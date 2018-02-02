Top 5 Best Heated Gloves for 2018

Have a hard time keeping your hands comfortably warm during the coldest parts of the year? There’s not many things worse than frozen finger tips when you’re trying to enjoy yourself outside — or even worse, just get to work in the morning! Heated gloves are a serious game changer if you can never seem to keep your mitts toasty enough, and they’re not always terribly expensive either!

Whether you’re looking for something to keep those hands warm while hunting, ice fishing, skiing or just for the football sidelines or morning commute, we’ve got you covered with some great, toasty options. Not all heated gloves are created equal — some provide excellent heat but have fragile components and wiring making them less capable as skiing gloves or for other highly active winter sports. Other heated gloves are built tougher in order to take a beating but might not deliver the same level of warmth as some other units.

For an all around, excellent pair of heated gloves (not included on this list) make sure to check out the Lucent Heated Mitts by Outdoor Research — they’re expensive but top of the line and perhaps the best option on the market. We’ve put together a short list of some better value heated gloves and mittens for our top five rated 2018 list. There’s options here that will keep you warm from the slopes to the sidelines — check out all the listed units and find which pair is best suited for you! Say goodbye to purple fingers and light headedness from blowing into your hands all day and conquer winter this season with some new toasty coverage for your hands!

1. Best Heated Gloves for Skiing: Mount Tec Explorer 3 Heated Performance Glove

Mount Tec

Here’s a killer pair of heated gloves from Mount Tec. that will perform great skiing the slopes or in the driveway shoveling snow. These gloves are designed for active wear in the cold. The gauntlet cuff with drawstring closure keeps snow out of your sleeves and gloves while the adjustable wrist strap helps you find that perfect fit. Reinforced palm patches and embossed neoprene knuckles add some serious durability to these gloves. They’re also both highly breathable and totally waterproof. These are gloves you would be stoked to own regardless of the heating component, they’re built mindfully and they have a great look — something a lot of other heated gloves just can’t pull off. The fingers are touch screen compatible and the battery packs are discrete — the gloves even have three different temperature settings for precisely controlling their heat output and battery life.

Perhaps the best feature of these gloves is that the 7.4V Lithium batteries are rechargeable, meaning you’ll get some great long term use out of these gloves. On one charge these gloves will last up to around eight hours on the low heat setting, six hours on medium heat and around four hours on the highest heat setting — not too shabby! After 500 charges the battery capacity should still be around 70% so these bad boys are in it for the long haul. Definitely a solid buy for the winter sport enthusiast who needs a little help with their hands!

Price: $69.99 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Good design and build for use skiing and other winter sports

Battery pack is not bulky — customer reviews insist these feel like regular gloves

Three different temperature settings so you can control the heat output and therefore the duration of battery life

Heats entire hand and fingers — not just the back of the hand like some other heated gloves

Lithium batteries are rechargeable and can last up to eight hours!

Fingers are touch screen compatible

Cons:

Heat comes from the back of the hand and fingers only (pretty standard)

Available in Euro sizing, they run a bit small so consider buying one size up

2. Best Heated Gloves for Tree Stand/Blind Hunting: Flambeau Heated Synthetic Palm Gloves

Flambeau

Here’s another pair of heated gloves for active wear. These camouflage gloves from Flambeau could be perfect for those bitter cold, late season hunts. If you’re someone who spends long, silent, still days in a tree stand, then you might fall in love with these gloves. They feature a waterproof shell with breathable liners and a synthetic palm that utilizes a non-slick grip. These aren’t just gloves with added heat — they’re mindfully built winter gloves that employ actual temperature control through both their design and heating component. There’s 120 grams of insulation here, so you might not need to fire up the heat at all. These could be ideal for the tree stand or duck blind hunter that only needs some added hand warmth on those particularly cold days. If the conditions become too aggressively chilly, just flip the switch and add some warmth to your mitts! The heating effect of these gloves extends all the way up your fingers AND thumbs — a seriously clutch feature that make’s all the difference as opposed to gloves that just heat your palms. There’s high and low temperature settings so you don’t end up draining your rechargeable battery by consistently running these gloves on high. Some customer reviews insist these gloves will heat for up to eight hours, but Flambeau advertises that they’re good for about four hours (likely difference in battery life between high vs. low temperature settings). A tough build, adjustable fit and reliable heating system — these gloves are the real deal.

Price: $129.95

Pros:

Heat extends over the fingers AND thumb — great for use on motorcycles or ATVs in the bitter cold

Totally waterproof shell and breathable liners

Camo print could be ideal for use hunting in frigid conditions

3.7V Lithium battery is rechargeable

High and low heat settings

Contain 120 grams of insulation — these gloves are toasty with or without the heating element

Cons:

These gloves are fairly bulky — if you plan on hunting in these then don’t expect to necessarily be able to shoot with them on

A bit on the pricey side — but remember Flambeau has not sacrificed the quality of the gloves themselves because of the added heat — these are built well through and through

3. Best Budget Heated Gloves: Autocastle Battery Powered Heated Gloves

Autocastle

Autocastle has come up with a great budget option with these heated gloves. These gloves are built fairly cheap, so don’t expect them to last a lifetime — however, if you’re looking for something WARM for snow shoveling or cleaning off your snowy car throughout the winter these could be perfect! These gloves are described as rechargeable on Amazon — but they are NOT (they run on AA batteries). If you need a heat boost, these gloves will do the trick, but they’re not built for highly active wear or for everyday, long term use. If you’re someone who struggles during the winter’s coldest days but otherwise do alright, this could be an awesome budget option that won’t break the bank. These are inexpensive enough that they’re worth buying if only for use during a few early mornings a winter. Because these are not rechargeable and instead run on AA batteries, the cost to operate these gloves will grow and grow as you continue to buy batteries. If you need a pair of heated gloves for everyday use, these won’t be cost effective after a few weeks.

