10 Most Comfortable Folding Chairs for Camp Outs 2018

Camp outs require some good seating. When you’re roasting weenies, playing games, or just relaxing by the fire after a long day on the trail, its essential to have a comfortable camp chair to kick back in. Sure, you can always pull up a stump or find seating on the ground, but nothing beats owning a nice camping chair at the end of the day. Every lover of the outdoors needs a comfortable throne for the campground.

We’ve tracked down 10 of the most comfortable and best value camping chairs on the market so you can really lounge out at the campsite this season. Say goodbye to that sore bottom and back and hello to afternoon naps, late night card games and ultimately fighting among your camp buddies for your seat.

1. Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Oversize Lounge Chair

It’s tough to beat a full recliner when seated next to the camp fire — this unit from Timber Ridge is for really kicking back. This adjustable foam padded seat can recline all the way back to get a view of the stars or can be set in an upright position. It’s got awesome versatility in the sense that it’s great for both regular seating and full blown lounging.

The steel tube frame and polyester fabric construction of this seat have a weight capacity of 350 pounds. The length of this recliner is furthermore an impressive 72 inches so there’s plenty of space for larger sized campers. The recliner can be adjusted to any height for full customization, it’s not a click or ratchet system that has pre-set positions. A cup holder is of course built into the design and there’s even a removable padded pillow for use as a headrest and lumbar support. Customer reviews also insist that the fabric of this folding chair dries out super quick in the event of a heavy rain — definite bonus points for that detail!

For a seat this advanced and versatile, a price tag around $100 is quite reasonable. It’s a fairly attractive seat for use at home as well and would work great as regular patio furniture. Timber Ridge even includes a one year manufacturer’s warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence.

Price: $120 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Huge seating space and a 350 pound weight limit

Fully adjustable recliner — lay all the way back for an afternoon snooze or sit upright when it’s time for dinner

Foam padded seat and backrest as well as a built in headrest/lumbar support

Comes with a one year manufacturer’s warranty

No assembly required

Wooden arm rests are a nice aesthetic touch

Cons:

A bit cumbersome when folded up for storage or transport because the size of the backrest. This unit does however fold nice and flat

2. Nemo Luxury Stargaze Recliner

Here’s a really neat innovation in camp seating from Nemo. The Stargaze Recliner is a seriously righteous unit for those who like the idea of a spacious swinging seat. Like the recliner previously listed, the Stargaze Recliner allows you to be in a fully relaxed position or seated upright for meals and games.

Nemo sent me a sample of the Luxury Stargaze Recliner and I’ve been impressed with both its design and comfort level. It comes in a compact carry bag (23 by 7 inches) that is easily thrown over the shoulder and assembles in moments. The frame is all pre-connected with elastic cordage and simply snaps into place when you line up the supports. The seat portion of the Stargaze Recliner just attaches to the ends of the open frame and wha-lah — you’ve got a hammock chair ready for action (or more likely lack of action). The seat is very much built like an open harness — when you assemble the seat it almost feels like you’re going to clip and go bungee jumping or something. Point is, this is a solidly built camp chair that supports weight really effectively.

I’ve had friends of all sizes sit in my Stargaze Recliner and it’s a good fit for all. Smaller sized campers can even bring their legs up into the seat and swing which looks quite comfortable (I’m just a bit too big to sit this way at 5 feet 10 inches). You can fold the head rest back for better visibility when sitting upright or employ the headrest supports if you really want to lean back and take in the sky. I’ve found that propping my feet up a bit in front of me creates the perfect reline angle. It’s a great unit for napping and for regular seating, what else could you ask for in a camping chair?

Price: $219.95 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Durable frame (400 pound weight limit), strapping and fabrics used — this is a tough seat that should last you many seasons with the proper care

You can really recline and take in the clouds or night sky with this cozy hammock chair

Assembles in seconds and packs down very compact into the carry bag

Optional headrest support makes this chair perfect for both napping and sitting upright

Mesh cup holder works effectively and there’s also a smal gear pouch present perfect for your phone

Cons:

This is a lot to pay for a camping chair so don’t forget to consider all the other possible applications for this seat

Squeezing it back into the carry bag takes a little practice

Although the frame is quite strong and the harness seat is super durable, be careful not to damage this unit because repairing it will no doubt be a challenge due to its inherent design

3. ALPS Mountaineering Rendezvous Folding Camp Chair

Here’s a more classic looking camp chair that comes at a super reasonable cost. The Rendezvous Folding Camp Chair from ALPS Mountaineering is a crowd favorite for affordable comfort. It’s a simple, ‘what you see is what you get’ kind of unit, but beloved by outdoorsmen and women everywhere.

