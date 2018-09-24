Best Waterfowl Gear: The Ultimate List (2018)

As waterfowl hunting season starts to approach, us sportsmen begin to dust off the gear locker and prep for some exciting days in the field. Your waterfowl gear has everything to do with bagging birds — do you have an arsenal of battle ready equipment?

Our top list of the best waterfowl gear has tracked down our favorite picks of apparel as well as some more intensive hunting items like boats and blinds. This is a list that’s meant to get you thinking about everything you might need in the field.

Fill in the gaps of your existing gear locker and replace the hunting clothing and equipment that’s ready for retirement — a well polished array of waterfowl gear is the best way to ensure you’ll down some birds this season.

What’s the best Waterfowl Gear?

1. Scent-Lok Men’s Cold Blooded Jacket – $199.48

Here’s a great waterfowl jacket by Scent-Lok. The Cold Blooded hunting jacket is one of our top picks for a cold weather, odor controlled outer layer. This is a very warm jacket for cold season hunting designed for both actively stalking and waiting for game.

The Cold Blooded jacket is geared towards deer hunts but you’ll find it’s perfectly tailored for hunting waterfowl as well.

The top notch insulation of this jacket makes it a great outer layer for hunting in snowy, rainy or frozen landscapes of any kind — no matter how low temps drop the Cold Blooded Jacket should be up for the task.

This is a waterproof and windproof jacket, so if you can expect some wet and windy days in the field this waterfowl season this could be a great piece of gear for your wardrobe. The polyester material is essentially noiseless creating a nearly silent garment when stalking through the landscape. An elastic waist and cuffs further ensure your heat and scent stay trapped and allow for a more low profile fit while moving through the landscape.

If you like to cover lots of ground (or marsh) in order to flush birds this is an awesome choice of jacket that will move with you nicely. Alternatively, if you’re a blind hunter who endures long motionless sits in the cold this jacket will keep you effectively warm.

The warmth from this jacket comes from from the removable, berber fleece lined internal camouflaged vest. If you want to wear this jacket on warmer days simply pop out the liner for some enhanced breathability. This is one of the best quality jackets to buy for frigid hunting conditions and conveniently transitions for warmer weather hunts making it highly versatile. If you want a top outer layer that’s suitable for all season hunting, definitely consider the Cold Blooded Jacket.

By employing carbon alloy into the design, Scent-Lok has combined the power of treated carbon, activated carbon and zeolite to create hunting apparel that makes you truly invisible in the wilderness. For waterfowl hunters that also enjoy hunting highly scent sensitive game like deer, consider the benefits of an odor blocking jacket like this so you can use it for both contexts. There’s also safety harness access built into this jacket for tree stand hunters.

Four pockets provide some pretty solid storage space, but you’ll want to pack a hunting backpack if your a gear intensive waterfowl hunter.

See our list of the best hunting jackets for some different style options!

2. Sitka Gear Downpour Pants – $269

Here’s our top pick from our list of the best waterproof hunting pants. Sitka is renowned for crafting some of the very best hunting gear around. Their products are certainly an investment, but if you can afford to buy Sitka you won’t be dissapointed.

The Downpour pants offer almost every feature of a high performance pair of hunting pants on top of being exceptionally waterproof. These are not built with odor control technology but otherwise go above and beyond the vast majority of the competition.

These pants are built from a breathable GORE-TEX three layer laminate that is a complete barrier to any and all moisture. A hydrophobic brushed exterior furthermore reduces the noise output of these pants so no birds will hear you coming.

Sitka says the Downpours are geared towards tree stand hunting for deer in rainy woodlands, but they’ll outperform just about any pair of hunting pants in just about every context. The articulated knees make for a highly active fit so these pants are great for both sitting and trekking. Considering the often wet landscape and weather conditions of waterfowl hunting, we find the Downpours to be perfect for the job.

The material of these pants inherently insulates well, so they’re fairly warm on their own. Sitka recommends the Downpours for early to mid season temperatures, but with a warm base layer you can hunt through any conditions.

The internal belt enables a highly customized fit and the full side zips with double sliders further allow for easy layering and temperature management. These pants are very comfortable and cooperate well with whatever other apparel you want to wear.