These gloves are built nice for having such a low price tag. The interior fleece-like lining heats really well, so although there’s no heating element on the palm side of the gloves the warmth translates effectively throughout the entire hand. These are waterproof and employ a drawstring around the extended cuffs so using them in the snow is a go. These are great gloves for clearing off your car in the morning and for your daily commute — you can add some heat to them if and when you need to! All in all not the highest quality product, but for the cost you can get a lot out of these gloves depending on what you plan on using them for. A solid buy from Autocastle.

Price: $18.87 – $28.99

Pros:

Super economic option that will perform great for you if you’re not too hard on your gloves!

Comfortable fleece lining and snug fit

Waterproof with elastic, extended wrist cuffs for use in the snow

Cons:

These gloves are NOT rechargeable — they run on three AA batteries each

Likely will not hold up to highly active wear — use skiing and hiking might bust the heating component in these gloves sooner than later

Purchasing AA batteries over time will make these gloves not so economic — if you plan on wearing them daily then you’ll be wise to buy a rechargeable pair of gloves

4. Best Value Heated Gloves: PITI Rechargeable Li-ion Battery Heated Gloves

Here’s a happy medium between quality and cost. At just $50, these might be the best value gloves on this list. For those looking for a pair of heated gloves for everyday use, definitely check these out. The durability of the wiring and the gloves themselves might not be ideal for skiing or snowboarding, but for use shoveling snow, driving, walking around town or even hiking or biking these are an awesome choice. The exterior of these gloves is crafted from washable, Faux leather while the inside is lined with furry polar fleece. The heating component goes all the way up the fingers and the fleece within the gloves translates heat well. These are pretty dam toasty with or without use of the rechargeable 7.4V Lithium battery. PITI has made these gloves both windproof and waterproof — a lot of customer reviews insist they are awesome for winter bike rides or for use riding a motorcycle. The battery life is good for three to four hours, so you won’t get a full day of heat out of these ones. What you’re paying for is a mid-range quality heated glove that won’t fail on you like a lot of the other, cheaper options. Don’t expect these gloves to come into the deep back country and come out still operational — but for regular everyday use these bad boys will change the game big time. Fashionable, affordable and warm, this is a solid buy from PITI.

Price: $48.98 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

7.4V Lithium battery is rechargeable

Highly affordable heated gloves that don’t sacrifice quality, this is a great value buy

Have a pretty stylish, cool look for everyday wear

Faux leather exterior is washable and polar fleece interior is an awesome heat translator

Cons:

Only one size available — if your hands are particularly small or large you might not fit into these gloves well

Shipping can take up to 15 days on this product

Although fairly durable, these are not heavy duty gloves

5. Volt Men’s Heated Mitts

Volt

Here’s a pair of heated mittens for those who prefer mittens to gloves. Volt has come up with a nice product here, these mittens are well reviewed for both comfort and warmth. There’s unfortunately only one size available — customer reviews insist that if your hands are particularly large that these might be a bit snug for you. On the brighter side, Volt offers a woman’s model of some righteous heated gloves so there is a preferred fit for the ladies. These mittens are no doubt great quality, but consider the Lucent Heated Mitts from Outdoor Research if you’re in the market for the best of the best heated mittens.

Volt has built the exterior of these mittens from a durable nylon shell and they also feature a digital leather palm for some added toughness. These have a rugged look that doesn’t give them away as battery powered gloves. The 7.4V Lithium batteries are rechargeable and advertised to last up to 10 hours! A lot of customer reviews claim these mittens won’t put out heat even half as long as Volt claims during frigid conditions, but they still sport some pretty killer battery life. The microprocessor controller has four power settings so you can closely control the heat output and power consumption. A nice long, adjustable cuff adds some warmth stats to these mittens and the grip is highly reviewed for use snowmobiling or riding an ATV. If you need something for active winter sports then definitely check these out. Volt offers a different, but highly comparable model of heated mittens that comes in the color gray if that’s more your style. There’s also some great quality heated gloves offered by Volt as opposed to mittens if you are interested in the brand but not a mitten fan. Whatever you decide on, this is a well reviewed brand that should cover you for whatever your winter plans are.

Price: $119.95 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Well built mittens you’ll love wearing for winter sports with or without the added heat

7.4V Lithium batteries are rechargeable

Four power settings for closely controlling heat output and battery life

Nylon shell and leather palms makes these mittens pretty dam tough

Cons:

Only one size available — if your hands are particularly small or large you might not fit into these mittens well

These gloves will not stay charhed for 10 hours as advertised if used in temps below zero degrees F

