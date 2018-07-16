10 Best Prime Day Outdoors Deals (2018)

Ah Prime Day: Every Amazon customer’s favorite shopping day of the year. After all, you want the best deals–especially Prime Day outdoors deals.

Whether you’re a man or a woman, there are tons of clothing Prime Day deals. Here, you’ll find apparel that’s phenomenal for a ton of outdoor situations.

1. 30% Off Columbia Silver Ridge Stretch Shorts

Outdoor apparel encompasses a massive number of pieces. They range from ski pants and wind pants, to t-shirts and heavy winter jackets.

Shorts, however, are useful in a variety of situations. Whether you’re trekking a 14er, or simply camping with the fam, shorts are a must.

Not only do they regulate your temperature, they’re also extremely comfortable. In other words, they’re built for outdoors activities.

If you know anything about outdoors apparel, then you’ve heard of Columbia. Well, their Silver Ridge Stretch Shorts are one of the best Prime Day deals.

They’re made with a mixture of fabric: 96% polyester and 4% elastane. That means there’s a bit of stretch, for added all-day comfort.

As you’d expect in a pair of shorts, there are two pockets on the sides and back. Plus, there’s a zippered cargo pocket, to secure any small valuables.

Protect yourself from the harsh sun and annoying bugs, with Omni-Shield and Omni-Shade–two apparel technologies. In fact, the Omni-shade provides up-to-UPF-50 protection.

Use them for everything from a family camping trip, up to a multi-day hike in the woods.

Available in a massive size range: 30W – 42W, in eight- and ten-inch inseams.

Choose from six additional colors.

Price: $30.98 – $105.64

2. $39 Off Berghaus Men’s Deluge Waterproof Overpants

If you’ve spent a significant amount of times outdoors, you understand the importance of waterproof pants, in addition to a rain jacket.

After all, a waterproof top will only do so much. When the rain’s deluging, you need to cover your body from head-to-toe, to stand a chance of being dry after the storm.

These Berghaus Men’s Deluge Waterproof overpants are a phenomenal choice in waterproof outdoor gear.

They’re made with 100% polyamide, which results in a waterproof, fully-breathable hydroshell. In fact, it comes with a waterproof guarantee.

Slide them over your legs, and hold them up with a drawcord and elastic waist. On the upper-leg is a venting system, in order regulate temperature.

Plus, there’s a three-quarter-length zipper, so you can quickly remove the pants, when they’re no longer of use to you.

Don’t be left high-and-wet on your next adventure. Opt for a totally-dry one.

Available in a massive size range: XS – 3XL, in short, regular, and long lengths.

Price: $67.24 – $107.75

3. 25% Off Icebreaker Merino Anatomica Boxers

When I lived in the mountains, I had the pleasure of working at a fly fishing shop. We had a ton of amazing brands, but a customer-favorite was Icebreaker.

Why? Its quality allowed people to go on multi-day trips with ease. This is because merino wool has odor-resistant qualities, allowing you to wear it a number of days without stinky consequences.

And, it’s a great choice for both hot and cool climates. Merino wool wicks away the sweat, keeping you cool when it’s warm, and warm when it’s cool.

You really don’t want to wear the same pair of nasty boxers for multiple days…but you also don’t want to bring extra pairs.

If you’re going to give Icrebreaker a shot, you might as well go all-in. Make sure you don’t suffer from swamp butt, nor smell like a caveman, with these Anatomica Boxers.

They’re crafted with a contoured pouch and functioning fly. Keep everything supported, yet still easy-to-access.

In addition to the merino fabric itself, it’s also been corespun, in order to increase durability. And, flatlock seams prevent any unwanted chafing.

After you try these guys on your next adventure, there’s a good chance you’ll want more–I saw it happen many times. Do yourself a favor and snag them, while the savings are still hot.

Price: $34.99 – $43

4. 45% Off Outdoor Research Women’s Ferrosi Wind Shirt

Prime Day doesn’t skimp when it comes to outdoors deals. We’ve already seen some waterproof gear, but now it’s time to focus on a women’s-specific cut.

After all, women can easily purchase men’s outdoor gear. It functions just as well–the only difference is the cut.

This Outdoor Research Women’s Ferrosi Wind Shirt. Outdoor Research is another well-loved brand at my fly fishing store.

This jacket, though, is a real winner. It’s made with their famous Ferrosi fabric, which is ridiculously lightweight and breathable.

For maximum durability, it’s made with flat lock stitching. Moreover, this technique ensures it feels super light–no matter the number of layers.

