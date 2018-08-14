11 Best Hunting Boots for Sale: Compare & Save (2018)

A pair of trusty hunting boots is perhaps the most important item in a sportsman’s gear locker. The support and comfort of your feet is crucial for enjoying yourself during long days in the field.

Factors like insulation, waterproofing, scent control and of course overall comfortability can truly make or break your hunt. Other hunting garments are without a doubt important, but it’s your boots that get you out into the wilderness and back.

Set your feet up for success and stride through the wilderness like a true frontiersman this hunting season with a solid pair of boots from our top list.

This list is split into two categories:

Boots #1 — #5 have been selected for their superior hiking and trekking stats. These boots are ideal for the hunter who covers a lot of ground when chasing game and needs their feet to be properly cushioned and supported by something both rugged and lightweight. If you’re a deer or upland game hunter then definitely check these out. Traction, weight, breathability and warmth have all been carefully considered here.

Boots #6 — #10 are geared towards hunting in wet scenarios. These are knee high or thigh high boots chosen for their superior ability to keep you bone dry through any conditions. If you hunt waterfowl in the swamp or stalk turkey and deer in and around flooded woodlands then you’ll want to consider the extreme weatherproofing offered by these style boots. The editor’s choice for best all around hunting boot is located here at #9.

If your passion is wetland hunting than head on over to our Top 10 Best Waders and Hip Boots for Duck Hunting list.

A long lasting pair of hunting boots are a wise investment — they’re something you will own and use for a variety of purposes long into the future. Whatever style hunter you are there’s something here just for you.

What are the best Hunting Boots?

1. Irish Setter Men’s Vaprtrek Waterproof 8″ Hunting Boot – $108.00 – $166.72

Pros: Cons: RPM Composite Sole Technology makes these boots much lighter than most competitors

Built with “ScentBan” technology for killing odor causing bacteria and trapping your scent

Feels like an athletic shoe, performs like a hunting boot

Reasonable price makes these an excellent value pair of boots No added insulation for cold season hunting

These boots by Irish Setter are seriously cool. The Vaprtreks are built very much like an athletic shoe while still retaining the ruggedness and function of a hunting boot. The RPM technology employed in building the composite sole of this boot makes it far lighter than most other comparable hunting boots.

Irish Setter claims this model is around 40% lighter than other big game hunting boots — that’s quite a statement! There’s no real insulation with this option because the idea here is to be as sporty and highly mobile as possible. These will keep you warm enough with a toasty pair of socks but for real cold weather hunting you’ll definitely want something more insulated.

The UltraDry waterproofing system however will no doubt keep your feet dry and happy — hunter reviews praise this boot for beating the wetness while in the field.

Irish Setter has also included their ScentBan technology with this boot. The treatment is added to various materials throughout the boot to kill odor causing bacteria and keep your body scent to a minimal.

For around $150 I find these boots to be an excellent value — they out compete a ton of the more expensive lightweight options. The mobility and performance of the Vaprtreks is tough to beat if you’re looking for a pair of early season hunting boots.

2. LaCrosse Men’s Silencer Realtree Xtra 400G Hunting Boot – $93.18 – $99.95

Pros: Cons: Provide excellent breathability for hot days and good insulation for fall and winter hunting — these are versatile boots for many hunting contexts

Great ankle support for trekking on gnarly terrain and hiking with a heavy pack

100% waterproofing coupled with high reaching uppers keep your feet dry

Impressively lightweight at right around one pound per boot considering the style

Very reasonably priced Breaking in these boots takes a while — it’s to be expected with this much support

Here’s a highly popular pair of hunting boots from trusted outfitter, LaCrosse. The Silencer Boots are a great choice for long, grueling treks over gnarly terrain. If you’re a backcountry hunter you’ll want to check these out.