A tough but quiet exterior, super comfortable fit and total protection from wetness, the Downpour Pants from Sitka are one of the ultimate options in waterproof hunting pants. Check out our list of the best waterproof hunting pants for some more options!

3. Sitka Gear Stormfront Waterproof Insulated Gloves – $135.99 – $149.00

If keeping your hands warm and dry are top concerns on your waterfowl hunts then you should know about these hunting gloves. The Stormfronts from Sitka Gear are meant to keep your hands bone dry no matter the conditions.. This is a top quality pair of hunting gloves that will last through many seasons of hunting.

The Stormfronts are built with a Gore-tex membrane and elastic cuffs and are treated with a DWR finish. They are designed to be completely waterproof in order to go up against any amount of snow, rain or landscape wetness that you might face.

The Stormfronts come included with conveniently removable midpile liner gloves. The outer shell paired with the liners will keep your hands toasty well below freezing. If you want to brave some ridiculously cold conditions then I would suggest pairing these with a particularly warm liner. Sitka’s Merino Liner Gloves could be a great liner option for enduring the extreme cold in the Stormfronts — but you’ll likely find that the included liners are more than adequate as is.

The Stormfronts run a bit large so you can comfortably fit a liner underneath the shells. If you don’t plan on using liners and just need wetness protection it might be wise to buy a size small.

The all leather palms built into these gloves create a great grip and also silent use of your hands. The leather also adds some ruggedness to these already tough hunting gloves. Some elastic around the wrist and a drawstring at the cuff ensure the wetness stays out and also allow you to lock these gloves down under or over the cuffs of your hunting jacket.

The Optifade camo pattern is a fairly versatile pattern that should blend nicely with most environments including snowy settings. These are a great option for cold weather hunts from your blind as well as more active hunts because of the removable liners and therefore ability to choose between super warm or highly breathable.

The Stormfronts are built bulky for both durability and insulating reasons so don’t expect to necessarily be able to fire your shotgun in these (some hunter reviews do however claim compatibility with their weapon — it depends). The focus here is on remaining bone dry, so if you’re in the market for a glove that will keep your hands from getting wet, look no further.

For some other great hunting glove options see our list of the best hunting gloves!

4. Lacrosse Swamp Tuff Wader – $257.44 – $294.95

Every waterfowl hunter owns a pair of trusty waders. Here’s a bad ass and reliable wading option by LaCrosse that’s specifically designed for swamp, marsh or wetland hunts.

If you’re interested in chest waders that can keep up with your waterfowl hunting endeavors these cannot be beat. These are both the ideal upgrade or perfect first pair of wetland waders — and the price is right!

LaCrosse has built the Swamp Tuffs with their “Armor Weld” construction — the double stitched seams are bonded and taped internally and furthermore coated with abrasion resistant liquid rubber on the outside. These have been built knowing you’re going to beat the hell out of them

The neoprene is an impressive 5mm thick and the boots have 1200G thinsulate insulation, so this is an exceptionally warm wading system as well.

The mossy oak bottomland camo pattern is suited for hunting waterfowl in wetlands during the fall and winter seasons. The buckle and Velcro straps on this pair conveniently convert to a belt if you want to fold these waders down making them that much more versatile.

There’s a great schematic of chest pockets built into this model waders as well as a spacious and removable shot shell pouch. These are surprisingly not much more expensive than the other wading options offered by LaCrosse — pretty righteous considering the heavy duty construction and materials used here.

If you have plans to conquer the wetland this waterfowl season and trek where most sportsmen can’t, consider this suit of insulated swamp armor.

For some other top notch wading options make sure to check out our list of the best duck hunting waders.

5. Lacrosse Men’s Alphaburly Pro 18″ Hunting Boot – $116.03 – $188.18

If your waterfowl hunts typically stay on dry land then you don’t have a need for full chest waders. A pair of knee boots is a great alternative to waders if you want to stay light on your feet but still might encounter some wetness. If I could only own one pair of hunting boots (for all contexts) this would be it.

The insulation, waterproofing, all day support and price point of these boots make them awesome for any style hunter and particularly great for hunting waterfowl in all sorts of scenarios. These are lightweight knee boots that are built for trekking as well as wet conditions.

The Alphaburlys are crafted from hand-laid premium rubber over a 3.5mm neoprene core — it combines the toughness of rubber with the insulating power of neoprene for a rugged and toasty boot. The heel and toe are even multi-layered for some added durability.

