Top 10 Best Sleeping Bags for Backpacking for 2018

When you’re on the trail for days at a time your sleeping bag is your lifeline to good rest. Along with your sleeping pad, it’s perhaps the most important piece of gear in your pack. A sleeping bag that’s warm, comfortable to sleep in and most importantly highly packable is how you maximize your quality sleep and minimize your pack load while on the trail.

There’s a ton of backpacking sleeping bag options available on the market ranging in price and quality. In order to find what’s going to work best for you, you need to first consider what exactly you need out of your sleeping bag. Do you expect to encounter wet, rainy conditions on the trail? If so then you’ll be wise to buy a highly breathable, water resistant sleeping bag that both repels water and drys quick. Hiking into high altitude, low temperature conditions? Superior insulation and a bag design that most effectively traps heat is what should be on your radar. Expecting warmer weather and long, grueling treks over gnarly terrain? You’ll be wise to buy the lightest and most compact sleeping bag available in order to save space for other equipment and reduce your gear load as much as possible. Whatever your sleeping bag needs might be, there’s something effective here for every style backpacker. Don’t forget to carefully consider sizing before making any purchases — if you can get away with buying the smallest size your body will comfortably fit into, then your spine and backpack with thank you.

1. Kelty Sine Regular 20 Degree Sleeping Bag

Kelty

Here’s an excellent all around sleeping bag for the trail from Kelty. This bag meets all the criteria for honestly any style backpacking trip — it’s water resistant and designed to dry quickly, highly packable and compressible (less than three pounds) and also really toasty. This sleeping bag also has a much better than average ability to control temperature with the Arc zipper system so it’s fine on warmer nights too despite being a 20 degree F bag. If you need something for a wide range of backpacking conditions, this could be an excellent unit to own. Kelty also offers this sleeping bag for women, so there’s a fit specifically designed for the ladies as well!

I think my favorite feature of the Sine sleeping bag is the Arc zipper system. It’s a really neat zipper design that’s simple in theory, but highly effective at controlling your heat and maximizing comfort. It’s essentially two separate zippers that open up to your torso, and your feet. The top zipper is where you climb in and out of the bag from and kind of acts like a cozy blanket rather than feeling like a sleeping bag. This is a warm sleeping bag, so you’ll be able to leave the top zipper open and use it as a blanket rather than have is fully zipped unless things get really cold. The lower zipper opens up to the natural fit foot box so you can release some heat from your lower half as well. It’s a righteous design that allows you to fine tune your sleeping style, but can still be utilized as a regular mummy bag when you need to do battle with the cold. Another great feature of the Sine is the built in pillow pocket on the hood. There’s a simple sleeve built into the underside of the hood that you can tuck a jacket or shirt into in order to create a pillow for yourself. The hood itself is also well crafted — Kelty was able to design it to be both spacious and comfortable to sleep on as well as capable of cinching up snug. There’s an anti-snag design incorporated into the draft tube, so this sleeping bag won’t get caught up on you while utilizing the awesome zipper schematic. There’s nothing worse than struggling to dislodge zippers from your draft tube when trying to make simple little adjustments in the middle of the night. If you’re going to spend some money on a nice sleeping bag you oughta ensure you’ll avoid this issue. For those backpackers who are particularly tall or who just enjoy some extra toe room, Kelty offers a ‘long’ version of the Sine that you’ll want to consider (six and a half feet rather than six).

The materials employed in the design of this bag are what make it so top notch. This isn’t a cheap unit, but you’re paying for some of the best insulation and exterior fabric on the market. The shell and liner are crafted from 20D Nylon ripstop material while the insulation employed is 800 fill power DriDown. Both the exterior and interior of this bag are built to be resistant against abrasion and other abuse and also to remain dry. If things do get wet in or outside your tent and your Sine sleeping bag takes on some water, the Dridown insulation and shell will dry out in a jiff. When you’re miles out into the wilderness and there’s potential for rain in the forecast, owning a reliable water resistant, quick dry sleeping bag could be the difference between a good and a bad time. Kelty includes a mesh storage sack as well as a compression sack with this unit so you’re ready for the trail. The compression sack will bring this sleeping bag down to 8 x 14 inches, but remember to store any down sleeping bag in a regular storage sack for long term intervals between use rather than in a stuff sack — it’s better for the insulation not to be compressed for long periods of time. Overall, the Kelty Sine is a highly versatile sleeping bag for backpacking use that has you covered for every scenario.