The waterproof suede uppers on these boots reach high up on your calf for some serious ankle support. If you need a particularly sturdy boot with maximum stability for crossing landscapes with sketchy footing, this is it. The rubber soles paired with the 1000 denier nylon construction makes for one tough pair of boots — good luck damaging these bad boys. When laced up all the way you’re in great shape for whatever the wilderness throws at you.

If you hike into your hunting grounds with a heavy pack the ankle support and upper rigidity of these boots is absolutely something to consider. These boots are totally waterproof too, so don’t be concerned about puddle hopping and nasty weather in the Silencers. Dry-Core lining on the interior helps to keep your scent to a minimum as well as allows moisture out so your feet wont’t overheat.

A big part of what makes these boots so lightweight is their lack of heavy insulation, but don’t count them out as a warm boot. A lot of hunter reviews insist that the 400 grams of thinsulate insulation makes these toasty enouogh for fall and winter hunting as long as you’re not sitting still all day. For tree stand or blind hunting in the deep winter cold you’ll want something a bit more insulated.

LaCrosse has created a truly versatile hunting boot with the Silencers at a super reasonable cost. For a pair of boots around $100 you get way more than what you pay for with these.

3. Danner Men’s High Ground 8 Realtree X 1000G Hiking Boot – $108.12 – $219.17

Pros: Cons: SUPER toasty yet reasonably lightweight (about 2 pounds each) boots due to the thinsulate insulation

GORE-TEX liner keeps your feet dry in wet and snowy conditions

The Talon dirt and rock gripping outsole provides great traction

Nice and neutral camo pattern suitable for all sorts of landscapes Definitely a more expensive option, but that’s the price you pay for real warmth in the field

Check out these 1000 gram insulated boots by Danner for a truly warm option for late season hunting. These boots are seriously toasty without being too heavy because of the lightweight nature of the Thinsulate insulation employed here.

This boot is designed as a hiking base that’s been modified for hunting. These will perform great for long, motionless days in the cold hunting from a tree stand as well as for trekking in the deep wilderness.

The High Grounds are built from leather and nylon with a Synthetic sole. Danner has built these boots exceptionally rugged, so they’ll hold up to your most intense hunting expeditions just fine. The Gore-Tex liner of these boots is 100% waterproof and also super breathable — it’s designed to keep your feet bone dry no matter what. A lot of hunter reviews insist these boots handle knee high snow just fine — a pivotal feature depending on how and where you hunt.

I personally really like the high ankle support on this model for some added stability hiking over sketchy terrain and for the extra support in general.

The price is a little high on these, but that’s the price you pay for lightweight insulation of this caliber. Danner has an excellent reputation and top notch customer satisfaction for a reason — give these boots a go if you’ve got plans to conquer the cold this season!

4. KEEN Men’s Targhee II Mid WP Hiking Boot – $105.45 – $268.51

Pros: Cons: Super light weight

Very minimal break in required

KEEN dry technology will keeps your feet totally dry unless you flood them

You’ll wear these for all sorts of purposes outside of hunting Built with minimal insulation making them more of an early to mid season boot

No scent control

Ok, so KEENs technically aren’t hunting boots, but they have absolutely earned a place on this list. The Targhee II’s by KEEN are a kick ass option for pursuing game in scenarios where you need to cover a lot of ground quickly.

I’ve owned this line of boots by KEEN for over two years now for regular use hiking and backpacking and they have performed fantastic! The all day comfort of the Targhee’s is what makes them so suitable for hunting.

It’s a very lightweight boot at just 17 ounces and provides excellent all day cushion and bounce back for your feet. These are a great choice for days in the field where you can expect to really get out there. Absolutely a great choice of of boots for quietly stalking upland game or deer around agricultural land.

This line by KEEN is renowned for it’s “ready to wear” comfort — there is next to no break in required. KEEN recommends buying half a size larger than your regular size because these tend to run a bit small.