The powder coated steel frame and TechMesh fabric combine to create a super stable sitting platform. The inherent low riding design of this seat also add to it’s overall stability. If you’re not interested in low seating then you’ll want to look elsewhere, the Rendezvous is definitely closer to the ground than most camp chairs. It makes getting up and down a bit more challenging for campers with reduced mobility and also rules out joining the picnic table for dinner, but once seated next to the fire it puts you in a very relaxed stance great for kicking your legs out. It all depends what your style is — if you don’t mind getting up close and personal with the ground then you’ll love this seat.

The weight capacity of this seat is 300 pounds. It’s not the most powerful seat, but remember it’s built to also be lightweight and highly portable. Not all comfortable folding camp chairs can claim portability, so this definitely scores the Rendezvous some extra points. There’s even a few sharp looking colors to choose from to customize your look. Definitely one of the best affordable options out there from ALPS Mountaineering.

Price: $29.99 & Free Shipping (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Super affordable

300 pound weight limit

Lightweight for such a comfortable camp chair at under 7 pounds and folds up fairly compact

Three colors to choose from

Cons:

This camping chair sits low to the ground so it’s not great for pulling up to the picnic table or for campers with reduced mobility

4. Timber Ridge Folding Rocking Chair

How about a full blown rocking chair for the great outdoors? You gotta love the concept and design of this unit from Timber Ridge. No matter your age, if you’re smoking a pipe, telling scary stories or whittling a spoon this is the perfect old man chair for your campsite.

This is a folding chair, so it’s built to collapse at the end of your camp out for effective transport. The weight capacity is 300 pounds and the back rest extends an impressive 29 inches. This is a spacious unit that won’t cramp your style. The padding is well reviewed by campers for comfort and the rocker angle has been carefully considered for optimum relaxation. You won’t be able to use this chair as a rocker on soft sand or uneven ground, but the rocker design otherwise works quite well. I really like how the frame of this unit is constructed — just be sure to make sure all the screws are tight every now and then because of all the rocking you’re going to put this seat through!

Timber Ridge even incorporated a side storage bag that’s great for stashing some camp essentials. At 21 inches, the height of the seat is great for pulling up to a picnic table come dinner time. For around $100 this camping chair is no doubt a bit pricey, but it’s still a solid value considering what you’re getting!

Price: Starting at $90

Pros:

Effective rocking chair design that really works and will no doubt turn heads at the campground

No assembly required

Padded backrest is nice and tall and accommodates campers of all sizes

Height of this seat (21 inches) is fine for pulling up to the picnic table

One year manufacturer’s warranty

Cons:

Won’t work well on soft sand or uneven ground

Fairly expensive

You’ll have to check that the screws and bolts are tight every now and then due to the nature of how you use this chair

Do your best to keep this chair out of the elements — the metal frame will rust

5. Elevate Double Camping Hammock

This isn’t exactly a camping chair, but it’s certainly an awesome option for comfortable camp site lounging. We wanted to include this hammock here to really get you thinking about your campsite seating, not to mention it’s much more compact than any of the other foldable options listed here! Hammocks are an up and coming outdoor item, and for good reason. A quality camping hammock packs small, is easily set up and is a great option for both relaxing and full on sleeping. Make sure to see our list of the best camping hammocks for some other great options.

Elevate builds hammocks about as simple as it gets yet their product is also very mindfully built. The hammock body is made of 210T nylon parachute fabric and supports up to an impressive 500 pounds! This is technically a double hammock, so there’s room for two if you’re with a partner. There’s two steel carabiners, two tree straps and two 10 foot long knotted ropes included with this purchase — it’s everything you need for easy and effective set up. One of Elevate’s main selling points is the fact that their included strapping, adjustment ropes and carabiners are of a superior quality to most of the competition.