Price: $199.95 & FREE Shipping (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

The materials employed in the design of the exterior shell and Dridown insulation are top quality

The Arc zipper system allows you to fine tune the internal temperature of the sleeping bag depending on the conditions

Packs light at less than three pounds and compresses down to 8 x 14 inches

Built in pillow pocket into the hood

Draft tubes are designed not to snag either of the zippers

Cons:

This is a fairly expensive unit — rest assured you’re still getting more than you pay for with the Sine

The length is six feet which might be small for some backpackers — consider buying the ‘long’ version of the Sine if you think the regular might be a bit tight

2. Sierra Designs DriDown Backcountry Bed

Sierra Designs

Here’s a really neat sleeping bag concept by Sierra Designs. The DriDown Backcountry Bed is definitely not cheap — but if you’re a serious backpacker this innovative sleeping bag/bed hybrid is well worth the cost. This unit might end up being a massive game changer for you if you have a hard time getting comfortable at night while camping. It’s a zipperless design that you simply crawl into and get cozy. Your heat is trapped by an integrated comforter that can be pulled out of the top of the sleeping bag on warm nights, or tucked into the internal cavity when temps get chilly. The idea is to feel like you’re in a bed, not a constraining, claustrophobic sleeping bag. It might seem like this unit wouldn’t be warm because there are no zippers or heat baffles to trap your heat, but customer reviews insist the 800 fill DriDown equipped Backcountry bed is toasty down to about freezing temperatures. The DriDown material is treated with a hydrophobic polymer that enables the insulation to both stay dry longer and dry out faster than untreated down. It also lofts really nicely compared to a lot of other sleeping bag fills — it’s what you’re paying for along with the intuitive design of this product. This sleeping bag is also absolutely suitable for warmer weather camping — there’s several features that allow you to effectively control your temperature. There’s a really neat overlapping, down-baffle system incorporated into the footbox so you can stick your feet or a foot out of the bottom of the bag if necessary. It once again doesn’t include any zippers so you simply lift your feet into the sleeve that leads to the outside of the sleeping bag when you need some air, and pull it back in once you cool off — the overlapping design will close the footbox back up for you automatically. It’s a bit tight getting into this unit initially, but the whole point here is that once you’re inside you have all the space you need. Definitely a cool approach to both effective ventilation and heat retention depending on what you need night to night.

The DriDown Backcountry bed packs really small and is impressively lightweight considering its design. You would think that with the big cozy internal/external comforter this unit would be more on the heavier side, but it’s barely over two pounds! It packs down to 7 x 14 inches when stuffed — pretty dam good for any sleeping bag. This is one of the most versatile units included on this list because of it’s packability and ability to adjust to temperature.

There’s a sleeping pad sleeve incorporated into the backside of the Backcountry Bed that keeps your pad secure to your sleeping bag but still allows your bottom half to move around separate from the pad. It’s a simple but brilliant feature that ensures you won’t end up half way off your sleeping pad in the middle of the night. The internal dimensions are exceptionally spacious, so sleeping on your side, back or stomach is no problem. The nylon exterior is built tough as nails, so the regular wear and tear of camping and backpacking won’t compromise this unit any time soon. Although it’s certainly an investment, the Backcountry Bed by Sierra Designs will be a trusty backpacking companion of yours for years and years that will likely prove more comfortable than any sleeping bag you’ve ever owned! Make sure to check out the attached video below for a look at all the righteous features of this unique product!

