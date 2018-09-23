9 Best Fishing Shirts for Fly Fishermen (2018)

The benefits of a good fly fishing shirt are massively underrated. If you’re a serious angler who spends a lot of hours on the water, you deserve some shirts specific to fishing.
Conditions on the stream, lake or ocean often call for specialized apparel. Temperature, wetness, and freedom of motion are major factors for us fly fishermen in almost every fishing context — why not dress for the part?
Modern fly fishing shirts have become exceptionally capable at retaining breathability, drying quickly and providing UV protection. They are also of course equipped with all sorts of angling specific features that make life easier on the water with a rod in hand — not to mention they make you look sharp as hell.
No more wearing Christmas flannels from mom out on the water, check out our top picks of fly fishing shirts for a performance garment that best matches your fishing environment and up your game this season!
Orvis Drirelease Long-sleeved Zipneck Casting ShirtPros:
Cons:
- Quck drying
- Very soft to the touch
- Highly breathable and moisture wicking in order to keep you dry
- Provides excellent range of motion
- Effective sun protection
- 'Fresh Guard' for odor resistance
- Great selection of sharp looking colors
- Style and fit make this casting shirt totally appropriate for casual wear off the water
- Fairly expensive
- Won't provide you with much warmth without an outer layer in colder temps
- Low profile, minimalist design means no pockets
The Drirelease Zipneck from Orvis is a super comfortable to wear, temperature and moisture controlled garment that you stay comfortable in all day. This is a casual looking long sleeve that's sharp looking on and off the water but don't be fooled - this shirt means business.
The Drirelease line is my personal choice of casting shirt when fly fishing due to its excellent range of motion, breathability and quick drying nature. It also offers great sun protection on roasting hot, shadeless days where you need UV coverage but also don't want to pass out from heat exhaustion. I wear it while boating and wading the tidal flats as well as when I kayak-fish on my local kettle ponds.
The quick-drying nature of the Drirelease line is perhaps my favorite feature of this garment. Nobody likes the feeling of being wet, but choppy days on the ocean, canoe paddle drips and unpredictable weather mean we often get soaked as fishermen. The material of this shirt doesn't stay wet for long so you can get back to casting without any soggy spots.
When the Drirelease is clean, it's exceptionally soft. This shirt layers great but also feels really nice directly against your skin.
This is the kind of fishing shirt you can head straight off the water and right to a dinner party in (well maybe don't do that). It's got a casual, yet sharp look to it that's appropriate for all sorts of contexts.
Find more Orvis Drirelease Long-sleeved Zipneck Casting Shirt information and reviews here.
Orvis Tech Chambray Work ShirtPros:
Cons:
- Quick dry fabric
- UPF 30+ sun protection
- Pencil hole in the left pocket holds sunglasses
- Lightweight, stretchy and moisture wicking fabric
- Air holes in the underarms
- Looks great for any occasion on or off the water
- Great outer layer that would pair perfectly with a Drirelease shirt from Orvis
- This is a tough fabric that can take a beating
- Fairly expensive
- Will not pack as compact/tight as Orvis's Drirelease line
- Some complaints that the sleeves run a bit long - likely designed this way for greater casting freedom
Here's a sweet outer layer that would pair beautifully with a Drirelease Shirt on cooler days. The Chambray Work Shirt is a killer choice of fishing shirt that has you covered on all angling fronts. This is a versatile shirt that wears great on its own or paired with an underlayer for use in any climate or weather scenario.
The lightweight, stretchy Polyester fabric is quick drying and provides you with UPF 30+ sun protection. This shirt feels great against your skin and also breathes very effectively. There are even air holes built into the underarms for giving you that breeze where you really need it most.
If you're looking for a fully equipped fishing shirt, this is a garment you should be looking into. There are chest pockets present, a hidden pencil hole sunglasses holder and a button down collar to avoid flapping in the wind. Orvis has decked this shirt out with just about every feature you'll need on the water aside from a built-in rod holder.
There's a great array of professional looking colors all of which are appropriate for just about any social context. This is a go anywhere type of shirt that's great for travel when you need to pack for the stream and for formal get-togethers.