The full hammock set weighs just over one and a half pounds — now that’s light! When collapsed into the incorporated stuff sack this unit is furthermore exceptionally packable. It’s almost small enough to be held in the palm of your hand! It’s weight, size and 500 pound weight limit make it great for either relaxing or even as your main sleeping accommodation. Don’t forget you can easily sit upright in a hammock of this style by facing perpendicular rather than parallel and using the fabric as a backrest. Depending on what you have on hand for tree supports, you might even be able to set up this unit right next to your dining space for use at meal time! A standard but exceptionally built portable hammock that’s super packable and equipped with superior quality strapping and carabiners — definitely an awesome and affordable seating option for the camp site.

Price: $69.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

This is a double hammock that has an impressive 500 pound weight limit you and a partner can easily share this seat/lounge space

Includes nice quality tree friendly straps and steel carabiners

The hammock and all the included components weigh less than two pounds making this a highly portable choice

Great option for both upright sitting and sprawled out lounging

Cons:

Chances are you won’t be able to pull this unit up to the picnic table for games or dinner unless the trees in your camp site allow for it

6. Big Agnes Helinox Removable Rocker Chair

Here’s one more campsite rocker we wanted to turn you on to. The Helinox Removable Rocker from Big Agnes is a really neat approach to camp seating. It can either function as a normal luxury seat or be used as a rocking chair — pretty cool!

The DAC Helinox aluminum frame supports up to 320 pounds so this seat is plenty strong for most campers. The frame comes together in moments because it’s all held together by elastic shock cord so set up just takes seconds (similar to the Stargaze Recliner at #2). The Fabric is breathable and there’s furthermore some mesh built into the design to ensure you stay cool. Whether or not you use this camping chair as a rocker you’ll be impressed by the comfort this bad boy provides.

This seat collapses down to an impressive 23 by 10 by 5 inches and comes with a carry bag. The carry bag even modifies for use as a headrest once you have the seat assembled. This seat is very well rated for comfort and also won’t be squeaking and creaking all evening which is more important for your sanity than you might think. All in all, this is a highly versatile and portable unit that you’ll own for years of camping with the proper use.

Price: $179.99

Pros:

Assembly takes just seconds with the shock-cord frame design!

Can be used as a rocking chair or as a regular camp chair

Super lightweight at just over four pounds and packs down into a 23 by 10 by 5 inch carry bag

Mesh built into the seat ensures you can still catch a breeze on hot days

Carry bag can be turned into a padded headrest once you assemble the seat!

Cons:

This is an expensive camping chair — you’re paying for top of the line comfort in a highly portable package

Not really any built in arm rests

Rocking chair won’t work well on soft sand or uneven ground

7. Coleman Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler

We wanted to include this Coleman Quad Chair for its awesome value and it’s righteous incorporated cooler feature. The seat is pretty standard as far as collapsible camp chairs go, but the built in four can cooler makes this unit seriously comfortable considering the beers you can have right on hand.

This is a polyester seat, but there is some cushion here. It’s definitely a bit more luxurious than the fold out camp chairs you might be used to seeing. The frame is steel and supports 325 pounds and the seat is furthermore built oversized so this is a good fit for larger sized campers. There’s a carry bag include with this purchase and the total weight is under eight pounds so traveling with this seat is a breeze. Coleman is renowned for crafting reliable camping gear — this chair is exactly that.

A mesh cup holder and side pocket for easy gear access is another sweet built in feature included by Coleman. Considering the portability, affordability and drink-ability of this unit we’ve found it to be a great value worth adding to your camp site furniture.

Price: Starting at $17.95

Pros:

Built in four can cooler ensures you can stay seated and eliminates trips to the camp kitchen

Excellent value at around $20

Oversize dimensions and steel frame with 325 weight capacity makes this seat a good fit for most campers

Comes with a carry bag and is under eight pounds

Includes a gear pouch for personal items and a mesh cup holder

Cons:

Reviews claim getting this seat back into the carry bag is challenging

This is a durably built seat, but don’t expect it to last a lifetime if it’s going to see a lot of consistent use

Polyester material will become wet in a heavy rain

8. Browning Fireside Camp Chair

Browning is a respected name in the outdoor world that turns out makes some awesome camp furniture. The Fireside Camping chair is a compact foldable design that includes a shoulder carry bag for easy transport. This chair has been described by users a standard folding chair that sits more like a patio chair. This unit is crafted to be a long lasting camp seat that should be around for years with the proper care. The frame is a somewhat unique design that provides both good posture for upright sitting and also allows for some kicked back positions.