There’s an embossed liner for maintaining good air flow inside the boot and also for wicking moisture so it doesn’t get too muggy in there. The Alphaburlys are suitable for all seasons of hunting.

There’s lug soles built in so they don’t feel like your typical pair of rubber boots. These are constructed to handle some gnarly terrain and won’t betray you when navigating whatever the great outdoors throws your way.

The adjustable neoprene gusset is the feature so many hunters rave about with the Alphaburlys. It makes putting them on and pulling them off super easy and it also provides plenty of added calf space for sportsmen with wider than average legs.

For a boot in this price range the Alphaburlys cannot be beat. Check out our list of the best hunting boots if you want to consider some alternatively designed and priced options for waterfowl season.

6. ALPS OutdoorZ Delta Waterfowl Wetland Seat – $44.99

Depending on your style of waterfowl hunting, the Wetland Seat from ALPS OutdoorZ might be a major game changer for you. This is simply a sitting platform to wait for birds and shoot from, but it allows you to have a seat in wetland environments that are otherwise impossible to set up a chair in.

This is a lightweight aluminum frame (total weight is just four pounds) that features two side feet to hold the seat in place and prevent it from sinking. It’s as simple as wedging it into the bottom sediment and adjusting the stool height!

It folds flat and includes a carry strap for easy transport. If you’re not shooting from a blind but still prefer to sit and wait for birds this is an awesome, go anywhere seating option.

There’s even a D-ring for attaching a game strap and carrying back birds after successful hunts. No doubt an awesome piece of waterfowl gear to add to your arsenal.

7. Hooway 7×50 Waterproof Marine Binoculars – $129.99

Having your eyes on the sky as well as the horizon is of course a huge part of hunting waterfowl. Spotting groups of birds, identifying species as they approach and surveying the landscape in general all calls for a nice pair of binoculars.

This rugged pair of 7x marine binoculars by Hooway are an effective and affordable option for addition to your waterfowl gear. They are completely waterproof and even float so you don’t have to be concerned about water damage if you’re a wetland hunter. These binoculars are furthermore built with a porro prism system to generate a particularly wide angle of view — great for effectively scouting the horizon line.

The non slip rubber housing of these binoculars makes them easy to grasp in the wet and cold and also shock absorbent. There’s even a tripod adapter included with this pair for the ability to mount them for increased stability.

These are ideal for both marine navigation and regular waterfowl hunting purposes — if your hunting season involves running a boat or paddling a kayak then you’ll really love these. The most righteous feature of these binoculars is perhaps the internal compass and rangefinder — you can accurately determine distance, size and direction of objects with this pair.

All things considered, this is a great value pair of binoculars with some killer features that will make a great addition to your waterfowl gear.

8. Leader Accessories PVC Waterproof Dry Bag – $8.88 – $34.99

If you know you’re going to get wet during your waterfowl trips, then bringing along a few dry bags for your sensitive gear is a smart move. A simple and impressively effective design, the modern PVC dry bag is perfect for safely securing gear during wet weather hunts.

This unit by Leader Accessories is ideal for keeping your sensitive waterfowl gear away from the wetness and it comes at a very reasonable price. Available in seven different colors and sizes from 5 liter to 55 liter there’s no doubt an option that’s tailored to your hunting style.

This type of dry storage should also not be overlooked as equally effective for protecting your sensitive electronics and other gear from fine dust and debris. If you spend time hunting in dry, dusty agricultural fields then you’ll appreciate the protection a unit like this provides.

Leader Accessories even includes an adjustable shoulder strap with this dry bag so it can be implemented as a day-pack when you want to leave your boat or blind.

When you’re hunting hard out in your go-to swamp, field or marsh or you’re chasing birds from your duck blind or boat, stashing your waterfowl gear in a couple of PVC dry bags will allow you to relax concerning the safety of your equipment and focus on the hunt!

9. Phantom Aquatics Premium Waterproof Backpack-Dry Bag – $49.99

This 25 liter roll-top backpack by Phantom Aquatics is another solid option for a dry bag option. If you are going to be moving with your waterfowl gear through the landscape you’ll need a hands free carry system that keeps your equipment dry.

