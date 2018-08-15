5 Best Biometric Gun Safes for Sale (2018)

Biometric gun safes are quickly becoming the top choice for safe and reliable firearm storage. The use of fingerprint technology means no keys or electronic codes are required which both simplifies gun storage as well as heightens safety.

Fingerprint access is without a doubt the most secure way to store firearms if there’s children in the household and also the quickest way to access your weapon in the event of an emergency.

There’s no scrambling to find your keys or panicked digital code entry involved — it’s as simple as placing your hand on the sensor and gaining entry to the safe. The technology is also easily operable in low light so you don’t have to worry about fumbling around your gun safe looking for keys in the dark.

The biometric technology behind gun safes has made leaps and bounds in recent years meaning the sensors are more reliable, easy to use and affordable than ever.

It’s the future of gun safety and home invasion preparedness — join the ranks of responsible gun owners nation wide and protect your firearms and family with a unit from our list of the best biometric gun safes.

Pros: Cons: Super long battery life

LCD back lighting for easy operation in the dark

FBI biometric sensors designed by US government recognized company, Zvetco Biometrics

Great size for storing one or several handguns along with some other valuables

Stores up to 40 different fingerprints in order to grant access to multiple users

Includes a back up key Not fireproof

One of the more expensive biometric gun safe options — it’s what you pay for with high quality sensors like this

Here’s a top quality biometric gun safe option from Verifi. This unit was designed by Zvetco Biometrics, one of the most reputable companies on the market. The sensors used to build this safe’s security system are employed by several departments of the United States government — it’s an FBI certified fingerprint sensor that utilizes 3D imaging.

The dimensions of the S6000 are 17.4 by 16.1 by 7.9 inches. It’s a small/medium sized biometric gun safe that’s perfect for storing several hand guns along with some other valuables. If you like the idea of having a hand gun safe that provides you with a bit of extra storage, this is the go to.

This unit is well reviewed for long battery life and ease of use. Verifi claims this safe will operate for several years on just four AA batteries — impressive.

There’s LCD back lighting on the sensor so you can easily open this safe in the dark. It’s a simple but crucial feature if you’re looking for a quick access biometric gun safe for home security. Check out the attached video below to get a look at just how quickly this safe opens!

This safe can furthermore store up to 40 different fingerprints so several people can have access to the safe. This is a great work-around feature when it comes to the age old issue of having one or two sets of keys and several authorized users.

This unit is built from solid steel and is described as one of the most secure biometric gun safe options on the market. It’s however unfortunately not fireproof which would be a nice feature considering the high cost here.

All in all, Verifi has crafted an exceptionally easy to use and highly secure biometric unit with the S6000. Definitely the go to for gun owners who are interested in the best of the best.

2. SentrySafe Quick Access Pistol Safe – $122.27

Pros: Cons: Stores up to four different fingerprints

Compression gas strut holds the safe open and allows for fast and easy one handed access

At-the-ready pistol presentation — this is the ideal home defense biometric gun safe

Built with premium foam lining

Also includes a key lock for simple back-up entry

Certified to California DOJ Requirements Can only be permanently mounted vertically, not wall mounted

No interior light

Here’s Amazon’s choice of biometric hand gun safe. The SentrySafe Quick Access Pistol Safe is an affordable but reliable at home option for safe hand gun storage.

This is a really neat piece of technology. This gun safe opens with easy one handed access using a compression gas strut. The door opens silently and holds itself open so you can retrieve your pistol with just one hand.

The construction is solid 12 gauge steel and the door is of course pry resistant.

The dimensions are 3.2 by 12.1 by 9.9 inches so this is a biometric safe for a single handgun. This safe is significantly smaller than the previous unit listed by Verifi — the storage here is for your firearm and your firearm only.

This is a quick entry biometric gun safe that stores your pistol in a at-the-ready position. The focus of this unit is on home security in the event of a break in. You can silently and quickly retrieve your home defense weapon with a specialized biometric unit like this.

It runs on AA batteries but has mixed reviews for battery life. Make sure you’re using name brand batteries that are still far out from their expiration date and you shouldn’t have any issues with battery life.

There’s several variations of this safe from SentrySafe — another crowd favorite for home defense is this two pistol safe with an interior LED light.

3. BARSKA Quick Access Biometric Rifle Safe – $249.99

Pros: Cons: 2.5 second biometric scan is fast and easy

Stores handguns and up to four long guns

Can also be accessed by key and even includes an emergency battery pack if power is low

One year battery life

Includes pre-drilled holes for easy mounting

Stores up to 120 fingerprints

Very reasonably priced and includes a one year warranty This safe is not fireproof

No interior lighting

Here’s our pick for best biometric long gun safe. BARSKA is perhaps the most respected name in gun storage, and this biometric unit demonstrates why. For quick and easy long gun storage, it’s tough to be BARSKA’s 2.5 second biometric scan.

