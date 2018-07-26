10 Best Fly Fishing Nets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Anyone who’s lost a monster fish right at the river bank or off the side of the boat will tell you owning a reliable fly fishing net is a must. If you’re a serious angler, or just serious about landing your hard earned fish, investing in a net is absolutely worthwhile.

Netting any species of fish simplifies the release part of “catch and release” and helps to ensure that the fish is minimally handled and therefore minimally stressed. On the other hand, if you’re fishing to put dinner on the table netting your catch is the best way not to blow it as your leader approaches.

There’s a lot of high end nets on the market that come at quite the price tag but fortunately there’s plenty of great value options for the budget fisherman. Don’t get me wrong, owning a high end fly fishing net is awesome — but it’s not the kind of equipment that’s going to really affect your day on the water compared to pivotal gear like your fly line or rod.

Point is, there’s all sorts of needs for a fly fishing net but no need to break the bank unless you want to.

Keep your fish healthy and happy and your freezer full of fillets with a unit from our top 10 list of various style and size fly fishing nets. There’s something here for just about every type of angler so you can go ahead and land the big one without anymore panicked pandemonium!

Tight lines and full nets from all of us here at Heavy!

What are the best Fly Fishing Nets?

1. Freestone Outfitters Rubber Mesh Net – $29.99

Pros: Cons: Clear rubber mesh is essentially invisible under water, minimally damaging to fish and won’t snag your hooks!

Offered as a hard wood, burl wood and carbon fiber net (prices vary)

Very reasonably priced and well reviewed by fly fishermen

One year free replacement in the event you damage this net Might be a little short for you at 16.5 inches if you’re catching larger sized freshwater fish

Magnetic release is an extra $10

Here’s an awesome value net for any level angler. This rubber mesh net from Freestone Outfitters is everything you need for regular trout fishing and most freshwater angling scenarios. It’s a smaller sized, very reasonably priced unit that comes quite highly reviewed for reliability. It’s nothing terribly special, but this fly fishing net will absolutely have your back on the water.

Clear rubber mesh is my preferred material of net mesh. It’s barely visible when submerged as to not spook fish, won’t snag up on your hooks and furthermore is minimally stressful/harmful to fish. Polyester nets can cause unnecessary abrasions when handling powerful fish and also are a major pain to dislodge hooks from.

This net has a regular tear drop shape and is 25 inches long in total making it a great travel net or unit to hike with. It’s low profile enough to remain highly portable without sacrificing the size of the hoop (11 by 17 inches) beyond practicality and has a decent pocket depth at 8 inches.

There’s an even more attractive burl wood option of this net for a higher price as well as a slightly larger carbon fiber option through the same link. It’s really a matter of preference between the two wooden choices but make sure to check out the carbon fiber option if you’re looking for a top quality, ultralight unit.

All things considered, this is a perfect choice of freshwater hand net for the budget angler who won’t settle for low quality gear.

2. SF Fly Fishing Soft Rubber Mesh Landing Net – $35

Pros: Cons: Amazon’s choice of fly fishing net. This unit comes very highly reviewed for price, performance and reliability

Clear rubber mesh is essentially invisible under water, minimally damaging to fish and won’t snag your hooks!

Includes a carabiner and magnetic release clip for mounting

Square shape of the head is great for salmonid species and has a cool, distinct look Size of the hoop (16 by 9.5 inches) is not ideal if you catch a lot of larger sized fish

Here’s a comparably priced clear rubber mesh net from SF. If you’re like me and prefer a more square head to your fly fishing net, this is one of the best value options available. This shape hoop is great for typically narrower fish like trout and other salmonid species.

The hoop on this one is just 16 by 9.5 inches and 10 inches deep, so don’t purchase this unit if you’re chasing the big boys. It’s not that this net can’t handle a 20+ inch trout, it’s just more suitable for smaller sized fish. It’s smaller size does however make it a great net to hike and travel with.

SF includes a durable carabiner as well as a quick release magnetic clip with this net further increasing the value of this purchase. It’s a great way to mount your net while actively fishing and can also be used with a variety of other gear like nippers, forceps, tippet spools, etc.

No doubt another great affordable option that should last you many seasons of landing fish with the proper care.

3. FishPond Nomad Guide Net – $189.95

Pros: Cons: 47 inch total length makes this a great net for having some extra reach fishing with friends or use as a boat net

Features a 27 inch measuring mark on the side of the handle

Carbon fiber construction makes this net incredibly lightweight at just 1.2 pounds and super resistant to sun and water damage

Built with a clear rubber mesh net that’s replaceble

Has a bad-ass, professional look — this is the net the experts rely on Very high price tag for a fly fishing net but you get what you pay for with this one

FishPond is perhaps the best name in fly fishing nets. Their landing nets are crafted to be exceptionally high performance — you can really feel the difference when you pick one up. If you’re looking for the best of the best then this brand should be on your radar.

