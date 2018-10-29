6 Best Beach Carts & Caddies (2018)

This heavy duty wagon by Mac Sports is a great option for loading up a large amount of gear. The cart is about three feet long and two feet wide and deep. This cart has a 150 pound weight capacity, so you should be able to fit everything you need in here.

An adjustable handle makes pulling this cart as easy as possible on soft sand. Customer reviews insist this cart rolls just fine even when heavily loaded up. There’s two mesh cup holders on the front of the wagon so there’s a space to stow some water or a few beers during your over-sand trek.

This wagon collapses into a fairly compact size (about ten inches thick) so it should pack nicely on the way to the beach. Extend it open, load it up and get rolling down to the water!