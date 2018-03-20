Top 10 Best Ultra Comfy Camping Chairs For Festivals

So you’ve been poking around the internet, trying to find the perfect equipment for your campsite. After a long day of hitting up your festival, it’s important you feel safe and comfortable back at your tent.

An often-forgotten, yet much-needed item is camping chairs. You could definitely sit on the ground, but if it rains at all, you’re left SOL. Therefore, having a camping chair or two, is to your advantage.

Keep in mind, many of these camping chairs do not come with a table, so either borrow one from a friend or neighbor, or snag one here.

This list is split into two sections: Single camping chairs, and dual camping chairs. In addition, each section is arranged from lowest-price to highest-price, so you’re sure to find something within your budget.

Even if you are heading to your festival by yourself, you may want to consider purchasing a second chair. Having a place to sit for your new festival friend is always a kind gesture.

Cue the trumpets…dun dun dunnnnn. Here are the best camping chairs, to ensure you have an incredible time at your festival.

Single Camping Chairs

If you’re attending a festival alone, you may only need to bring a single chair. After all, chilling at your campsite includes you, yourself, and more you. There are a number of chair types, to suit all of your sitting needs.

1. TravelChair Slacker Chair Folding Tripod

As far as camping chairs go, there can be a lot of unnecessary bells and whistles. If you’re a no-nonsense type of festival goer, you may want to consider this TravelChair Slacker Chair Folding Tripod.

This baby is tough as nails, as it’s reinforced throughout, and is made with 600D Rip Stop Poly–a very heavy duty material. While it supports up-to-275-pounds, it only weighs 2.2 pounds. And when closed, it’s the size of a rolled up newspaper. Choose from red, black, blue, and green. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better camping chair for under $20.

Price: $19.95

Pros:

Supports up-to-275-pounds

Reinforced throughout, and made with heavy-duty material

Very compact and lightweight

Fantastic price

Cons:

Backless, so you must have great posture

2. Kijaro Dual Lock Portable Camping Chair

One of the unfortunate characteristics of many camping chairs, is how much they sag. After a few uses, your knees feel like they’re much higher than your hips. Mitigate this issue with a locking camping chair, like the Kijaro Dual Lock Portable Camping Chair.

It’s no-sagging qualities, are thanks to a durable diamond ripstop polyester. Mesh covers the seat back. On each arm, sits a drink holder. The sides of the chair feature a zip organizing bag. And the whole chair comes with a carrying bag, for ease of travel. It comes in a variety of fun, bright colors, to spruce up your campsite. Holding up-to-300-pounds, this durable camping chair is a great choice for just about everyone.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Holds up-to-300-pounds

Doesn’t sag, like many other camping chairs

Has two drink holders and two zip pockets

Fabulous price

Cons:

There’s no head rest

3. WEKAPO Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa

One of the most popular camping chairs at a festival is less of a chair, and more of a couch. A COUCH?! Yep! There are a number of companies that produce inflatable sofas, but one of the best is WEKAPO.

You can use this awesome camping chair at your tent site, or inside the festival itself. No pump is required. Simply hold the material open, and move to fill with air. Close the flap before stopping, and you’ve got a comfortable chair in no time. Unfilled, it’s entirely flat, and small enough to fit in your festival backpack. Thanks to anti-deflation technology, you won’t end up on the ground. And if you’re not feeling this royal purple, there are plenty of other colors to choose from. As far as unique camping chairs go, you’ve found the king.

Price: $31.98

Pros:

Comes in a wide variety of colors

Perfect as a campsite chair, and an in-festival chair

No pump required – use movement to fill with air

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Not great for multiple people

4. KingCamp Moon Saucer Camping Chair

80s and 90s festival goers, you may now rejoice. You might remember papasan chairs from your childhood. They’re essentially a half sphere, which sits on a sturdy base. The KingCamp Moon Saucer Camping Chair brings that childhood furniture to a campsite.

This camping chair measures 33-inches x 28-inches x 32-inches. Made with a moisture-wicking, comfortable material, so you won’t end up with swamp back. Built for people up-to-300-pounds, thanks to a sturdy steel frame construction. It also comes with a drink holder, for your ultimate convenience. Choose from blue, red, and green. Your papasan camping chair awaits you.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Very sturdy – holds up-to-300-pounds

Made with moisture-wicking material

Comes in a variety of colors – red, blue, green

Cons:

May be a bit short if you’re very tall

5. Timber Ridge Aluminum Portable Director’s Folding Chair

While many camping chairs feature the convenience of cupholders, that’s about the only convenience they can boast about. Adding a little side table to a camping chair is like a godsend. No more awkwardly leaning towards a table, with the Timber Ridge Aluminum Portable Director’s Folding Chair.

