT. Perfect for minimalist backpackers, old school campers and also a great option for the kids, this is a great choice for camp site beverages, cold or hot!

Price: $9.73 — $11.00 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

Pros:

Super lightweight and packable as well as easily clipped to a carabiner

Can be heated over the fire — just be careful handling afterwards because the whole mug will be HOT

Super affordable

Easily washed while camping

Cons:

Not suitable for dishwasher use

The main body of this mug gets HOT. Be careful handling

No insulating lid — this is for drinking your beverages now, not later

This is a tiny mug at just five ounces — if you want a big cup of coffee in the morning then look elsewhere

8. Best Camp Mug for Drinking Beer: Stanley 24oz Classic Vacuum Insulated Stein

Stanley

How about this bad boy? Ever consider owning an insulated stein for use camping? Me neither. This unit by Stanley is a seriously cool innovation in beer drinking at the campsite that you’ll wonder why you’ve never used — and it comes at a great price! It’s particularly designed for beer drinkers, but it’s a great camp mug for any type of beverage. The 24 ounce Classic Vacuum Insulated Stein is built with the perfect size and design for pouring a tall brew. This one will turn heads where ever there’s beer drinkers — it’s a unique yet super effective unit. It’s crafted from 18/8 stainless steel, so it’s built super durable and also won’t alter the taste of your beer in any way. The latching lid is composed of stainless steel on the interior as well so there’s no contact between your beverage and plastic. The latching lid secures nice and tight and will extend the cold temperature of your beer (up to nine hours) as well as how long it remains carbonated. It’s dishwasher safe and cleans up easy — you’ll likely end up using it around the house, at the beach and for barbacues due to its awesome size and thermal abilities. No doubt a killer camping option from Stanley.

Price: $24.58 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great for drinking beer!

18/8 stainless steel construction is super durable and will keep your beer cold for up to nine hours

The interior is all stainless steel so your beverage won’t contact any plastic or other taste altering material

At 24 ounces this is an awesome sized stein for pouring beers as they should be at the campsite, tall!

Cons:

This is a cumbersome and heavy unit at 1.3 pounds — you probably won’t want to hike with this one.

9. Best Camp Mug for Avid Fishermen: Gift Republic Fish Enamel Mug

Here’s a neat camp mug option for all you avid fishermen out there. This unit could make a great gift for the angler in your life, or also a great camping companion. It’s enamel, so it’s built solid and will perform well at the campsite. This unit doesn’t come close to having the insulating ability of the camp cups/mugs by Yeti, Stanley and Hydro Flask listed here, but it’s still a great option for use camping. The size of this unit is slightly larger than your average camp mug at 6 by 3.8 by 3.4 inches (about 12 ounces) making it ideal for both cocktails on the rocks and tall cups of joe. This mug unfortunately heats up to an unbearable temperature when using it for hot beverages, so using the handle is necessary. Furthermore, there’s no lid, so this one won’t keep your coffee or cocoa hot for terribly long like the vacuum insulated units are capable of. Great look, decent performance — if you don’t care about keeping your beverage piping hot or on ice ALL day, this is a righteous camp mug that will turn heads at the camp site.

Price: $9.55 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Size is slightly larger than your average camp mug at 6 by 3.8 by 3.4 inches making it ideal for both cocktails on the rocks and tall cups of joe

Will be the envy of fishermen everywhere you camp

Cons:

Not suitable for dishwasher use

The main body of this mug gets HOT. Be careful handling

No insulating lid — this is for drinking your beverages now, not later

10. Best Vacuum Insulated Camp Cup/Mug for Cup Holder Compatibility: Thermos Stainless King 16-Ounce Travel Tumbler

Thermos

Here’s a straight forward travel tumbler for taking your hot beverage to go. This is a tough little thermos that is up for just about anything. You can bring this totally spill proof mug wherever your adventures take you — it’s a versatile unit by Thermos that you’ll find all sorts of uses for. Thermos is a longtime trusted brand that builds quality products — this unit may not be quite up to par with the camp cups/mugs by Yeti listed here, but it’s still an excellent performer and comes at a very reasonable cost. Furthermore, the Stainless King series by Thermos has an awesome, sleek look. The stainless steel interior and exterior is what makes this thermos so tough — good luck damaging this one. This unit conveniently fits into most cup holders so it will pair nicely with your favorite camp chair and there’s even a built in tea hook for securing a tea bag. The vacuum insulation employed with this unit will keep beverages hot for seven hours or cold for 18 — pretty dam good. Thermos recommends not to clean this unit with a highly abrasive scrubber and not to leave beverages inside it for longer than 24 hours. This unit is described as top-rack dishwasher safe, but Thermos recommends hand washing the Stainless King so none of the surfaces fade. There’s seven color options available, so you can select one that suits you best. If you like this model but prefer to wake up fire-side and drink more coffee than 16 ounces then check out this 24 ounce thermos from the same line for about the same cost. If you think the 16 ounce size is just right but prefer to have a handle on your travel mug, then check out this handled unit also from the same line. The Stainless King series definitely provides an excellent choice in thermoses that are both tough as nails and very affordable.

Price: $24.95 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great size camp thermos for a lot of scenarios at 16 ounces and designed with a sleek design that fits into most cup holders

Keeps beverages hot for 7 hours and cold for 18

Seven different color options available

Vacuum insulated stainless steel is built rock solid

Lots of positive customer reviews about the design of the sipping lid — this one is nice to drink from!

Tea bag hook on the underside of the lid

Cons:

The underside of the lid (where the tea hook is present) is made of plastic

It still keeps liquids effectively hot, but on really cold days the exterior of this thermos becomes freezing to the touch

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.