Awesome on its own or with a warmer underlayer, the Chambray Work Shirt is another winner from Orvis.
Find more Orvis Tech Chambray Work Shirt information and reviews here.
Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Long Sleeve Fishing ShirtPros:
Cons:
- Omni-Wick technology is highly breathable and pulls moisture away from your body
- Reasonably priced
- Omni-Shade UPF 40 sun protection
- Antimicrobial treatment prevents bacterial growth
- Center back has a mesh-lined vent
- Huge array of colors to choose from
- Columbia has included quite a few visible logos and labels
- Sizes run large
- Back tag can be frustrating (easily removed)
Here's a tough as nails polyester ripstop fishing shirt from Columbia. The PFG Tamiami II Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt is designed for cool comfort so you can stay sun protected and dry on the water even on the hottest days.
This fishing shirt is built ultralight and even includes a mesh-lined back for enhanced breathability. Columbia has designed this shirt with offshore endeavors in mind, but it will perform in any angling context. The Omni-Wick technology built into the fabric ensures sweat is pulled from your skin and also dries super fast when wet. This is a performance fabric that won't fail even after years of use.
The regular fit of the Tamiami II is quite comfortable to wear and great for freedom of motion. Fly fishermen, in particular, will love the casting ability of this shirt.
An antimicrobial treatment prevents bacterial growth so this shirt won't need a wash after just one or two days on the water. This is a great travel shirt for that reason - you can get a few hard days of fishing out of it before you need a laundromat.
A few chest pockets, roll-tab sleeves, and a button-down collar add further functionality to this fishing shirt making it an excellent value buy for the cost.
There's a ton of color choices to choose from so you can own a Tamiami II for every occasion. No doubt a killer choice of fishing shirt you'll beat on for years from Columbia
Find more Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt information and reviews here.
Orvis Men's Clearwater Seersucker ShirtPros:
Cons:
- Seersucker fabric is great for keeping cool
- Sunglasses cleaner built into the hem
- Roll-up sleeve tabs for comfortably going short-sleeve
- Concealed button down collar
- Does not need to be ironed making it great for travel
- Looks great on and off the water
- Definiteltly a more expensive shirt
- Nature of the material will not pack as compact as some other Orvis fishing shirts
- Only one color option available
Here's a somewhat unique material choice for a fishing shirt that you might wonder why you've never owned once you try it on. Seersucker is a cotton or synthetic fabric with a surface consisting of both flat and puckered sections. This is a fabric meant for warmer climates and it's been praised by anglers for its temperature control.
Although seersucker fabric is traditionally cotton based, Orvis has built their Clearwater Shirt with a nylon/polyester blend. Some reviews claim they prefer the weight and feel of a cotton based seersucker, but you can't achieve the quick-dry and moisture wicking properties this garment offers with cotton. Orvis has built this shirt to be high performance on all fronts so they spared the cotton construction.
This shirt has been based off of Orvis's crowd favorite Rainy Bridge Shirt if it looks familiar. It's a tried and true design that's angler approved.
Roll-up sleeve tabs, a hidden button-down collar and a sunglasses cleaner tucked into the hem add some fishing functionality to the Clearwater Shirt. It's just as equipped with practical features as Orvis's other model fishing shirts but offers an alternative material for those who are interested in exploring seersucker or already know they prefer it.
Reviews insist that where this shirt really excels is in dry, hot climates. Perfect for hot, western summers or flats fishing in less humid southern latitudes.
The cut and shirt pattern are both attractive and suitable for any situation. You'll be the best dressed on the stream and at the dinner table with this bad boy without looking like an elitist fly fisherman. No doubt a fantastically designed shirt for those who want to wear the best.
Find more Orvis Men's Clearwater Seersucker Shirt information and reviews here.
Orvis Men’s Drirelease Pullover HoodiePros:
Cons:
- Hood enhances warmth and ability to stay cool via sun protection
- Quick drying and moisture wicking
- Provides total freedom of movement
- Will not take on odor - this is a shirt you can get a lot of days out of before washing
- Runs true to size
- Although this is a hooded shirt, it's not very warm because of how breathable it is
- Minamilist design means no pockets
- Fairly expensive
Here's another great fishing shirt from Orvis's Drirelease line. I own several of these hoodies and absolutely love the way they perform. These shirts dry super quickly, provide excellent UV protection and allow you to cast without any motion restrictions.