Price: $229.49 – $369.95

Pros:

No zippers, Velcro or cordage involved — this sleeping bag incorporates solely a built in comforter to operate hassle free

Highly effective at controlling temperature — great for temperatures from warm nights to freezing

Only about two pounds and highly packable (7 x 14 inches) despite its spacious and unique design

Incorporates a sleeping pad sleeve on the backside so you stay on your pad through the night

Designed for you to sleep however you’d like — there’s plenty of space to twist, turn and roll over all you need if you’re a sleeper who likes space, but still is quite snug when you want it to be

Cons:

Definitely an expensive unit — but you get what you pay for with this one

3. Teton Sports LEEF Ultralight Mummy Sleeping Bag

Teton Sports

Here’s a top notch cold weather sleeping bag from Teton Sports. The LEEF can be purchased as either a 20 degree F (green) or zero degree F (black) sleeping bag. If you plan on conquering some cold weather conditions and terrain then definitely check this one out. It’s one of the best affordable options for staying warm on the trail without adding much weight to your pack. The LEEF is comparable to the Tracker also by Teton Sports located at number seven of this list but has some different features.

The exterior of this bag is made from a tear and water resistant diamond ripstop material that is well reviewed for durability. This isn’t a cheap sleeping bag that’s going to tear on you after only some light abuse. The microfiber insulation employed into the design for maximum warmth is what makes this sleeping bag so compressible. The twenty degree model is only three and a half pounds and the zero degree bag is just a hair over four — pretty impressive stats. You won’t find a lighter, more packable sleeping bag at this cost that offers this much warmth. The three piece hood employed in the design contours your face for full enclosure and a vaulted foot box gives you some extra room for your feet without sacrificing warmth. It’s crucial for some sleepers (including myself) to have ample toe room in order not to feel so claustrophobic when you’re all zipped up. The interior material is well reviewed for comfort and feels nice to the touch — a feature that’s easily overlooked when buying a sleeping bag but in reality one of the most important stats. If you’re not comfortable at the end of the day then your rest and therefore energy level will suffer — make sure whatever sleeping bag you decide on is well reviewed like the LEEF for having a cozy interior. Teton Sports built this bag with an anti snag zipper as well as a full length zipper draft tube for convenience and optimum insulation. They’re features meant to keep all your precious heat in and also to operate the zips smoothly. Teton Sports body mapping technology also ensures there’s less and more insulation in the places you need it most (mostly around the feet). One final feature worth mentioning is the zippered pocket on the interior of the sleeping bag — it’s perfect for stashing your phone, light or a snack. This is a high performing sleeping bag that comes at not so high a cost — a great choice of product by Teton Sports. Check out the attached video below for a run through all the killer features!

Price: $49.95 – $79.99

Pros:

The LEEF series is larger than most other mummy style bags and quite spacious — 87 inches long, 35 inches wide at the shoulders and 22 inches wide at the feet

Body mapping technology means this bag has the optimum levels of insulation in all the right places (particularly at the fee)

Full length zipper baffle assists in trapping your heat

Interior zippered pocket is great for stashing your phone or a snack

One of the best value affordable options available

Cons:

Some reviews complain about the zipper snagging on occasion

4. Hyke & Byke Quandary 15 Degree Down Sleeping Bag

Hyke & Byke

Here’s a pretty straight forward, but quality unit from Hyke & Byke. This sleeping bag comes very highly recommended from all sorts of outdoorsmen and would make a great backpacking companion. The price is just right on this one given the quality — it’s not the greatest value but also by no means expensive considering the craftsmenship here. It’s lightweight, (3.15 pounds) and super compressible when in its stuff sack (10 x 7.5 inches) so this is great unit if space is a major factor for you. The ability to pack so tight is probably the best feature of this unit. The outer material is a water repellent 400T 20D ripstop nylon that’s tough as nails and will keep you dry through some pretty wet conditions. The fabric liner is highly reviewed for comfort and the YKK zippers and snag-free velcro employed in the design are hassle free. It’s’ a well designed sleeping bag that’s built to take a beating without sacrificing your comfortability. The shoulder dimensions are built particularly wide and the footbox is also nice and spacious. The regular size is 78 inches long and 28 inches wide at the shoulders while the long size is 87 inches long and 32 inches long at the shoulders. It’s a mummy style bag that you can really get snug in, but still offers a nice amount of space around your shoulders, hips and feet where you want a little room to move. This unit has surprisingly large internal dimensions for a bag that packs so small.