The Targhee’s are fairly rugged for a regular hiking boot in addition to being both lightweight and inherently cozy. The rubber sole construction with treated leather uppers means this boot that can handle a beating. Additionally, the uppers to these boots are low profile with added ghillie lacing for a particularly snug and secure fit.

You’re gonna want to wear these boots everywhere which is a pretty cool thing to consider — they have a sharp and tough look that’s suitable for both the great outdoors and regular everyday use. If you like the idea of owning a pair of boots that are excellent but not exclusive to hunting — then check out the Targhee II’s.

5. Danner Men’s Pronghorn 8” Uninsulated Hunting Boot – $155.86 – $251.79

Pros: Cons: Danner has built these boots to be nearly indestructible

The footbed, outsole and uppers all combine to create an exceptionally stable boot for traversing the gnarliest of terrain

Have a bad ass, almost Wild West kind of look

GORE-TEX lining No insulation means these boots are an early season option only

High price tag

Here’s a pair of early season uninsulated boots from Danner. These are quite comparable to the High Grounds already listed here, but much lighter (and less warm) due to the lack of insulation. If you want something tough as nails that will last through many seasons of early season hunting, Danner is one of the best options out there.

These boots are built to be seriously rugged with a rubber sole and full grain leather toe and heel cap. The CamoHide leather uppers with 1000 Denier nylon further reinforce these boots making them near indestructible. Even the eyelets and hardware are built to last a lifetime of whatever mother nature throws your way.

These are completely waterproof and even employ a highly breathable GORE-TEX liner. It’s what you’re paying for when you buy Danner — they don’t cut any corners.

The Pronghorn outsole is very highly reviewed by sportsmen everywhere for excellent traction in almost any landscape context while the three density open cell polyurethane Ortholite footbed ensures you stay comfortable all day. Both the outsole and footbed work together with the TERRA FORCE platform for an exceptionally stable feel.

If you’re the kind of hunter that refuses to be held back by their gear, these are the level of quality boot you should be interested in. There’s nothing that will stop the Pronghorns except cold, late season temperatures.

6. MuckBoots Men’s Arctic Pro Hunting Boot – $103.06 – $234.99

Pros: Cons: Highly versatile — great for cold weather terrestrial and aquatic hunts

Come on and off easily

Great value boots considering the low cost

These boots do well in the ice and snow The neoprene could potentially puncture depending on the terrain

Don’t ride quite as high as some waterproof boots

Here’s both a trekking and wading option by Muck Boot that is geared towards the COLD weather hunter. These boots are rated to keep your feet warm in temps as low as minus 50 degrees F… jeez Louise! For sportsmen chasing waterfowl in more northern latitudes, these are a must have item.

The 8mm four way stretch CR flex foam construction of these boots is what allows them to remain so comfortable despite their astounding thermal qualities. The topline binding is excellent at keeping the elements out and your body heat in.

The molded synthetic outsole is what makes these boots feel so solid underfoot — it may look like a regular pair of pull on boots but there’s a lot more going on here. Furthermore, the achilles, instep and heel are double reinforced for added durability against wilderness hazards.

For a reasonably affordable pair of hunting boots that will keep you warm and dry in the most viscous of winter conditions, look no further.

7. Bogs Men’s World Slam Waterproof Hunting Boot – $184.73 – $199.95

Pros: Cons: Easy to get on and off

These boots are built on top of a running platform so they have a very sporty feel

Built with lightweight insulation but when paired with warm socks these are still a warm option

The quality of construction here means you’ll get a LOT of use out of these boots Fairly espensive option

Some hunter reviews claim these run big — be mindful of your shoe size if purchasing

The World Slam Hunting Boot by Bogs is a major crowd favorite. Hailed by spring turkey hunters as the perfect all around boot, this model is suitable for all sorts of other hunting. These boots are literally built on a running platform, so they don’t feel like most other knee boots of this style.

The bottom-up support employed here makes it feel like you almost have a laced boot on. The ankle-fit construction paired with the instep reinforcement allows you to even run comfortably (and safely) in the World Slams.