This pack is designed to safely float, so it’s a great unit for boating and over water transports.

The large outer elastic storage paired with the mesh side pocket allow you to store some gear on the outside of the pack. The exterior storage is great for duck calls, ammunition, choke tubes or anything else you want directly on hand.

This bag also has two different methods of sealing depending on what you’re trying to do with your pack. The back panel is even mindfully constructed with an air flow design to minimize the uncomfortable heat and stickiness that some backpacks generate.

There’s a few color options available, but the black is likely the best choice for not creating too much color contrast against the landscape.

Adjustable sternum and waist straps make this dry-pack as comfortable as most hiking packs — it’s a great design for highly active sportsmen. Good or bad strapping is often the main factor in how long a backpack will last, so the quality strapping on this bag ensure you’ll hunt in it for years.

10. Mossy Oak Deluxe Neoprene Hand Warmer – $44.75

Here’s a hunting muff for the wetland waterfowl hunter. This neoprene unit by Mossy Oak Hunting Systems is both affordable and effective. If you like to hunt ducks and geese in wet or swampy settings, the material of this hand warmer is what you’re looking for.

Late season days will have your fingers turning white — be prepared with a low profile, easy to carry hunting muff.

There’s even ten external shotgun shell holders incorporated into the design of this unit for some added convenience reloading in the field.

The fleece-like liner of this unit keeps your hands warm while waiting for birds in your blind or while traversing the swamp or marsh. The snap on clips and adjustable carry strap create a few different options for mounting this hand warmer so you can make sure it’s both out of the way and there when you need it.

Try not to submerge this hand warmer — it’s designed to handle wetness but is not designed for full soaks.

There’s even a zippered pocket and an internal pouch for bringing along three different choke tubes. It’s both a versatile and practical hand warmer perfectly suited for waterfowl hunting yet entirely appropriate for a range of different hunting styles. No doubt a great value option if hunting gloves are not your thing.

Check out our top list of hunting muffs if you’re interested in some other options.

11. MOJO Outdoors Mojo Waterfowl Decoy (Teal) – $50.96

We won’t pretend we know the best decoys for your waterfowl hunting style, but we will recommend this killer decoy option. MOJO Outdoors has created an instant crowd favorite with their battery powered, lifelike decoys. This style of waterfowl imitation is very highly reviewed for bringing in birds and relatively easy to transport and operate.

The wings are magnetically connected and have some awesome lifelike spinning action. They run for 16 hours on just four AA batteries — not too shabby. You’ll be impressed with the amount of attention you get with motorized decoys like this compared to the more traditional style.

Mojo Outdoors also offers this style decoy as a wood duck, mallard, and blue wing teal so you can grab the attention of whatever species you’re targeting in particular.

12. DecoyPro 12 Slot Duck Decoy Bag – $49.97

Here’s a handy piece of waterfowl gear that might simplify your days hunting BIG time. If you’re a decoy hunter and don’t have a reliable transport system, you’ll be thrilled to learn about DecoyPro’s 12 Slot Decoy Bag.

This is a fairly simple, no frills transport option. What you see is what you get, but it’s highly reviewed for being a pivotal piece of waterfowl gear.

The slots are sewn directly into the bag bottom so your decoy lines wont mix and tangle and they’re also designed to drain away water and dirt.

The material is rugged against the landscape but gentle on your decoys. Using a bag like this that separates individual decoys will extend their lifespan by avoiding abrasion.

There’s a nice carry strap for easy transport into the field and a front pocket included for stashing some additional waterfowl gear. You’ll find the pocket useful for storing decoy lines or weights, ammunition or even your lunch.

Without a doubt an affordable and reliable piece of waterfowl gear that you’ll wonder why you’ve never owned!

13. ALPS OutdoorZ Delta Waterfowl Zero-Gravity Layout Blind – starting at $200

If you’re a blind hunter than you’ll want to add this unit to your waterfowl gear. Whether you’re ready for an upgrade or you want an introduction to a waterfowl blind you’ll be impressed by this great value unit from Delta Waterfowl.

I love the design and function of this lie-down, terrestrial coffin blind. This layout blind employs a zero-gravity chair that keeps you off the ground rather than using a waterproof bottom. It’s a unique approach that’s meant to significantly reduce the weight of the blind overall. At just 23.5 pounds, this unit is easily carried once collapsed and even includes strapping to be worn as a backpack.

