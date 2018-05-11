5 Best Fishing Shoes for Wet Wading: The Ultimate List

“Wet wading” is totally underrated. Why spend the time gearing up with full chest waders or even hip boots if the water temperature and weather where you’re fishing is pleasant? Tough, reliable wading shoes are a great alternative to more expensive and intensive wading systems and really simplify fishing in a ton of scenarios.

When the sun is out and you’re going fishing it’s pretty liberating just throwing on a bathing suit and your favorite pair of wading sandals, neoprene booties or sneakers. It’s a super quick way to get on the water and in a lot of contexts it’s more comfortable than using a dry wading system. When temperatures are hot, it’s also of course quite nice to get wet while wade fishing. Freedom of motion, the bulk you carry on your person and the weight of your feet are all improved upon while wet wading as opposed to using traditional waders. All you need is a lightweight fishing pack and you’re fully geared up and ready to rock!

Of course not every fishing setting or scenario allows for wading shoes, but the ones that do are well worth being prepared for. Hiking longer distances in particular is far easier while wearing shorts and sneakers than chest waders and boots — if you like to cover ground when the sun is shining then this list is for you. Whether you fish stony streams or creeks, sandy shorelines or muddy-bottomed ponds we’ve tracked down the best choices for wet wading.

We’ve chosen five of the best options from the different styles of wading footwear available on the market. A pair of neoprene booties, various style sandals and some wading “sneakers” have been selected as the best quality and value representatives from each wading style. Consider the terrain you’ll be walking over while reading through our list and also the level of durability you’ll need. Some of our options are best paired with neoprene socks, while others are good to go bare foot. Make sure to look into some of the other units mentioned in each section — they might not have won our top pick in their category of wading footwear but are still great products that may be perfect for you! Wet feet and tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!

1. Best Neoprene Wading Booties: Hodgman Neoprene Wade Shoe

Neoprene booties or wading shoes are a great option for those anglers who want to fully enclose their feet. If you’re going to be stepping through some sloppy muck or mud than you want to avoid wading foot wear that is designed with the sole separate from the body of the shoe (aka sandals). Neoprene wading booties and sneaker style wading foot wear will perform better in the muck because the soles stay secure to your feet and won’t generate the same suction when you step as sandals do. Neoprene is also an excellent insulator so wading wear of this style will definitely keep your toes warmer. If you’re wet wading then water temperature likely isn’t a problem but during those long days in the stream your extremities can get a bit chilly at the end of the day.

This 3.5mm pair of neoprene wade shoes are simple but superior to the competition. Hodgman has built these booties with tough rubber outsoles so they protect from anything pointy while wading. Stony streams, ponds and lakes full of twigs and coastline with sharp sea shells are no problem with these bad boys — you can focus on the fishing and know your feet are safe. One advantageous feature of this style of wading foot wear is how well this type of bootie keeps out small rocks and gravel. If you’re stream fishing where there’s a lot of loose stone it can be a major pain in the ass to take off your shoes/boots every ten minutes to clear them of gravel. These booties have a tight fit with zippered closure that’s furthermore above the ankle so there’s no need to ever clear them of debris

These can be worn barefoot, or with a pair of thin neoprene socks if preferred. Depending on your feet and how you walk you might find that these booties give your ankles some chafe — a pair of thin neoprene socks will solve this issue. Consider buying a size up if you’re going to pair them with socks so there’s room for them!. Most customer reviews insist these boots are comfortable barefoot, and you can always try wearing a regular sock if chaffing is an issue with your foot type. It’s more of a comfort factor than anything, the wade shoes are adequately warm on their own.

For $50 this is a pretty excellent value product. These are built tough and the soles have good traction so you can repurpose them for all sorts of other tasks. Boating, jetty fishing, woodland hikes or even yard work are all good matches with these booties. Some tough wading booties with an array of other applications at a reasonable cost — Hodgman is a killer choice for this category of wading foot wear.

Some other neoprene bootie options we found to be good value include the similarly priced Aransas II Surf and Sand Shoe from Frogg Toggs and the Neoprene Flat Wading Shoe from Duck & Fish. The booties by Duck and Fish are 5mm as opposed to 3.5mm and employ a side zip, but they come a bit cheaper than Hodgman’s equivalent. The pair from Froggs Toggs have a sportier sole that might be preferred for longer hikes as opposed to the simple rubber base by Hodgman. Run the numbers and decide what’s best for you.