As the name would suggest, this camping chair is shaped exactly like a director’s chair. The seat material is a durable polyester, while the frame is made of a strong aluminum, which holds up-to-300-pounds. Padded armrests make it comfortable to lounge, while a small side table allows you to keep a snack and a drink nearby. And if you end up busting this camping chair in the first year, send it back with the manufacturer’s warranty. You’ll be styling back at your campsite, with this bad boy.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Has a side table for convenience

Holds up-to-300-pounds

Armrests are padded for extra comfort

Made with strong metal and durable polyester material

Cons:

Doesn’t support lower back very well – stay away if you have back problems

Multiple Camping Chairs

Perhaps you’re heading to a festival with friends or your significant other. Or, you’re a very sociable person who makes new friends wherever you go. Whatever the case, it’s always a great choice to have multiple camping chairs on-hand–nobody wants to sit on the ground.

6. Coleman Quattro Lax Double Quad Chair

While it’s not a hard and fast rule when purchasing multiple camping chairs, most models will have separate chairs. If you’re feeling extra cozy, it can be hard to cuddle. But, there are a few awesome “love seat” type of camping chairs that allow you to snuggle up, like the Coleman Quattro Lax Double Quad Chair.

Perfect for two people, this baby is made with a strong, steel frame. Coleman’s an extremely well-known name in the outdoors industry, so it comes as no surprise their camping chairs are some of the best. There are two drink holders, so nobody’s left holding a beverage. And seat pockets allow you to store small items like your phone or ID. Snuggle up with your new festie bestie, or lounge on your own–the choice is yours.

Price: $38.95 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Features two drink holders and two seat pockets

Holds up-to-325-pounds

Made of a durable, steel frame

Produced by Coleman – well-known outdoors company

Cons:

Armrests may slide down

7. Sportneer Portable Lightweight Folding Chair

If you’re big into camping outside of festivals, you may want to consider camping chairs that are extra easy to bring on a trip. Lightweight and compact are always awesome qualities in camping equipment, and the Sportneer Portable Lightweight Folding Chair is no exception.

Weighing an incredible two-pounds, thanks to high-quality aluminum and a shock-cord pole structure, there are few lighter camping chairs on the market. They come with a carrying bag, for easy on-the-go activities. And with a weight capacity of up-to-350 pounds, most festival goers can enjoy these comfortable seats. Plus, you can purchase the matching camping table, if you’re interested.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Super lightweight material

Comes with a carrying bag, for ease of travel

Has a 350-pound weight capacity

Option to purchase matching table

Cons:

Not ideal for those with lower-back problems

8. Aluminum Lightweight Folding Camp Table With Stools

At the beginning of this top 10 list, I mentioned that most camping chairs don’t come with a camping table. And that’s definitely true for the most part. But you can skip the hassle of finding a matching camping table and chairs set, with the Aluminum Lightweight Folding Camp Table With Stools.

The table itself measures 31.4-inches long x 23.6-inches wide x 27.5-inches high. Made entirely of aluminum, the chairs measure 11-inches long x 10-inches wide x 15.7-inches high. In total, the set weighs 12.7-pounds, and the stools and legs unsnap, for easier travel. Each stool holds up-to-240-pounds. Choose from two chairs or four chairs, to fit your festival camping needs.

Price: $62.16 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with a table and choice of two or four chairs

Weighs less-than-15-pounds total

Made of aluminum

Cons:

Chairs hold up-to-240-pounds

Any spilled liquid must be immediately cleaned, or set may rust

9. PORTAL Mesh Back Chairs

If you’re just looking for some good, ol’-fashioned camping chairs, no fancy bells and whistles, then I’ve got the model for you. The PORTAL Mesh Back Chairs are perfect for no-nonsense festival camping.

Made of a polyester material, when open they measure 23.6-inches long x 18.5-inches wide x 36.6-inches high. Unlike many camping chairs that cause sweaty backs, these babies have a honeycomb mesh back, for extra ventilation. A smooth, padded seat keeps your bum happy at all times, and removable padding on the arms, allows you to adjust your level of comfort. Simply pop these camping chairs into the provided carrying bag, and your campsite will be clean in no-time.

Price: $75

Pros:

Have mesh material on back, to prevent sweatiness

Has padding in seat, and arm rests – armrest padding is removable

Swivel cupholders grace each chair

Holds up-to-300-pounds

Cons:

May be heavier than other camping chairs

10. Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chairs

As far as camping chairs go, most are a relatively bland, boring color. But sometimes you just want an eye-popping, bright set of chairs, like the Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chairs.

With a name like Tommy Bahama, you expect nothing but the highest quality–and these babies don’t disappoint. Made with 600-denier polyester fabric for extra durability, they have a weight capacity of 300-pounds. On each arm sits an insulated beverage pouch, and a towel holder. Adjust these babies into any one-of-five positions, for maximum comfort. You’ll have the most stylin’ camping chairs around.

Price: $99.98

Pros:

Has a fun, bright design

Made of heavy-duty material, for a 300-pound weight capacity

Allows you to adjust to one-of-five searing positions

Made by a well-known company, Tommy Bahama

Cons:

Not ideal for those who struggle getting out of low seats