The insulation is composed of 550 fill premium quality duck down — it’s one of the best warmth to weight ratios on the market and the reason this unit is so packable. The extreme rating on this sleeping bag is 15 degrees F, but you probably won’t be comfortable camping in temperatures much below freezing. The horizontal baffles allow you to generate a lot of heat, so if you add a fleece garment into the bag when you get in you can definitely add some warmth stats to this unit when you need to. The hood is also designed well so you can cinch everything down on those particularly chilly nights. Hyke and Byke even offers a lifetime warranty on this product so if you have any issues you’re taken care of. There’s also five color options to choose from so you can select the one that suits you most. Built rugged for any type of trek, warm enough for a wide range of temperatures and exceptionally packable, this is a great go-to sleeping bag for almost any backpacker

Price: $139.99

Pros:

This unit is lightweight, (3.15 pounds) and super compressible when in its stuff sack (10 x 7.5 inches) making it great for treks where backpack space is crucial

Acceptable for a wide range of temperatures (comfortable down to about 25-35 degrees F)

The 550 power fill duck down has an awesome warmth to weight ratio and is what makes this sleeping bag so compressible and lightweight

Exterior material is effectively water resistant and meant to withstand the abuse of any type of camping — Hyke & Byke built this one knowing you’re going to beat it up

Zippers, Velco and pull strings are all of nice quality

Five different color options available

Cons:

For the price, this sleeping bag isn’t terribly warm

5. Winner Outfitters 35 — 40 Degree Mummy Sleeping Bag

Winner Outfitters

Here’s a super budget sleeping bag with some really impressive stats considering the cost. I purchased this sleeping bag by Winner Outfitters for its portability and low cost, but it’s honestly a pretty solid unit across the board. I love the feel of the interior material and have had some great sleeps in this unit. I’ve used this sleeping bag on the trail and have also couch surfed with it for months at a time while living out of a backpack because of it’s light weight and highly compressible stuff sack. If where you backpack is not terribly cold overnight this is a sleeping bag that should no doubt be on your radar. Why spend the big bucks on a top quality bag when environmental conditions allow for use of a great value unit like this?

This sleeping bag will keep you warm down to about 35 to 40 degree F, so it’s not for the serious cold. Even though it’s rated for warmer temperatures, there are a fair amount of customer reviews that insist this bag is as warm as a lot of 20 degree bags. Winner Outfitters themselves claim this sleeping bag is ok for use down to around 20 degrees F, but the comfort rating is definitely closer to 40. For spring, summer and fall camping in most climates this sleeping bag is a go. Compressed in the including sack, this unit packs down to about seven and a half by ten inches — you can’t do much better than that! The bag weight is an impressive 2.7 pounds, so it’s just as light as it is small. It has quite a bit of internal space too at 87 inches long. I’m just short of six feet and I’m able to turn around and sleep on my side comfortably in this sleeping bag despite it being a mummy bag. The 200G/㎡ hollow fiber fill has awesome insulating power for use in colder temps and it’s even waterproof to protect against dampness. The hood secures nicely and is crafted from the same soft polyester, down material as the rest of the bag. It’s cool to the touch but heats up really nicely when it’s cinched down making this bag ideal for both warm and cool scenarios. You can machine wash this sleeping bag when it needs a cleaning which gives it big points in my book. The double slider zippers are hassle free and operate smoothly, but after a few months of sleeping in this unit every night the zippers have started to give me trouble. They’re the only part of this sleeping bag that looks and feels like $35 quality. If the overnight temps where you’re planning on backpacking don’t drop too staggeringly low, then for less than $40 and with free shipping, this unit is tough to beat.