Price: $49.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Highly affordable

Can be comfortably worn without neoprene socks for most foot types

Design eliminates gravel and sand entering the bootie and is also great for wading through muck and mud without creating suction and getting stuck

Tough rubber soles effectively protect against sharp or pointy objects on the bottom like sea shells, rocks and twigs

Zippers are built durably and endure less strain on the front vs. the side of the bootie

Cons:

The 3.5mm neoprene side walls could be susceptible to puncture.abrasion damage during longer hikes (out of the water) if you’re trekking through briers and jagged stone

You’re likely not going to want to wear these booties out in public unlike some of our other options that are totally hip in and out of the water

2. Best Hiking Sandals for Wading: KEEN Men’s Newport H2 Sandal

Here’s a unique approach to wading foot wear from renowned outdoor outfitter, KEEN. An industry leader in hiking boots, KEEN is a trusted and beloved brand by outdoorsmen and women everywhere. The Newport H2 Sandal is a sort of hiking boot/sandal hybrid that combines the best features of both. Intense trekking is no problem with these sandals, and they’re just as capable as fishing footwear. Offered in both men’s and women’s sizing, the Newport H2s are an advanced approach to wet wading.

The Newports are built to endure heavy abuse. KEEN builds their footwear knowing you’re going to beat the hell out of it — it takes many seasons to wear out their craftsmenship. These sandals are no exception, the polyester webbing of body and rubber outsoles make the Newports tough as nails. KEEN has built the toe with their signature style to eliminate painful stubs and the polyester body is also more attached to the sole than the design of most sandals. It’s an open bodied sandal, but the webbing of the strapping and heel has a lot of contact and connection with the sole. This means less suction when stepping through mud. Being a sandal, these will be tougher to pull out of the muck than neoprene booties or wading sneakers, but they’re designed to minimize this issue. When the weather is hot it’s nice to have the breathability of a sandal and KEEN has found a way to effectively wear this style footwear over any terrain.

The razor sipped outsole paired with 3mm built in lugs gives these sandals some awesome traction. Once again, these are essentially high quality hiking boots that are suitable for wading. Your toes are also snug within the toe cap rather than being exposed which enhances the fit for actively hiking/fishing. The bungee system for securing the Newports is both super fast and simple. These sandals come on and off in a flash and adjustment is as simple as the push-button on the bungee. These are designed to be worn barefoot so no need for neoprene socks unless you prefer to have a full seal over your feet. Some anglers may want want full coverage depending on the wading environment (neoprene booties or wading sneakers might be a better option in this case). The manufacturer recommends buying a half size larger than usual shoe size for an optimum (bare foot) fit.

Because of the platform height of the sole and the design of the strap webbing, rocks and gravel entering the sandals when properly secured is barely a problem. If you find that your taking on a lot of debris through the open heel of the sandals they loosen and eject whatever’s gotten underfoot easily. The Newports are perhaps the most versatile option on this list and essentially up for anything, but none the less be mindful about what style wading shoe is ideal for your personal fishing conditions.

The breathability and comfort of a sandal, support and toe protection of a hiking boot and stone gripping sole characteristic of wading foot wear — the Newport H2s are a seriously bad ass wet wading option. If you need something that’s trail ready, compatible with a wide variety of wading environments and built to last then these KEENs are right up your ally.

Another crowd favorite that’s very comparably designed (and priced) to the Newports are the Merrell Men’s All Out Blaze Sieve Water Shoes. It’s a super similar design with more of a closed heel than the Newports for those fishermen who have a preference to Merrell over KEEN. The Blaze Sieve Convertible Water Sandals also by Merrell are another solid option that employ an open toe design and a Vibram tc5+ outsole for righteous traction. One more option worth mentioning is Columbia’s Supervent II Water Shoe. All great choices for this realm of wading foot wear!

Price: $59.99 – $202.13

Pros:

Awesome hiking footwear for long and/or more intense treks out to the fishing hole — they’re KEENs!

Lacing system is super simple and provides a secure fit

Polyester webbing and sole material is built super tough — you’ll own these for years of hiking and fishing

21 different color options to choose from

Women’s sizing available

Cons:

These are definitely on the pricey side of wading foot wear — you could buy a pair of waders for this cost but considering the Newport H2s are a long lasting hiking sandal built by KEEN this is still a great value buy

Although better than most sandals, you may have some difficulty pulling these out of deep muck or mud

3. Best Casual Sandals for Wading: Chaco Men’s Zcloud Sport Sandal

Me and my Zcloud Sandals have been through a lot of fishing and hiking together. Chaco sent me out a pair to sample in the fall and I’ve since beat the hell out of them around the globe from the rocky streams of Patagonia to the sandy beaches of southern Spain. They’re versatile, casual sandals that can be worn in any context that are particularly awesome for wet wading. Chaco also offers this model in women’s sizing.