The materials used are synthetic and fabric. The interior lining wicks moisture and is also lightly insulated. These boots are fairly warm, but when paired with some high performance socks they become insulated enough for some colder weather hunting. I personally love this amount of insulation — it keeps the boot from getting too heavy (these are 1.85 pounds per boot) yet also allows you to endure plummeting temperatures with the right pair of socks on.

This is a highly responsive and versatile hunting option that’s up for whatever your wilderness adventures entail. Bogs is a favorite among hunters for good reason — their boots although expensive are quality made and built to last through many seasons of hunting.

A superior fit crafted from superior materials the World Slam Waterproof Hunting Boots are an excellent option for all sorts of hunts.

8. LaCrosse Men’s Trapline Hip Waders – $72.63 – $154.95

Pros: Cons: Wool-felt lining effectively insulates through the coldest water and weather

The rubber construction of the exterior makes these boots astoundingly tough

Metal plate molded into the soles to ensure your feet are safe from harm

Excellent traction in aquatic conditions These are heavy boots — look elsewhere if you cover a lot of ground in the field

Here’s a top quality pair of beyond rugged hip boots by Lacrosse. This heavy duty, rubber pair of boots are a seriously tough wading option for contexts where the landscape is difficult and dangerous to navigate. Waterfowl hunters should have an eye on the Traplines for navigating even the gnarliest of swamps and wetlands.

If you plan on mostly staying in your duck boat or blind and remaining above waist deep in marsh muck or creek water these boots could be a great choice for you. The weight on these big boys is pretty high, so you likely won’t want to trek terribly far in them. Customer reviews do however insist the fit is excellent with these boots so you can probably get away with walking a decent distance depending on who and where you are.

If you’re hunting in wet cold contexts, the Traplines are not to be overlooked. These boots are insulated with a wool felt lining, so they are very warm in cold water and weather conditions. The removable EVA footbed can be added for additional cushioning which makes this pair of boots truly comfortable throughout longer days of hunting.

There’s a simple lacing system that secures the boots at the waist, but customer reviews claim the rigidity of the rubber lets these boots to stand up fine on their own.

The ‘Trac-lite’ outsole is praised for its all around traction in almost any terrain — these might be clunky boots but they feel stable underfoot.

Considering the overall durability of the Traplines, these are hip boots that can be used for much more than just hunting. If the Cadillac of waist-wading interests you, absolutely consider the Trapline Hip Waders.

Duck Hunters will find some other great footwear options in our list of the Best Duck Hunting Waders and Hip Boots.

9. LaCrosse Men’s Alphaburly Pro 18 Inch Hunting Boot – $112.46 – $199.44

Pros: Cons: Lug soles provide excellent traction that feels like you’re wearing a laced boot

The adjustable neoprene gusset makes these boots easy to take on and off and comfortable for hunters of all sizes

The embossed liner boosts air circulation within the boot, wicks moisture and dries quickly

Multi-layered rubber throughout the design of the boot further reinforces long term durability Some complaints that the foot bed is a bit narrow for some hunters — consider buying a half size up

Here’s my personal favorite pair of boots on this list. If I could only own one pair of hunting boots this would be them. The insulation, waterproofing, support and price of these boots makes them awesome for just about any style hunter. Unless you trek many, many miles in the field these boots will likely go above and beyond your needs.

These are lightweight knee boots built for trekking and wet conditions. The construction is hand-laid premium rubber over a 3.5mm neoprene core. It combines the toughness of rubber with the insulating properties of neoprene for a durable and warm boot. The heel and toe are even multi-layered for some added strength and therefore lifespan.

There’s an embossed liner for maintaining good air flow within the boot as well as for effectively wicking moisture so it doesn’t get too muggy in there. LaCrosse has created an exceptionally versatile boot here that you can hunt all four seasons in.