If you end up getting caught in an unfortunate rainstorm, no need to worry. This baby is made with quick-drying properties, making it the ultimate over- and under-layer.

Whether you choose to wear it running, hiking, or on a camping trip, you’ll be 100% comfortable.

Available in sizes XS – L. Choose from black and purple, too.

Price: $51.47 – $101.95

While these travel deals don’t include destinations, they’ll aid in your ability to get there with ease. This section focuses on storage, to make your travel life a snap.

5. 29% Off Allen Sports DELUXE HITCH MOUNTED BIKE RACK

They say there are three outdoor activities you should do with your children: Ski, golf, and go on bike rides.

Skiing and golfing require a bit of skill, but biking is super easy, as long as everyone’s learned to ride.

Whether you prefer to stick to road biking, or head off-trail with some mountain bikes, you need a solid bike rack like this one by Allen Sports.

The Deluxe Hitched Mountain Bike Rack is everything you need to make your trips organized and simple.

Despite mentioning “mountain bikes” in its name, its designed to accommodate a wide-variety of bikes and sizes.

Individual tie-downs keep the bikes nice and secure, while protecting them from any damage–you won’t find random dents and dings.

A quick-install hitch secures and tightens the rack, right inside the receiver hitch. It comes with two keys, so you’ll always have a back-up.

Bike racks can be super expensive. This deal will be gone before you know it.

Depending on the number of bikes you bring, there are options for two-to-five bikes, with a wide variety of hitch-sizes.

Price: $99.99

6. Up to 25% Off Thule Atlantis Rooftop Cargo Box

If you’ve ever driven with a fully-loaded car–kids, equipment, clothes, food, the whole deal–you understand how easy it is to feel crammed.

While you could upgrade your car-size (I don’t recommend this…too expensive for a weekend trip!), it’s easier to add a car top carrier.

I personally recommend Thule. My family has used this brand since we started skiing when I was 8….and we still use the same unit almost-20-years-later.

So if you, too, are looking into a car top carrier, without a doubt I’d recommend the Thule Atlantis Rooftop Cargo Box.

Many cargo boxes only open from one side, which can be unfortunate if you’ve packed the car in such a way that it’s difficult to access. Luckily, this bad boy can be opened on both sides.

You inevitably bring more stuff than you intend on every trip. Mitigate that issue, with an impressive 16 cubic feet of cargo space. That means you can hold:

6 – 8 pairs of skis (178 cm-or-less)

3 – 4 snowboards

Outdoor gear for 3 passengers

My family has three snowboarders and a skiier. We can fit all of our gear, plus boots, helmets, and other necessities up there.

Putting-it-on and taking-it-off of your car is easier than you’d expect. Thanks to a quick-grip mounting system, you don’t need tools, either.

Whether you have factory racks, round bars, or a Thule rack system, it should work with most mountain bars.

Dimensions are:

External: 74″ long x 36″ wide x 16.3″ high

Internal: 70″ long x 34″ wide x 13.3″ high

Finished with a black pebble, it looks sleek and clean on any car.

If you prefer to have car-top-specific bags, you have the option to purchase with go pack duffles.

While there are a number of other companies that produce car top carriers, there are few that can touch the quality and durability of Thule. Without a doubt, the extra cost is worth it.

Price: $479.95

No guide to Prime Day outdoors deals would be complete without hiking gear. In this section, you’ll find the best hiking deals, for all of your traversing needs.

7. $15 Off CamelBak Rogue Hydration Pack

There are certain brands that dominate their space. For example, Kleenex is so well-known, people often refer to tissues as “Kleenex.”

When it comes to hiking gear, though, think about hydration packs. There’s a good chance you’ve already heard of CamelBak.

This company produces some of the highest-quality, durable water bladders and packs on the market. So, it should come as no surprise we’re featuring their Rogue Hydration Pack.

There are a number of reasons this baby is considered one of the best hydration packs, but most notably is that it delivers 20% more water-per-sip.

You know that horrible “Oh god, I need water NOW!” feeling–that water flow increase drastically reduces that feeling.

Easily refill it, thanks to an ergonomic handle. It also features an on-and-off lever, which prevents any unwanted leaks.

The pack itself is crafted with a mesh-back-panel, in order to increase breathability, and reduce overall weight.

A nifty Magnetic Tube Trap keeps your tube from flopping around, and easily accessible. No more blindly reaching back, hoping to grab it.