Price: $29.99 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Super affordable

Nice soft internal material and spacious dimensions make for a comfortable mummy bag you can roll over in

Very lightweight and highly compressible (7.5 by 10 inches and 2.7 pounds) — if you don’t need a particularly warm sleeping bag this is an awesome option for trimming pack weight

Effectively waterproof. This bag should stay dry on the inside against some wetness and also airs out well

Cons:

Not rated for super low temps — this bag is designed to keep you warm enough in temps as low as 20 degrees F, but I wouldn’t sleep in it below 30

The zippers are not the best quality so be gentle with them — it’s the only aspect of the sleeping bag that matches the low price tag

6. Abco Tech 4 Season Sleeping Bag

Abco Tech

Here’s another budget sleeping bag for the pressed for cash backpacker. If you just need something to sleep in at the end of your day and you don’t require a top quality sleeping bag for where you’re trekking, this is a great way to save some funds. The quality here is by no means poor, but this unit likely won’t hold up in the long run as nicely as most of the other sleeping bags listed here. It’s also fairly heavy at a little over four pounds and stuffs down to about 16 by 9 inches — if shaving weight off your pack is a must then you’ll likely want to look elsewhere. That being said, this unit is well reviewed by all sorts of outdoorsmen for its comfort, versatility in all sorts of weather conditions and of course, cost.

This bag will keep you warm down to near freezing temperatures. It’s rated to endure conditions as low as 20 degrees F, but I wouldn’t recommend this unit for truly cold weather camping. The 210T polyester material on the exterior of the bag is fairly durable, and the 100% polyester lining is both comfortable against your skin and heats up well after a bit of time. A lot of customer reviews claim adding a fleece blanket or article of clothing into the bag with you will really warm this unit up on those borderline freezing nights — a classic, but effective move. This unit is also great for warm weather camping if temps are higher making it quite versatile for such a cheap sleeping bag. The entire sleeping bag is conveniently machine washable and will dry quickly in the event you take on some water on the trail. The double-fill technology and S-shaped quilted design allow this unit to both resist water and dry out quickly — impressive for a sleeping bag in the $35 range.

If you enjoy having some room to roll over and sprawl out when you camp, then definitely consider this one. Although it results in a bit more weight and a less compact unit when in its stuff sack, the square shape of this sleeping bag is preferred by a lot of campers. When you’re not constantly battling freezing temperatures, it’s nice to have some space in your sleeping bag to move around comfortably instead of squeezing into a mummy bag. The total length is 86 inches and the width is 30 inches, so it should be a spacious fit for most campers. For a traditional style sleeping bag at this cost, this unit by Abco Tech is no doubt a steal. Suitable for a wide range of weather, resistant to the elements and wear and tear and spacious to sleep in, this is one of the best value buys you’ll find.

Price: $36.97 & FREE Shipping (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Highly affordable — hard to beat this price if you don’t require a top quality unit

Machine washable

If you prefer a traditional shaped sleeping bag to a mummy bag you’ll like the interior space this unit offers

This unit is built quite well for the cost and will withstand both the elements and normal camping abuse just fine

Suitable for camping in a wide range of temperatures

Cons:

At about 4 pounds this bag is not terribly lightweight

Takes a little while to heat up on colder nights — try adding some fleece clothing into the sleeping bag with you for an easy heat boost

7. Teton Sports Tracker +5F Ultralight Mummy Sleeping Bag

Teton Sports

You gotta love the sleeping bags that Teton Sports designs. They have an awesome array of excellent quality sleeping bags available for the trail and price their equipment very reasonably. This unit along with the LEEF listed above are no doubt some of the best value sleeping bags available on the market for your money. If you want something that performs like a top quality unit but can’t afford a $200+ sleeping bag then Teton Sports is a great brand to buy. There’s hardly any cold weather rated sleeping bags under $100 worth buying, and upon your own research you’ll find that many of them are by Teton Sports. If you’re in the market for a cold weather, highly packable unit, then you’ll want to check this affordable option out.