I knew right away that the Zclouds were not your average sandals upon trying them on. The arch support and quality of the soles overall put these sharp looking sandals in a whole other league. The fit provided by the durable polyester strapping furthermore seats your feet nice and snug. Walking many miles in these sandals is no problem — just make sure you take the time to properly adjust them when you take them out of the box (directions included). Sometimes I choose to loosen mine up while walking on flatter ground and they behave like flip flops — it can be nice after hours of wearing them tight to your feet in the river current.

The rubber outsoles are pretty dam righteous when it comes to navigating stony stream beds in particular. While fly fishing in Patagonia i walked in and out of the stream without breaking my stride while my buddies wearing regular sandals complained about rocks hurting the arch of their feet through their footwear. The soles are designed quite thick to really put some material between you and the ground. Wet stone and slick surfaces are also handled very nicely by the the non-marking ChacoGrip rubber outsole and 3.5mm deep lugs.

I almost never had to deal with small stones or gravel accumulating under my feet, but by simply loosening the straps for a moment or even just arching my feet (in the river current) I could easily clear out my sandals. Walking in deep muck or mud can be a bit challenging in the Zclouds. Because they are both open toed and heeled and leave your foot mostly exposed, a lot of suction is created between your foot and the sole while pulling your feet free. I’ve moved through mud in these just fine (you don’t have to take them off) but I wouldn’t purchase them if muck is a norm where you’ll be fishing.

My only real complaint with the Zclouds is that while fly fishing sometimes my line gets snagged on the adjustment clip. It can be super frustrating when you have a big cast going and it happens to me somewhat consistently when my right foot is out of the water. It can be corrected by mindfully changing your casting stance, but it’s annoying when you’re trying to focus on your cast, not your feet. When the sandals are submerged it’s not an issue, but it’s still something to note for all you fly fisherman considering the right wading foot wear.

All in all these are excellent sandals for both wet wading and regular use. I’ve worn mine countless miles across South America and Europe and they’ve honestly seen more casual wear than fishing (beware the classic Chaco tan lines!) They furthermore pack really tight at the base of a backpack and are the perfect solution for the adventure angler who doesn’t have the space to pack full on waders. If the temperature is warm where you’re traveling to fish then save big time on pack space and just bring a pair of sandals like the Zclouds for wet wading.

Alternative options to the Zclouds in this same wading style include the Universal Sandal by Teva. It’s a budget option that won’t provide the same arch support or traction as a pair of Chacos, but is still a great choice for an easy pair of “grab and go” wading foot wear. The Z-Trail Lightweight Sandal by Xero Shoes are another comparable option that sacrifice traction and arch support for lower cost and an ultralight option.

Price: $59.99 – $125.99

Pros:

These are some sharp looking sandals you’ll end up wearing to the beach, to the bar and around town

Provide an awesome snug fit with a real posture enhancing sole that feels great on long walks — these are NOT your average sandals

Adjustment is simple — tighten/loosen these up in a jiff when you’re traversing loose gravel and want to keep sand/stones out of your soles

Pack tight in a backpack or duffle if you want to bring these sandals on a trip!

Nine different color options to choose from

Women’s sizing available

Cons:

A bit on the expensive side, but these are sandals you’ll do far more than just fish in

When standing on dry land, line has a tendency to snag the adjustment clip if fly fishing

Walking in sloppy muck or mud will create a lot of suction in these sandals and put a lot of strain on the strapping

4. Best Wading Sneakers: ALEADER Men’s Quick Drying Aqua Water Shoes

Wading or water sneakers are a different approach to wet wading that might be just your style. A nice pair of wading sneakers is essentially no different than a regular pair other than the materials used to make them water shoes. The fit and feel is therefore very sporty as opposed to feeling like a sandal or a traditional wading boot. If a typical day of fishing for you involves a long hike and you want to bring just one pair of footwear that keeps you light on your feet and can be submerged while wading, this style option is worth investigating.

Wearing sneakers while fishing on the river or at the lake might seem a bit ridiculous at first, but this is one of those cases where simple is better. I have a fly fisherman friend in southern Colorado who swears by his cheapo Walmart sneakers for use as wading boots. He insists that although he goes through a pair per season there’s no reason to spend upwards of $100 on a pair of boots for his breathable waders. His traction was not any worse than the rest of us while wading the sometimes very slippery freestone streams in the area and it really made me scratch my head. When it was time to hike home (sometimes for hours) at the end of the day his sneakers were far lighter to trek back to the car in than our clunky boots. Upon further thought, I realized sneakers as wading boots (wet or paired with chest waders) is actually quite brilliant. These sneakers from ALEADER are a better version of what my fishing buddy was wearing that are actually designed for use hiking and wading.