If you choose to wear this pack while you snowboard or hike, there are external hooks, where you can carry your helmet.

On the outside is a stretch overflow storage compartment. This awesome little addition allows you to to stash a rain jacket, or extra layer.

There are few hydration packs that can match the features and usefulness of a CamelBak. Get yours before it’s back to full-price.

Also available in blue, lime, and red.

Price: $59.99 – $125.99

8. 38% Off Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Food Jar

When someone tells you they’re going on a hike, that could mean a number of things. “Hikes” range from a few hours, to a couple of days.

Regardless of the duration, you always want to bring food with you. Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.

Shoving a few bags of nuts in your pack may work. But, it’s best practice to bring a solid meal. That could be an MRE–freeze dried backpacking food–but those get expensive very quickly.

Instead, opt to bring your own homemade food. Regular tupperware isn’t ideal for hiking, but these Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Food Jars are.

Once you put in food, whether it’s hot or cold, it’ll remain that temperature for a solid 15-hours. So if you want some hot soup for lunch, you’ll be golden.

Don’t worry about rusting or any other damage, as it’s made with 18/8 stainless steel, and is naturally BPA-free.

The lid is insulated, and doubles as a 12-ounce bowl. But, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t seal well. In fact, it’s totally leak-proof.

You may love this bad boy so much, it takes over your regular thermos.

And if something happens during a trip, send it back at any time, thanks to a lifetime warranty.

Also available in a 17-ounce, and navy color.

Price: $24.97 (38 percent off MSRP)

Hiking and camping often go hand-in-hand. But for sake of ease, we’ve broken them into two sections. Here, you’ll find camping deals that are jaw-droppingly amazing. Don’t miss out.

9. $123 Off Coleman 6-Person WeatherMaster Tent

The number one thing you need when camping is a tent. Kind of a “no duh, ya weirdo!”. But, you’d be blown away at how many people come unprepared.

Weren’t those people girl or boy scouts? “Be prepared!” Anyone? No? Ok, let’s get to gettin’ on this camping tent Prime Day deal.

You already know and love Coleman. They produce some of the highest-quality, well-priced camping gear on the planet. So, it shouldn’t be a shock this Coleman 6-Person Weather Master Tent made the list.

This bad boy is made entirely of polyester, and is built to comfortably sleep six-people. If you prefer air mattresses, though, it can hold two of them without an issue.

But, it’s not just any ordinary tent. Most tents are just that: A place to sleep. This bad boy differentiates itself, thanks to a screened-in lounging area.

Yes, you read that correctly–it comes with a whole separate room to hang out, entirely bug free. Say goodbye to bringing an extra pop-up tent. You’re already (literally) covered.

It measures 11-feet long x nine-feet wide, and stands 6’8″ in the center. The bug room measures nine-feet long x six-feet wide.

Should it rain, you won’t end up in a puddle. The tent uses a WeatherTec system, which has patented, welded floors, as well as inverted seams. And of course, there’s a solid rain fly.

Once you’re done, take it down and store it in a carrying bag.

A tent’s an investment. Purchasing one from a quality retailer means you don’t have to keep making that same investment.

In order to make your campsite truly home-y, don’t forget to bring a set of camping chairs, nor a portable table.

Price: $206.42 (38 percent off MSRP)

10. $36 Off Klymit Traverse Double Hammock

When it comes to camping, once you have your campsite set-up, you’re off to a great start. Your campsite includes the tent (which we covered), as well as a table, chairs, and a camping kitchen.

With these basics taken care of, you’re now able to focus on some of the more fun aspects of camping. When you think about camping, “relaxing” may come to mind.

And when you think of “relaxing”, what comes to mind now? If you said a hammock you, my friend, and I think very much alike.

This Klymit Traverse Double Hammock is definitely worth adding to your camping set-up. It’s built for two people–up-to-an-impressive-400-pounds.

Set-up is super easy, with two 11-foot tree straps with 18 daisy chains each, in addition to two aluminum carabiners.

Over time, hammocks stretch out with use. Well, this bad boy is rafted to withstand that sagging. This is because it has a diagonal, seamless hem, which drastically increases support and durability.

When outstretched, it measures 110″ long x 74″ wide. When packed, it measures 5″ x 8″. Including the straps, it weighs a mere 31.2 ounces.

Whether you choose to cuddle up by yourself with a book, or ask a significant other, friend, or kid to join you, adding a hammock to your campsite is a definite yes.

Treat yourself to a fun camping gear addition, before the price goes back up.

Price: $133.51