This is a very cozy and lightweight bag, great for winter backpacking. This bad jackson will keep you warm down to five degrees F, so it’s designed to endure some seriously chilly camping. This unit weighs just over four pounds so it’s certainly not as light weight as the 20 and 40 degree F bags listed here — but that’s weight that comes along with a colder rated bag. The Tracker is 87 inches at its longest point, 34 inches wide at the shoulders and 22 inches wide at the feet. It’s one of the larger mummy style sleeping bags available that is both snug to sleep in and also gives you ample space to roll over in. The diamond ripstop shell is not only feather light, it’s also water and tear resistant. It’s a trusted material that won’t let you down in the field due to regular abuse like a lot of cheap knock-off bags will. The Tracker has been built with some extra insulation where you need it in order to stay comfortably warm through frigid temps — mostly around the feet. There’s even an internal pocket on both sides of the sleeping bag — great for keeping your electronics warm and still charged come morning, or for stashing a midnight snack. Teton Sports offers a limited lifetime warranty on this product, so they’ve got you covered in the event you have an issue. For winter backpacking, the Tracker +5F mummy bag is an excellent choice for weight, warmth and cost.

Price: $58.23 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Diamond ripstop material is both tough and water resistant — you should own this bag for a long time

This bag packs light (4.1 pounds) for how warm it is

Features a no snag zipper and full length zipper draft tube for trapping heat

Two interior pockets

Awesome value buy — the price is excellent on this unit

Cons:

Putting this sleeping bag back into its stuff sack takes a little practice

8. RevalCamp Ultralight Sleeping Bag

RevalCamp

Here’s the perfect sleeping bag for the minimalist backpacker who has no need for cold weather gear. This super straightforward unit is not made of much, but you’re going to need something to sleep in (or under) even for warm weather camping. RavelCamp has built this sleeping bag to be able to unzip all the way in order to be used normally or as a blanket. It’s the perfect unit to take on those summer backpacking trips where there’s just no need for a heavier, more expensive alternative. The polyester fiber filling will keep you warm likely no lower than 40 degrees F. Given the price, this sleeping bag likely won’t defend against wetness well, but it should dry quickly enough if things get wet inside your tent. The zippers are also certainly not of the same quality as the other sleeping bags here, so this unit might snag up on you a bit before you’re practiced operating them. Once again, this is for camping in pleasant conditions and shouldn’t be used for more intense backpacking treks that you might encounter severe weather or temperatures. For spring, summer or fall camping however, this sleeping bag will serve you wonderfully as long as you don’t push its limits. Your comfort will have to come from your sleeping pad with this one because it’s essentially just a lightweight (two pounds) shell. This is an acceptable size sleeping bag for men, women and children up to about six feet one inch in height. There’s seven different color optiona available, so you can find the one that’s right for you or whoever you’re shopping for. Simple, super packable and CHEAP — this is an awesome buy from RevalCamp if you expect fair weather!

Price: $17.80 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

Pros:

Super affordable backpacking option if temperature isn’t a factor for you

Only two pounds — this sleeping bag is exceptionally lightweight and packable

You can unzip this unit all the way if you want to open it all the way up and use it as a blanket

Seven available color options

Traditional, rectangle shape gives you plenty of space to move around

Cons:

If you’re much taller than six feet, this unit might be a bit short for you depending on how you sleep

Given the cost, the zippers are definitely not the best quality so be mindful not to be too hard on them

This sleeping bag is not going to keep you warm in temperatures below 40 degrees F

9. Kelty Cosmic 20 Degree Sleeping Bag

Kelty

Here’s a top of the line backpacking bag from Kelty. The Cosmic is perhaps my favorite on this list for its ease of compression, water resistance and inherent design. This unit is rated down to 20 degree F, but Kelty also offers the Cosmic as a zero degree bag as well as a 40 degree bag depending on what kind of camping you’re in for. If you plan on backpacking through some really chilly temps then you’ll no doubt appreciate the insulation of the zero degree unit, but if you’re hiking in warmer temperatures then trim some weight with the Cosmic 40. All three models of this sleeping bag are super compressible and pack nicely, but the Cosmic 20 listed here is a great three season option that offers a righteous balance between packability and serious warmth.