This is a longer length and larger sized net that’s described as a guide net. It has some extra reach at 47 inches long so it’s perfect for those panicked “oh my god get a net on that fish!!” moments. If you typically fish with a friend or friends then this could be the perfect landing net to support each other on the water with. Maybe you can even split the cost considering it’s one of the more expensive options of fly fishing net.

This is also a great boat net because of its reach and head size (13 by 18 inches). If you’re looking specifically for a boat net then make sure to check out The Nomad Carbon Fiber and Fiber Glass Boat Net — it’s essentially the same unit but 10 inches longer.

This is a carbon fiber net that’s just 1.2 pounds despite it’s larger size. It feels like nothing in your hands when your tracing that powerhouse brown trout as your buddy pulls him up towards the bank. The carbon fiber construction also makes this net far more resistant to sun and water damage in the long term.

The clear rubber mesh net is the only thing that should wear out due to regular use and abuse over time and fortunately that part is replaceable.

For the serious fly fisherman who wants a serious landing net on par with the pros, the Nomad series from FishPond is hands down where you should put your money.

4. Trademark Innovations 35″ Fly Fishing Net – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Great mid-sized net at 35 inches total length providing some added reach without becoming too cumbersome

Includes measuring marks on the handle go up to 15 inches

Built with a clear rubber mesh

Marble wooden finish has a sharp look

Very reasonably priced considering the size and quality of construction No release system or carabiner included

35 inch total length makes this landing net a bit more cumbersome to hike or travel with than standard sized hand nets

Here’s a great mid sized net for fresh water anglers pursuing some larger sized fish. The net head here is 20 inches long and the basket depth is 12 inches deep — that’s plenty big for those anglers who frequently encounter trophy sized trout or are fishing for potentially massive species like largemouth bass. The longer length of the handle also makes this a great net for fishing with friends and assisting with landing fish.

There’s markings for 5 and 10 inches on the 15 inch handle so you can get an accurate estimate of the size of your catch without having to handle the fish too much. The clear rubber mesh also minimizes fish stress compared to other netting materials.

The wood grain on this one has a sharp look that should hold up to some solid wear and tear. It doesn’t have the strength of carbon fiber and is just half a pound, so be careful not to smash this one. The light weight is no doubt appreciated when reaching for fish, but remember ultralight wooden frames will break easily if crushed or fallen on.

5. Fishpond Nomad Carbon Fiber Hand Net – $125.95

Pros: Cons: Perhaps the best quality hand net you can buy

Carbon fiber and fiber glass construction is super durable, UV protected and great for both fresh and saltwater use

Employs a clear rubber mesh

RiverKoat finish is a rubberized paint that provides an awesome grip even when wet and comes in two different color schemes

Has excellent buoyancy and will float like a cork if dropped

Includes a clip system Quite expensive for a hand net due to the superior materials and craftsmanship employed in the design

Here’s another top quality hand net from FishPond from the Nomad line. If you want the best personal landing net out there, absolutely consider this carbon fiber/fiber glass unit. It’s the ideal trout net yet totally suitable for all sorts of freshwater and saltwater scenarios.

Due to the UV resistant carbon fiber build of this net it could be a great saltwater companion for smaller sized species like bone fish and various reef fish. If you’re chasing species like reds, snook, bluefish and stripers then you’ll want to go with something bigger. The point here is, the materials used for this net are capable of taking a serious beating and standing up to the salt long term.

This is a 26 inch long net with a 18 by 13 inch head. The head is built nice and wide with this unit so targeting erratic fish is made a bit easier. It’s the perfect size for taking along on the trail and for staying low profile on the stream.

The carbon fiber construction and rubberized grip is really what makes this net so awesome and why the price tag is so high. As mentioned before, a net of this caliber is absolutely not critical, but you’ll likely never go back to a wooden unit after trying this bad boy out.

6. Isafish Soft Rubber Mesh Landing Net – $18.99

Pros: Cons: Super low price tag

Employs a clear rubber mesh

Very lightwieght at just 0.8 pounds

Smaller size (24 inches total length) is ideal for trout fishing and for taking along on the trail

Includes a clip system Lightweight wooden construction is definitely susceptible to being crushed — be careful with this one

The head on this hand net is fairly small at around 15 inches so don’t plan on netting any monster fish

Here’s a budget option for the strapped for cash freshwater fly fisherman that’s honestly a perfectly suitable landing net. This wooden handled, clear rubber mesh unit from Isafish is totally comparable to much of the higher priced competition.

The net is built with a clear rubber mesh and sized appropriately for wade fishing which are the two most important stats in my book. The size is standard and the materials used are what you look for in a quality net — unless you’re interested in owning truly high end gear this net won’t look or feel much different than the other options here.