The Drirelease line also stays remarkably clean and does not require washing after light to moderate use. If you like to fish hard for a few days at a time in the same shirt (on camping or boating trips for example) then this is a fishing shirt that should be on your radar. It won't pick up odor, not will the shirt lose its soft to the touch feel.
Orvis has built their entire Drirelease line to be minimalist so there are no pockets, zips or clips included. These are fishing shirts built for fly fishermen so the focus is on freedom of movement and also avoiding line snags.
The included hood is a seriously awesome touch for flats and boat fishermen who spend a lot of time in the open under the sun. The shade protection of a hood not only keeps you safe from harmful UV rays, but also keeps you cooler than you would expect. It's all in the material - you'll be impressed with how a hooded shirt like this can keep you so cooled off.
The moisture wicking ability of the Drirelease line is likely why it's so popular amongst fishermen.
Orvis has designed this shirt to look dam sharp on top of being one of the ultimate casting garments on the market. I wear my hoodies to the beach, the bar and even to work when I'm not wearing them on the water. Definitely a versatile choice for the badass angler who has no need for pockets.
Find more Orvis Men's Drirelease Pullover Hoodie information and reviews here.
Orvis Sandpoint Long-Sleeved ShirtPros:
Cons:
- Quick-dry fabric is made to look like linen but breathes and stretches much better
- Vintage look, modern features
- Sunglasses cleaner in hem
- Mesh-lined caped back
- Limited color selection available
- Fairly expensive
- Customer reviews insist the sleeves on this shirt run long
You can't not like the style of the Sandpoint Long-sleeved Shirt from Orvis. This is a laid back but sharp as hell fishing shirt that somehow has both a classic and new-age look to it. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, the Sandpoint is also built with righteous fabrics for fishing and designed with anglers in mind.
This is a quick dry Polyester shirt that's made to look like linen. It retains that classic, gentleman fly fisherman look of linen but the fabric is crafted to have mechanical stretch and dry quickly. You get the vintage look and the modern technology with the material of the Sandpoint.
A mesh-lined, caped back helps to keep you ventilated and offload heat while roll-tab sleeves allow you to comfortably and effectively go short-sleeved. The collar furthermore has hidden buttons for securing it to the shirt body to avoid flapping in the wind. This shirt has quite a few hidden features that make it appear minimalist when it's in fact a highly advanced fishing garment.
Mesh-lined hidden drop-in front pockets and a sunglasses cleaner in the hem add even more to this angling shirt making it a pretty kick ass value.
Unfortunately, there are only a few color options available with the Sandpoint, but at least they're tasteful. This is a fishing shirt that will no doubt turn heads on and off the water - one of my personal all time favorites from Orvis
Find more Orvis Sandpoint Long-Sleeved Shirt information and reviews here.
Columbia Men's Bonehead Short-Sleeve ShirtPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable option
- 4 hook and loop closure fly box pockets
- Built in rod holder
- Center back mesh-lined vent
- Constructed of soft cotton poplin that feels nice to the touch
- Less water resistance due to the cotton construction
- Despite being a short sleeved shirt, the Bonehead is not terribly lightweight
- Sizes run large
Here's a very reasonably priced fishing shirt from Columbia that still contends with the best. If you prefer a cotton based shirt then you'll love the style and awesome array of features of the Bonehead Short Sleeve.
This 100% cotton poplin shirt is a cool fabric that's furthermore built with a center back mesh-lined vent. Pop open a few buttons and enjoy the breeze with this one. The back venting is an awesome feature that prevents you from getting too sticky on the water.
There's a great array of features with the Bonehead, especially when you consider the cost. Four hook and loop closure fly box pockets on the chest and a built-in rod holder make this shirt quite the workstation. With this much storage capacity and organization potential, you might even leave your fly fishing vest or waist pack behind.
There's a huge array of colors to choose from, so you can select what's best for your style and fishing purposes. All the chest pockets give the Bonehead an expedition type look, so it's not ideal for casual wear. For the cost, however, this makes an excellent garment exclusive to fishing.