You can tell just by looking at this unit that the quality is good. The powder coated steel frame supports up to 300 pounds yet collapses with ease. The reinforced mesh built into the back of the seat allows for some air flow which is definitely appreciated on hot days. The seat is 27 inches wide and the back is 38 inches tall so there’s no shortage of space with this one — you can absolutely lounge out more than most fold out chairs allow. The front of the seat is about 18 inches tall so there’s enough height to pull up to a camp table for a card game or meal. At just over 11 pounds the Fireside remains fairly portable as well. The cost might seem a little high on this one considering the lack of features compared to some of the competition, but the price tag is derived from the quality of construction and materials used.

Another great folding camp chair from Browning you might want to check out is the Rimfire Chair. It’s another collapsible chair with a swiveling side table!

Price: Starting at $48.86 (up to 28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Folding chair that feels more like a patio chair

Powder coated steel frame supports up to 300 pounds

Mesh back provides good air flow and also dries out quickly in the event of a rain

Allows for both effective upright sitting and kicked back relaxed positions

Includes a shoulder carry bag and weighs in at about 11 pounds

Cons:

Fairly expensive camp chair considering its simple design

9. ALPS Mountaineering King Kong Chair

Here’s the Cadillac of collapsible camp chairs. The King Kong Chair from ALPS Mountaineering is another crowd favorite for comfort. This beast of a seat has a whopping 800 pound weight limit and is built oversize to accommodate for larger sized campers.

There’s a cup holder and side pocket built into each arm rest and an additional pocket located behind the backrest — other than that this is a fairly standard collapsible seat, it’s just built for bigger than average campers. The seat is about 18 inches tall so it’s at a good height for table side use. The powder coated steel frame and 600D polyester fabric used in the construction of this seat ensure it will last for years. A tough seat built to handle abuse, the King Kong Chair is a great choice of camp chair.

Price: Starting at $53.24 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Built for larger sized campers. This unit has an almost ridiculous 800 pound weight limit!

Steel frame and polyester fabrics used are top quality — this is a camp chair you should own for years

Built in side pockets and cup holders on each arm rest

Very affordable

Limited lifetime warranty

Cons:

Does not pack that well due to its cumbersome dimensions

10. KingCamp Oversize Sofa Chair

I really like this sofa chair from KingCamp. It almost looks like some sort of modern furniture installment. This is a great seat for getting cozy in and even allows you to tuck your legs up into it if you’re not too tall. KingCamp has built this unit with lots of cushioning so it’s truly a soft sitting enclosure to collapse into.

The weight limit on this one is 300 pounds and it also distributes weight quite effectively. The steel tube bracket system used for supporting this seat is nice and stable and should furthermore hold up to years of camping. The ripstop fabric is also built tough to be a long lasting product but make sure to keep this unit out of the rain — water could pool in the seat bottom because there’s nowhere for it to drain.

The height of this seat is about 14 inches. It’s at a really comfortable level for lounging and puts you at a great height for sitting by the fire. It may be a little short for use at the picnic table if you’re not a taller camper and some people with reduced mobility might struggle to get up and down from this seat. All in all, this feels like a piece of at-home furniture that’s a perfect affordable option for the camp ground.

Price: $79.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Very reasonably priced for the level of comfort

300 pound weight limit

Not too heavy of a unit at just 13 pounds

This is a well padded seat great for nesting into for a nap

Height is great for sitting by the fire and warming up

Cons:

The carry bag borders on being too big (41.5 by 13 by 10 inches collapsed)

There’s nowhere for water to drain in the event of a rain — keep this one under a canopy

See Also:

Top 5 Best Portable Hammocks for Camping 2018

Top 10 Best Coffee Makers for Camping & Backpacking

Top 10 Best Highly Packable Mess Kits for 2018

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.