There’s even lug soles on these boots so they don’t feel like standard rubber boots. These are designed to handle some sketchy terrain and won’t betray you when navigating even the most difficult obstacles. The adjustable neoprene gusset in particular is what so many hunters love most about the Alphaburlys. It makes putting these boots on and pulling them off truly simple and also provides plenty of added calf space for hunters with particularly thick legs.

For a boot at this cost I’m not sure this model can be beat. LaCrosse has covered all the bases for every season with the Alphaburlys.

10. NRS Boundary Shoe – $89.95

Pros: Cons: Very lightweight and flexible due to the neoprene construction

Highly affordable option for wetland hunting boots The neoprene build makes these boots unsuitable for hunting around frozen terrain and ice — they are fairly prone to puncture

The traction on these boots although adequate does not compare to higher end hunting boots

If you’re hunting waterfowl in less gnarly terrain and don’t require the height of chest waders then this is a totally suitable (and affordable) option that will cost you far less than most alternatives.

The Boundary Shoe by NRS has a traction outsole ideal for sand and mud and is also fairly warm even in freezing temps. Although they’re toasty, don’t plan on bringing these boots out into icy conditions as the neoprene construction is fairly puncture prone.

I’ve owned a pair of these boots for three seasons now for use kayaking in and around coastal salt marshes. The boots employ a super simple design that employs an instep strap, but they none the less stay secure to your feet great in the muck.

Mine have unfortunately punctured and now have a slow leak after a few years of use, but I wade around a lot of rigged, sharp marsh vegetation and fragmented seashells that must have damaged them. If you hunt in landscapes that are mostly sandy, muddy or rocky then you don’t have to worry about damaging the Boundary Shoes.

The soles are surprisingly supportive and employ a 2mm plastic shim to protect your feet from sharp hazards (the puncture risk is the neoprene body of the boot, not the soles). Aside from the risk of puncture, these boots are definitely durable enough. 5mm and 7mm neoprene with double taped seams creates a tough, long lasting boot.

Where these boots really perform well is how easily they come on and off and how light weight they feel compared to traditional hunting boots of this style. For a pair of budget waterfowl or turkey boots, there is nothing wrong with the Boundary Shoes as long as you’re mindful of where you wear them!

11. The Original Muck Boots Men’s/Women’s Wetland Boot – $96.00 – $321.77

Pros: Cons: Suitable for early and late season hunting — these are a “one boot fits all” pair for countless hunting scenarios

The top is foldable if you want to lower the height

Soles are well reviewed for traction

Lightweight and impressively comfortable for the simplicity of the design These are tough boots — but don’t go stomping through any brambles or jagged terrain in them

Can be tight around the calf for hunters with thicker than average legs

I love the simplicity and range of applications of this pair of women’s wetland boots by Muck Boot. These are a great lightweight option for both early and late season hunting. These are a versatile pair of hunting boots that can hold their own in all sorts of contexts.

A variety of hunter reviews rave about their performance turkey, deer and duck hunting. If you’re highly active while chasing waterfowl and require a comfortable and dry pair of boots to get around in, these are a reliable and affordable option. Alternatively, if you are a stationary boat or blind hunter why suit up in a full pair of cumbersome chest waders when you could wear a simple pair of boots like this?

These Muck Boots are 16.5 inches tall, so they don’t have quite the height of some of the other taller boots. Depending on your hunting style these could be ideal for you.

The outer sole has been designed with traction in mind — according to hunter reviews these boots shed mud and muck quite well. These are furthermore very comfortable boots — they employ a breathable airmesh lining and instep protector so you can focus on the hunt at hand and not your feet out there.

The insulation and breathability of these boots makes them good to go for temperatures above 70 degrees F and below sub-freezing. That’s a HUGE range of temperatures!

You need to make sure your feet fit snug into these boots for them to insulate properly and so that they pull nicely out of the slop. The versatility of these wetland boots makes them an excellent piece of gear to own for the wetland hunter or sportswomen in general!