Find more Columbia Men's Bonehead Short-Sleeve Shirt information and reviews here.
-
Orvis Men's Marquesas Short-Sleeved ShirtPros:
Cons:
- Tightly woven, ultralight 3.5 oz poplin
- Hidden zippered pocket
- Hidden button down collar to prevent flapping in the wind
- Sunglasses loop
- You can wear and wash the hell out of this shirt without wearing it out- definitely a long term buy
- Limited color selection
- Not very wrinkle resistant
- Cotton build and short sleeved design make the Marquesas Shirt less ideal for nasty weather
Here's a longtime crowd favorite from Orvis. The classic Marquesas Short Sleeved Shirt has been brought back due to popular demand and it's better than ever before! New fabrics and state of the art features have turned the new Marquesas Shirt into one of the ultimate fly fishing shirts on the market.
This is a tightly woven, ultralight 3.5-oz. poplin shirt. A lot of anglers prefer the feel of cotton based garments rather than synthetics but it's, of course, a matter of preference. This shirt is moisture wicking and quick-drying, but you might find some other synthetic materials are more effective at moisture management.
The sharp look and array of fishing features are what set the Marquesas Shirt apart. There's a built in sunglasses loop, hidden zippered pocket under the left chest pocket flap and even a hidden button-down collar to avoid flapping in the wind. This shirt has you covered on all fronts while on the water (other than protecting your lower arms from the sun!).
The bi-swing back ensures you have great range of motion - crucial for fly fishermen or active anglers in general. Many customer reviews praise this shirt's fit for the freedom of motion it provides.
The Marquesas Shirt has a bit of a safari look to it, but it's still appropriate for casual and semi-formal wear off the water.
For those who are fond of cotton, the Marquesas Shirt is no doubt one of the best garments out there. Attractive, comfortable to wear and loaded with features it's tough to beat this shirt as long as conditions are pleasant.
Find more Orvis Men's Marquesas Short-Sleeved Shirt information and reviews here.
Columbia Men's Low Drag Offshore Short Sleeve ShirtPros:
Cons:
- Vented with Omni-Wick technology
- Omni-Shade UPF 40 sun protection
- Quick drying
- Antimicrobial treatment prevents bacterial growth
- Built in rod holder
- Material is a bit strectchy and doesn't wrinkle
- Wide selection of great colors
- Sizing runs large - be mindful of this when ordering
- Not great for casual wear, this is clearly a fishing shirt
- Some anglers might not like the orientation of the chest pockets - it's a matter of preference
Here's a unique style shirt from Columbia with a regular fit that's an excellent short sleeved option. The Low Drag Offshore Shirt is designed for hot, long days on the water where breathability, ventilation and sun protection are key.
Although the name of this shirt implies it's for offshore fishing or boating in general, this is great inshore or freshwater fishing shirt as well. The 100% polyester ripstop design makes for a tough, long lasting garment, yet Columbia hasn't sacrificed any breathability or comfort stats in the process.
The Low Drag Offshore Shirt is built with both Omni-Wick and Omni-Shade technology making it exceptionally breathable, moisture wicking and capable of providing you with UPF 40 sun protection. This is a shirt that dries quickly, pulls sweat from your body and keeps you safe from the sun. The material might not be as soft to the touch and pleasant against your skin as some of the softer fishing oriented fabrics like Orvis's Drirelease line for example, but it's still quite a comfortable and stretchy garment.
Columbia has furthermore applied an antimicrobial treatment to this fabric so bacterial growth is immensely reduced. They haven't cut any corners with this one.
Perhaps the best feature of this fishing shirt is the built-in rod holder on the chest. It's a super simple feature yet it makes a tremendous difference on the water in certain scenarios. You gotta love the little details - especially when you're spending the money for quality apparel.
This is one of the best choices for HOT fishing conditions. It's short sleeved, vented and can be unbuttoned for even greater air flow. For hot and humid summer days on the stream, wading the flats without shade and any other scenario where heat is your adversary the Low Drag Offshore Shirt will ensure you keep cool.
Find more Columbia Men's Low Drag Offshore Short Sleeve Shirt information and reviews here.