The Cosmic 20 stuffs down to about eight by fourteen inches and weighs an impressively light weight at two and a half pounds. The Key to Kelty’s formula for such a compressible sleeping bag is all in the insulation. This unit features 550 fill DriDown — it’s treated to create a hydrophobic finish on each down plume that keeps you drier longer and will also dry faster than untreated down. If you frequently deal with wetness on the trail than this is absolutely a sleeping bag to consider. The thermal comfort hood and full draft collar paired with the natural fit foot box really add to this bag’s warmth stats. The hood is designed really effectively for full coverage when you need it and the material feels really pleasant against your face while sleeping. The draft collar is a pivotal feature during those colder nights that will keep your precious heat from escaping the bag. The foot box provides some added insulation to your toes but also retains plenty of space for your feet. For a sleeping bag with so many incorporated features the Cosmic still packs great. You’ll need to buy a compression sack from Kelty separately, but you’ll be delighted with how easy this unit packs down and loads up. This one is a long time favorite among hikers — there’s a ton of outdoorsmen reviews that swear by the Kelty Cosmic and have been buying this same model for years due to its superior design. It’s certainly a bit more expensive than a lot of the other 20 degree bags, but you get what you pay for with this one.

Price: $87.39 – $239.95 (up to 21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

The collar, hood and vaulted foot box make for a very warm bag

Designed to still insulate effectively in wetness — a SERIOUSLY awesome feature

Highly compressible and very lightweight — this is an excellent winter backpacking bag

Rolls up and packs easy

Cons:

Because of how compressible the down material is, you’re going to want to pair this bag with a sleeping pad if it’s really cold out to ensure you stay insulated

Must buy a stuff sack separately

10. Marmot Never Winter Sleeping Bag

Here’s a top quality sleeping bag from Marmot that you’ll be really impressed with. The Never Winter Sleeping Bag is a 650 fill power duck down unit that employs ‘Down Defender’ to enhance water resistance when things get wet. This is a highly capable back country sleeping bag that will be your best friend when enduring the not so nice elements. This bag is specially built to resist water and dry fast so it’s got you covered on those longer back country treks where you can’t afford to stay wet after unfortunate weather events. This is a summer sleeping bag and not deigned for cold weather use, but between the duck down, multi baffle hood and heater pocket in the footbox this unit is rated down to 30 degrees F. There’s customer reviews for the Never Winter that insist you don’t want to be out in temps much lower than 45 — 50 degrees F, but it’s nice knowing you won’t be chilled to death if temps hit freezing.

The cost of this unit is not cheap, but it’s a product from Marmot so that’s to be expected. The craftsmenship here is exceptional so you can plan on owning this one for years and years of backpacking. This is an investment that you will own for many seasons, and it will likely set the bar for all the sleeping bags you will purchase in the future. Features like an anatomically designed footbox, full length locking YKK zippers, anti snag sliders and the multi-baffle hood are what make this sleeping bag a winner. An internal stash pocket, insulated draft tube, hang loops and included stash and stuff sacks add up to quite a bit of valuable features. The 30d nylon ripstop material can take a lot of abuse, and the down material is once again built to be super compressible and weather resistant. Marmot has really covered all the bases on this one, there’s nothing lacking here as far as warmer weather sleeping bags go. The Never Winter is built incredibly lightweight at just one pound and thirteen ounces and packs down to just five and a half liters. For space savers who don’t need a sleeping bag for the extreme cold but still want something top quality — this is it. Definitely an excellent choice for the serious backpacker.

Price: $212.46

Pros:

Built to withstand the wetness and dry quickly — the materials employed here will be your best friend during challenging weather

Awesome array of well though out features that make this unit truly top quality

This is a summer sleeping bag but there’s several features that make it suitable (not necessarily comfortable) for temperatures down to about 30 degrees F

Exceptionally lightweight at just one pound thirteen ounces and packs down to about five liters

Cons:

This is an expensive unit — but the quality is top notch

It’s a high price tag for a sleeping bag that’s only rated comfortable down to around 45 degrees F