The total length is 24 inches and the head is about 15 inches long with a 9.4 inch deep pocket. It’s a smaller sized hand net ideal for trout fishing and for days fishing where you want to stay highly mobile. At just 0.8 pounds and crafted from a lower quality wood, be careful not to crush this one.

Customer reviews insist this net will serve you just fine — don’t hesitate to trust a product like this just because of the price tag.

7. Wakeman Wooden Handle Angler Net – $22.13

Pros: Cons: Highly affordable option

Employs a clear rubber mesh

Includes a clip system

Wood grain and inherent design of the handle have a cool look

28 inches of total length allows for some good reach for a hand net, size is a matter of preference but if you prefer some added reach in a compact package this is a good choice Structural integrity is inferior compared to higher quality hand nets and aluminum/carbon fiber alternatives — be careful not to crush this one/li>

Here’s one more wooden handled, clear rubber mesh net we wanted to turn you onto. This is a super inexpensive option that’s very highly reviewed and trusted by anglers all over. There’s a clip system included and the wood grain and pattern of the handle has a great look.

There’s not much difference between this unit and the other clear rubber mesh, wooden hand nets on this list. It’s really just a matter of preference concerning handle length and head size/depth. If you prefer a hand net with a bit of added reach and a deeper pocket, this is a solid choice at 28 inches total length and sporting a 14 inch deep pocket.

Another perfectly adequate choice of hand net for the budget angler who refuses to settle for low quality gear.

8. Wakeman Extendable Aluminum Net – $21.34

Pros: Cons: Handle extends from 10 to 14 inches so you can add some reach to your net when you want to and otherwise keep it compact

Employs a rubber mesh for minimal stress on the fish when handling and avoiding hook snags

Aluminum alloy construction is resistant to corrosion — this is a great saltwater option

Very reasonably priced considering the quality of construction here Although the materials used here are appopriate for saltwater fishing, the size of the head won’t accommodate for many larger sized species

The extendable handle although an awesome feature has potential to malfunction over time so either be mindful of its design or just purchase the exact size net you want

Wakeman has come up with another great fly fishing net with this extendable aluminum option. This is a standard sized landing net that can be extended out to be a slightly longer than standard, 32 inches. It’s a neat design that allows this net to be kept compact and low profile on your person and can then be transitioned into an almost mid sized net on the spot.

The aluminum alloy construction is highly resistant to corrosion and makes this net suitable for saltwater use — just make sure to always rinse all your gear with fresh water after fishing in the salt.

The head is 18 inches by 13.5 inches so don’t expect to go netting any stripers or tarpon just because it’s ocean-ready. Its size makes it an ideal trout net that’s more than suitable for pursuing smaller sized salty species like bone fish and speckled trout.

9. SANLIKE Aluminum Fly Fishing Net – $22.99

Pros: Cons: Aluminum construction is suitable for use in saltwater

PVC mesh net is fish friendly

Short handle makes this a highly portable, low profile hand net that doesn’t sacrifice head size

This is a durable unit that can definitely handle some rough abuse Included clip system is of cheap quality

Because the handle is so short there’s not much reach with this net — it’s all head and no handle

Here’s one more aluminum hand net that would be great for use in the saltwater. SANLIKE has built this net to be super compact and portable without sacrificing the size of the head. The handle has been cut short down to just 5.5 inches in order to minimize net size overall. The total length is under 22 inches so this unit will hang from your hip or fly vest nicely.

If you’re doing a lot of active wading around tidal flats, coral reefs or even dock/pier pylons you’ll appreciate the low profile of this unit. It’s aluminum construction and small overall size make it the perfect bone fish net for wading in my opinion.

The short handle definitely impairs your reach when targeting fish so steer clear of this unit if you need to stretch out to net whatever you’re fishing for.

The PVC mesh netting is fish friendly and won’t snag your hooks — it’s totally comparable to the clear rubber mesh employed in most of the nets included here.

For a highly mobile and durable saltwater fly fishing net you can count on for years, look no further.

10. Frabill Wood Handle Landing Net – $20.52

Pros: Cons: Classic fly fisherman look

Highly affordable

Includes a clip/lanyard system

Very lightweight at under 11 ounces Polyester net material can be more damaging to fish compared to rubber mesh and can also cause frustrating hook snags

Netting is not easily replaceable

We wanted to include one option for the classic fly fishermen out there who appreciate a more traditional style net. I personally stay away from polyester netting because it’s harder on fish and a total pain in the ass to remove hooks from. That being said, nets of this style have a certain look that some anglers prefer.

This is a highly affordable option at around $20 that even includes a clip and lanyard. The total length is 23 inches, so this is a pretty small unit. The weight is just 10 ounces, so although you might enjoy it’s near weightlessness while targeting approaching trout be careful not to crush this unit while hiking or traveling with it.

The wood handle and inherent build of this net by no means say “low quality”, so if you’re in the market for a polyester mesh hand net at a reasonable cost definitely give this one a look.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.