The breathable air mesh fabric of these sneakers keeps them super breathable and lightweight while out of the water. These sneakers are similar in concept to neoprene booties because of the full coverage they provide, but the material used will keep your feet much cooler in hot weather. A ComforDry sockliner even provides some cushioning in the sole and promotes a drier and therefore healthier shoe environment between uses. It’s a real sneaker meant for wading — not a wading shoe that struggles to keep up on the trail.

The rubber water-drain outsoles provide some great traction in slippery conditions and the Solyte midsole is desgned to give you some nice bounce back while hiking. You can keep moving all day in these comfortably and without them gaining any water weight. These should perform well in the mud compared to sandal style wading footwear because the soles are secured to the shoe body but they’re fairly low cut so be mindful pulling your feet out of muck over ankle height. There’s holes in the soles for draining water that may be large enough to allow some debris into the shoe. If you fish streams or creeks with fine gravel bottoms then this feature might work against you but there’s almost zero customer complaints about the soles on this model.

Some Customer reviews insist buying a half size small for the proper fit. If you’re going to pair these sneakers with 1mm neoprene socks than buying true to size or a half size up is probably a good bet. If you want to try pairing these with your chest waders then try buying a full size larger than your true size to account for the neoprene booties. We think you’ll be impressed with their performance whatever the context.

You gotta love the versatility of a wading sneaker. If you like the idea of this style wading shoe and want to check out some other models, make sure to look at this ultralight pair from Putu as well as these quick drying sneakers from Keesky. ALEADER also makes a slip on version of this model if you dig this pair but could do without the laces.

Price: $26.99 – $34.99

Pros:

Super affordable

Incredibly lightweight sneaker that drains quick and doesn’t hold a lot of water in the fabric when on land. Great for when you want to be light on your feet but still require the protection of closed foot wear

The water drain outsole is well rated for slippry conditions — these are stream ready sneakers

Are low profile enough to be worn as regular sneakers and also built well enough to be used with chest waders

15 color options to choose from

Cons:

The ankle height and closed shoe design may allow sand and fine gravel to enter the sneaker depending on where you’re wading

The soles could become plugged up with stones if where you’re fishing has a lot of gravel in the stream bed

5. Best Lightweight Wading Boots: SoftScience Men’s Terrafin Boat Shoe

Here’s a slightly heavier duty version of a wading sneaker that’s meant for some more strenuous trekking. This style of wading footwear could be described as a wading sneaker/boot hybrid that has the build of a more robust boot yet maintains a lightweight profile. If you like the idea of a comfortable, supportive shoe for hiking that’s a bit tougher than the previous model listed, this could be what you’re looking for. The price is certainly a bit higher with this style wading shoe, but the idea is that it’s built to last.

These sharp looking boots from SoftScience can be worn with your chest waders or on their own wet wading. I think it’s worth buying a size up so you can utilize them for both styles of fishing. If you pair them with neoprene socks then they’ll fit great for wet wading and therefore be sized properly for both contexts.

The advantages of this style wading footwear are covered in the last section. Sneakers/boots like this are lightweight, good in the mud and totally suitable for trekking. These boots are certainly built tougher than the water sneakers already listed and only a bit heavier to walk in.

They’re a synthetic/fabric combination and have a generously thick sole for navigating stony terrain. Customer reviews claim there’s good cushioning for those longer walks and nice bounce back with each step. I love how the uppers on these boots extend above the ankle for some enhanced support. If you’re a stream fishermen who traverses high water with moderate to strong current, you’ll be wise to wear wading footwear with ankle support. Half the point of wet wading is the minimalist approach to angling, but depending on where you’re fishing you might need a heavier duty boot like this. At the end of the day, this option from SoftScience still feels more like a sneaker than a traditional wading boot — it just gives you the option to utilize it as either one!

There’s not really any other comparable wading footwear options in this style. SoftScience makes one of the only wading sneaker/boot hybrids worth buying! In a world of solely sneakers or boots, this is a happy medium!

Price: $59.95 – $99.95

Pros:

Unique wading sneaker/boot hybrid that’s suitable for both wet wading and for use with waders (buy a size big and use them for both)

High ankle keeps debris out and provides some extra support

Our top pick for use trudging through mud due to the closed shoe design and high ankle

Supportive benefits of a boot paired with the lightweight sportiness of a water sneaker

Cons:

A good bit more expensive than most other water sneakers — you’ll have to decide if you want a wading boot/sneaker hybrid or one of each

Come in whole sizes only