There is virtually no assembly required — you just unfold the layout blind once you reach your hunting grounds.

The flared sides blend in naturally to the landscape and also allow for a lot more gear storage within the inside of the blind than traditional coffin style units. Having the option to consolidate and conceal all your waterfowl gear effectively is a beautiful thing!

The included threaded stakes for securing this blind to the ground are built heavy duty for staying put even in frozen ground. Every aspect of this bird blasting bunker has been mindfully designed.

If you choose to add some extra camouflage to this blind there’s countless stubble straps built in throughout the entire body for enhancing your concealment with whatever the landscape has to offer.

You can truly disappear with the proper attention to environmental detail. Plenty of space, a high level of comfort and excellent camouflage, this layout blind really has it going on.

Check out our list of the best hunting blinds for some different style and cost options that might be in better alignment with your hunting style.

14. Ocean Kayak Malibu Pedal Kayak – $2,199

A duck hunting kayak can be used as a transport for you and your gear, modified into a mobile hunting blind or outfitted to flush birds and pick targets on the move! The applications for waterfowl hunting are endless when you consider the potential of a well designed kayak.

Pedal powered kayaks are particularly awesome for waterfowl hunting. They keep your hands free, offer lower energy expenditure on longer trips and are MUCH quieter than using a paddle. Most pedal kayaks furthermore have awesome storage capacity and stability on the water — these are truly the ultimate personal waterfowl hunting boats.

The Malibu Pedal Kayak by Ocean Kayak is designed for use as a pleasure boat but we find it to be a killer waterfowl kayak. This is a 12 foot, 100 pound kayak with a focus on storage capacity and stability so you can load up everything you need and also shoot from the boat.

There’s storage wells on the stern and bow with bungee tie downs for stashing all sorts of waterfowl gear. You can load up a rack of decoys and dry bags or even bring along your canine companion! The Malibu will accommodate for your duck dog nicely which is a huge bonus depending on how you hunt.

The stern tankwell also features a “jump seat” so you can even transport another duck hunter! The jump seat is meant for children (or pets) but the Malibu has a 450 pound weight capacity so you shouldn’t have a problem pedaling with another adult. Consider splitting the cost of a boat like this with your waterfowl hunting buddy!

There’s dry storage located underneath the seat as well as within the housing of the PDL Drive System. An additional gear pouch underneath the seat is perfect for stashing your duck calls or ammunition. This is a very mindfully designed kayak with storage space for all of your waterfowl gear, big and small.

Customer reviews praise the Element Beach Seat for its exceptional comfort — it’s the most spacious and supportive kayak seating system I’ve ever sat down in. Great height above the water and solid posture support make this a suitable kayak to shoot from — definitely consider decking this boat out with stubble and vegetation for use as a mobile blind.

There’s three cup holders and also two eight inch accessory tracks for securing additional features of your choosing. The tracks make this boat highly customizable and allow for a high level of creativity with your set up. I’ve seen unique mounts for action cameras, umbrellas and even lean bars for some added stability when standing.

The possibilities are endless with the accessory tracks and they furthermore ensure you won’t have to drill directly into your boat!

The PDL Drive System employed here will absolutely impress you. It employs a 10 to 1 gear ratio for incredible efficiency. There’s very little resistance pedaling and both the steering system and acceleration are super responsive.

The most important feature of the PDL Drive for duck hunting applications is that it can be easily pulled all the way out of the water in seconds. You can sneak over shallow water and wetland obstructions with ease as oppose to always having a prop down. Despite its size, this boat also paddles nicely so you always have the option to power yourself traditionally as well.

12 feet is the ideal size for heavier gear loads and for larger sized sportsmen but it’s also not too large/heavy of a kayak to effectively move from the garage to the marsh. You’ll probably want a kayak dolly if you’re going to be moving this boat alone, but the Malibu will carry and tie down to a car top no problem if you have a buddy.

No doubt a major investment, but one of the coolest pieces of waterfowl gear we could come up with. This vessel is a bird slaying machine you’ll love customizing and hunting from.

Make sure to check out our list of the best duck hunting kayaks if you’re interested in owning a unit like this.