This solid steel safe has three separate steel deadbolts and protective edges — nobody unauthorized is getting in here. Aside from the biometric entry there’s also a hidden keyhole for back up access. BARSKA has even included a emergency battery pack for when your battery runs low (not very practical in an emergency but still a cool feature).

The dimensions are 9.75 by 8.63 by 52.13 inches — it’s a fairly spacious long gun safe yet fits nicely in lots of tight spaces due to the narrower dimensions. You can store a number of handguns and four long guns with this unit. The internal schematic is organized and straight forward.

You can code 120 different fingerprints with this safe — far more than likely necessary. If you’re shopping for your gun/shooting club however this might be a valuable feature.

At $250 this is an excellent value biometric gun safe. The price is certainly right on this one — if you’re in the market for a lower capacity long gun safe then this is a great go to.

4. GunVault MicroVault XL Handgun Safe – $159.99

Pros: Cons: Highly portable

Exceptionally rapid entry

Stores up to 120 fingerprints

Includes a four foot security cable

Easily mounted in any orientation

5 year warranty for fire and burglary

Very reasonably priced This safe is not fireproof

Some customer complaints about the sensor acting finicky — make sure to spend some time with this unit and learn the ins and outs

Here’s a highly portable biometric gun safe option that’s our pick of mobile gun safe. At 12 by 10.5 by 3.5 inches this unit can go with you just about anywhere. Of course be mindful of your state’s firearm laws and the restrictions of your personal firearm license before transporting any of your weapons.

GunVault is another highly respected brand when it comes to firearm safety, and the MicroVault XL is a crowd favorite for ease of operation and portability. This is a remarkably rapid system of handgun access — if you’re looking for a portable or low profile option definitely consider this unit. The attached video below demonstrates just how easy it is to quickly acquire your weapon.

This is the perfect bedside biometric gun safe for home defense on top of being our pick for portability. It’s small, but still has space for a bit more than just a hand gun — definitely a great stay at home or grab and go option.

This safe is built with an 18 gauge steel construction and is equipped with protective foam on the inside. It’s a great portable safe for keeping your handgun secure and ready to use but also an excellent security system for sensitive documents and valuables. Considering the very reasonable cost you’ll likely find all sorts of applications for this unit.

GunVault includes a four foot security cable with this biometric gun safe so you can physically secure it wherever it’s being stored in order to deter theft. It also mounts easily in any orientation if you plan on permanently mounting it.

If you like the style of this smaller sized biometric gun safe but are looking for something even more portable, consider the MV500 Microvault Pistol Gun Safe also by GunVault. It’s essentially the same unit but meant for a single handgun only and just 11 by 8.5 by 2.25 inches.

5. BARSKA Large Biometric Rifle Safe – $489.21

Pros: Cons: Five point deadbolt system — this is the Fort Knox of long gun safes

Removable racks for internal customization

Includes hardware for mounting

Stores up to 120 fingerprints

Can be programmed for silent access

Capacity for up to six long guns and several hand guns This safe is not fireproof

No interior lighting

Only a bit bigger than BARSKA’s Quick Access Biometric Safe but almost twice the cost

Here’s another long gun safe from BARSKA highly comparable to the unit listed at #3. The Large Biometric Rifle Safe has slightly larger dimensions at 57 by 13.75 by 13.75 inches and the capacity for up to six rather than four long guns along with some hand gun storage.

There’s removable racks for customizing the internal layout of this safe so you can arrange your firearms however you’d like. Even if you don’t have six long guns to store, you might appreciate the extra space this unit provides.

There’s no internal light source so consider installing a motion sensor light for some help seeing in the dark.

There’s a five deadbolt system built into this safe’s solid steel construction so it’s exceptionally secure. The weight is only 114 pounds, but it’s easily mounted with the included hardware so you can permanently store it.

Like the Quick Access Safe, this unit can store up to 120 fingerprints. Not very practical for regular home use but a great feature for use at your gun club.

This biometric gun safe is well reviewed for battery life (runs on four AA batteries) and also has a back up set of keys for alternate entry. There is some noise involved when using the biometric scan and opening the door, but fortunately a silent mode is available if you want to remain covert.

The price of this unit is definitely a bit steep compared to the other BARSKA safe listed here considering it’s not that much larger. You’re paying for a bit more capacity, organization potential and five versus three deadbolts.

For a seriously large long gun safe option consider this crowd favorite 16 gun capacity unit from Steelwater Gun Safes.

