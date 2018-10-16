11 Best Camping Lanterns: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If you’re not aware of this mosquito repelling unit from Thermacell you’re definitely going to be impressed by this one. This camping lantern has a built in bug repelling device that’s very highly reviewed for keeping insect pests away from your campsite.

This unit utilizes a refillable insect repellent cartridge that releases into a 15 by 15 foot space by the power of a separate, butane cartridge. The insect repellent is saturated into specially built “mats” that are heated by butane power. The repellent is allethrin, a synthetic version of the naturally insect repelling component present in chrysanthemum plants.

It’s a really neat concept that actually works! Camping reviews praise this Thermacell lantern for its bug-blocking abilities. You can use the lantern and the bug repellent device at the same time or operate them separately.

Furthermore, you can physically separate the two components of this versatile lantern — perfect for when you want to bring the lantern to bed but the rest of your camping group still needs the mosquito defense! This purchase includes a bug repellent mat, but you’ll need to purchase additional repellent and butane refills separately. Fortunately it’s not too expensive to refill the fuel and repellent for this unit and it’s one of the most economic options for effective mosquito defense in any setting.

The light itself is not terribly impressive — it puts out just 220 lumens. It’s an effective light for meal prepping, tent use and for playing camp games, but it’s not really suitable for adequate large area lighting. On the other hand, on just four AA batteries this lantern will shine strong for up to 40 hours — that’s a lot of light on just one battery set.

The light is relatively compact at nine and a half by eight inches and could even come with you into the back country if mosquito defense is important to you. Thermacell has built this unit to be durable as well so despite its various components and unique design it can handle a pretty thorough beating.

An awesome product at an AWESOME price, the Thermacell Scout Camp Lantern is a total steal. Check out the attached video below for a simple run through of this unit.